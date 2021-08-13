ROWLEY — Since Tim Southall started managing the Rowley NorEasters six years ago, he’s maintained a consistent goal.
“My goal six years ago was to emulate (the Kingston Night Owls) program,” said Southall. “They’ve got a great program that’s had so much success. I tip my hat to them. It’s hard every year to be the best team, and continue to be the best team. (Manager) Paul Sartori is top notch.
“It’s a quality team with a quality coaching staff.”
Southall and the NorEasters got a good look at that program over the course of the past week, but if they want to beat the best it’ll have to wait until next summer at the earliest. Friday evening, the Night Owls closed out a series win against Rowley in their best-of-five North Shore Baseball League semifinal, winning 3-1 in Game 4 to advance to their eighth finals appearance in the past nine years.
When the best-of-seven championship series starts next week, the Night Owls will be going for their fifth straight title.
“We’re the best team in the league,” said a confident Kyle O’Neill, a Haverhill native who went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win. “We’ve been for the past couple of years now.
“I love our chances.”
The loss marks the end of a solid summer for the NorEasters (16-13), who upset the North Shore Storm in the first round.
As he has all season, Amesbury’s Levi Burrill gave Rowley another strong start on the mound, allowing three runs over six innings with seven strikeouts. He got tagged for a run in the top of the first when Nick Comei doubled in Andrew Thibault, but settled in quickly.
He nearly got out of a bases-load, one-out jam in the fifth, but the speedy O’Neill was able to beat out an infield single that scored a run and made it 2-0. An inning later, Thibault doubled home Rob Wirtanen to give the Night Owls more than enough insurance. Rowley got one back in the bottom of the sixth when Scott Webster singled home Merrimac’s Jacob Deziel, but for the most part their bats were stifled by Kingston starter Garret Roberts.
A rising-sophomore at UMass Lowell, Roberts pitched all seven innings and allowed just four hits while striking out 10.
Rowley did get a runner to third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a nice play on a screaming liner to second basemen Jamie Velez ended it. Dylan DeFilippo and Newbury’s Ethan Belt — a Clark University rising-sophomore and steady third basemen — had the NorEasters’ other hits.
The NorEasters were missing a couple of important bats, most notably the slugging Will Frain, who was on vacation.
“Great summer,” said Southall. “They worked hard all summer. It was a long season with a lot of baseball games, but they kept battling and really made the most of it.
“I’m proud of what they were able to do.”
NSBL SEMIFINALS
Kingston Night Owls 3, Rowley NorEasters 1
Kingston wins series 3-1
Kingston (3): Thibault cf 4-1-2, Morin 1b 4-1-2, Comei ss 3-0-1, Mexico lf 4-0-0, O’Neill ss 4-0-3, Trespacz rf 3-0-0, Wirtanen c 4-1-1, Johnson dh 2-0-0, Velez 2b 3-0-0, Roberts p 0-0-0. Totals 31-3-9
Rowley (1): Flaherty 2b 4-0-0, Hadden 1b 3-0-0, Belt 3b 3-0-1, Deziel cf 3-1-1, Godfrey c 3-0-0, Webster dh 3-0-1, Parsons ss 2-0-0, DeFilippo rf 3-0-1, Gilroy lf 2-0-0, Burrill p 0-0-0. Totals 26-1-4
RBI: K — Thibault, Comei, O’Neill; R — Webster
Kingston: 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3
Rowley: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
