Champs on the diamond

Courtesy PhotoThe Rowley Sr. Softball team had a summer to remember, defeating Georgetown 10-1 in the North division final on June, 17, and following that with a 13-6 win over Lynnfield in the Essex County Women's Softball League championship on June, 20. The Rowley squad, from left: Jeremy Ewell (Coach), Alyssa Ewell, Laura Zahornasky, Isabella Carmody, Ron Garron (Coach), Isabelle Turner, Ashley Watson, Jessica Garron, Mackenzie Hills, Paul Turner (Coach), Ainslee Hurley, Alexa Bonasera, Ava Kiricoples, Emma Penniman, Taryn Irvin (missing from photo).