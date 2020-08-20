CERULLO: How might high school sports be different in 2020-21?

High school sports are coming back. It’s been a long five months, but there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. When the school year begins in September athletes will have a chance to get back on the field and resume their athletic careers, though as long as the pandemic stays in our lives, things are going to be a lot different.
The MIAA Board of Directors approved a wide ranging set of plans on Wednesday laying out how high school sports will work for the 2020-21 school year, and the plans allow for some interesting possibilities. While each sport will have to adhere to new, strict safety standards in order to compete, the plans also allow for scenarios that would never have been possible under normal circumstances.
So what might we see this year? Here are a few ideas.
League championship tournaments
Heading into the season every team dreams of winning a state championship. The dream is more realistic for some teams than for others, but at the end of the day a state title is usually the ultimate goal for most high school teams.
That won’t be the case this fall. The MIAA announced Wednesday that no state tournaments will be held, putting added emphasis on the importance of winning the league championship. But beyond that, there has also been talk about leagues putting on their own championship tournaments the same way college conferences typically do.
The MIAA gave the concept its blessing, so even if no state champions will be crowed this November, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of some epic playoff showdowns just the same.
Four-season athletes
In order to create maximum flexibility for athletes throughout the pandemic, the MIAA voted Wednesday to allow athletes to participate in all four seasons if they choose. That could open up some interesting possibilities for athletes, who might normally have to choose between two fall sports but may now get the chance to play both.
Take football players who won’t get to play until next March. There could be practices and workouts they’ll have the opportunity to take part in, but they could also keep busy by giving soccer or cross country a try. Maybe there are some football guys who love to golf in the summer? What about the fall athletes who play other sports but might want to give football a try? This decision could be a boon for programs who might now get a sudden infusion of new talent into their programs, especially at smaller schools where that one top tier athlete could potentially make a huge difference.
Easter football?
With the football season’s postponement to the early spring, we now know that this fall Thanksgiving football won’t played in Greater Newburyport for the first time since 1930. That is a huge bummer for sure, and it’s a shame that this year’s seniors won’t get to take part in the annual tradition, but the postponement does present an interesting alternative.
Could we see the first ever Easter football rivalry games?
Next year Easter falls on Sunday, April 4, which would be a little more than halfway through the extra “floating” season for higher risk fall sports. So why not embrace the absurdity of our current situation and have the traditional Thanksgiving rivals face off that afternoon? It would be a memorable experience for all involved, that’s for sure, and if there turns out to be MIAA rules or regulations prohibiting competition on Easter that I’m not aware of, the rivalry games could also just be held that Saturday.
Sports here, not there
High school sports in 2020-21 are going to be extremely local, and depending on Covid-19 conditions in a given area, we might see certain sports or communities competing during the fall while others opt to move to the floating season in the spring. Over the next couple of weeks one of the biggest stories in high school sports will be figuring out who will wind up falling where.
On paper, the Cape Ann League appears to be in good shape to play all low/moderate risk sports this fall. The league has no “red” communities and only one labeled as “yellow” (Georgetown). Whether or not the league decides to go in that direction remains to be seen, but the conditions are as favorable here as they are anywhere.
Things aren’t quite that simple in other leagues, even nearby. The Northeastern Conference has four schools in districts labeled as “red,” including Salem, Lynn English, Lynn Classical and Saugus. The Merrimack Valley Conference has one in Lawrence plus Central Catholic, which is located in Lawrence but is in limbo as a private school. Would those leagues postpone all fall sports to the floating season to accommodate those who can’t play? Might half of a league postpone and the other half stay?
Even with Wednesday’s guidelines, it’s clear that there are still a lot of unanswered questions moving forward into the school year.
