Well, I suppose I can't put this column off any longer.
For those who haven't already heard, this week was my last as sports editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. Earlier this spring I was presented with the opportunity to cover the Boston Red Sox full-time for my company, and obviously that was a chance I couldn't pass up.
As it happened, the timing worked out perfectly. I was able to finish up the high school year, certainly one of the most challenging and memorable we've ever had, and will get to ease into the Red Sox beat right at the all-star break. My wife and I are also expecting our first child literally any day now, so needless to say we have a fun and eventful couple of months ahead of us.
But while this opportunity is a dream come true — if you told 14-year-old Mac he'd one day get to cover the Red Sox, his head would probably explode — leaving Newburyport is definitely bittersweet. This community has become my professional home and I'll always be grateful for the memories I've made, the lessons I've learned and relationships I've fostered since joining The Daily News as the Amesbury town reporter nearly a decade ago.
When I got my first break as sports editor back in 2014, I had no idea how little I really knew. Go back and read my work from that time and you'll see what I mean. Or better yet, don't.
I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to my colleagues throughout the North of Boston Media Group for showing me the ropes, and to the sports staff of The Eagle-Tribune especially. I learned so much in the two years I spent away on the Tribune desk, and when the company needed me back in Newburyport in the fall of 2017 it was like night and day. Unlike my first stint, this time I felt prepared to deliver this community the sports coverage it deserved, and for the past four years my goal every day has been to live up to those expectations.
This really is such a special community. Not many places are lucky enough to have the kind of pride or tradition that sets Greater Newburyport apart. Most places don't have people like Bert Spofford or Kevin Doyle to chronicle the area's history, or coaches like Don Hennigar or John McNamara — among many others — who built their programs into something more. It's been the honor of my career to tell this community's story, and there are so many amazing moments I'll never forget.
There was Newburyport girls lacrosse's state championship run in 2014, one of the first big sports stories I covered which remains one of the most fun experiences of my career. There was Newburyport track star Nick Carleo earning All-American honors, Newburyport baseball's epic second-half comeback in 2018, Newburyport boys cross country's all-state title later that year and Pentucket girls basketball's state championship run in 2019. I've lost count of all the titles the local track teams have piled up over my tenure, and waking up early to catch the Thanksgiving football games has always been one of the highlights of the job.
For better or worse, I'll also never forget this past year. The pain and disappointment our athletes felt when the 2020 spring season was cancelled, or any time a team had to go on a COVID pause due to an outbreak. The joy on their faces when sports finally resumed this past fall, and especially this spring when the restrictions were lifted, the state tournament returned and four of our local teams made runs to the state semifinals or beyond.
But more than anything else, the thing I'll cherish most from my time in Newburyport is having the privilege of watching so many great kids grow up.
When I first came to Newburyport, one of the first athletes I got to know was Pentucket's Pat Freiermuth. Back then he was a 14-year-old sophomore with lots of promise, and it's been a joy watching him grow from a local standout to a nationally renowned college star and now an NFL tight end.
I can say the same about so many others, including local legends like Dillon Guthro, Kerstin Darsney, Kelsi McNamara and Triton's Boyle brothers. All of them were unbelievable high school athletes who enjoyed fantastic college careers, and seeing them chart their own paths into adulthood has been incredible — even if it does make me feel quite old.
Since coming back to Newburyport I've also had the pleasure of watching an entire generation of high school athletes learn and grow over the past four years. It was a privilege to watch athletes like Casey and Parker McLaren, Sam Acquaviva and Alli Napoli write their own legends and I can't wait to see what more they'll accomplish in college. The same goes for the graduating seniors like Trevor Ward and Kyle Odoy, who I first met as freshman, and the younger stars like Amesbury's Hallinan sisters coming up behind them.
You guys, the local athletes, are what make this job great.
Even though I won't be covering Newburyport anymore, this isn't goodbye. You'll still see my name in the paper regularly attached to my Red Sox coverage, and I'm sure I'll stay clued into the local scene via Twitter. As for my new job, please don't hesitate the reach out! The Red Sox look like they're going to have an exciting second half, so any tips or story ideas you have, please send them my way.
In the meantime, Kyle Gaudette is your guy. He and I worked together at The Eagle-Tribune and trust me when I say he's going to do an amazing job as sports editor.
So with all of that being said, I guess the last thing for me to say is thank you. Thank you to all the coaches, athletic directors and organizers who have welcomed me into this community. Thank you to the athletes for entrusting me with your stories. Thank you to my colleagues past and present for being such awesome people to work with, and thank you to the readers, without whom I wouldn't be able to do what I love for a living.
It has truly been a pleasure.
You can reach Mac by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
