Jared Dupere had just done it again.
Needing a win to clinch Northeastern University baseball’s first Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Regionals, the Amesbury resident and freshly minted CAA Baseball Player of the Year went deep his first time up in the decisive CAA Championship Game. The two-run shot gave Northeastern an early 2-0 lead over UNCW, and as he was mobbed at home plate Dupere was presented with the team’s unofficial emblem, a straw Peter Grimm hat with a huge gold dollar sign tied to the chin cord.
“Basically halfway through the season we saw other teams have a home run celebration, so we wanted to do something,” said Dupere, who described the hat as the team’s equivalent to the Miami Hurricanes’ turnover chain. “A kid on the team brought in this hat and we added a chain, so that’s how it came out, something we could give out after big hits.”
The hat has been passed around plenty since making its debut. Over the course of Northeastern’s season the Huskies ran off 20 straight wins, won the CAA regular season title, and after suffering a couple of eye-opening setbacks down the stretch finished with three straight wins to clinch the CAA Tournament title.
Northeastern’s run culminated in Sunday’s epic 11-10 win over UNCW, which started with Dupere’s bomb and ended with Ben Malgeri’s game-tying shot in the ninth and Max Vieri’s walk-off homer in the 10th off CAA Pitcher of the Year Landen Roupp.
“That was probably the greatest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Dupere said. “To see Max and Ben have those hits, they’ve worked so hard so to have them come through for our team was awesome.”
Northeastern now heads to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and the eighth time in program history, and Dupere has played as big a part in getting the Huskies back as anyone. The junior outfielder and former Governor’s Academy standout emerged as one of the nation’s top players this spring, leading his team in almost every offensive category while establishing himself as an early-round MLB Draft prospect.
Going into the NCAA Regionals Dupere has tallied 21 home runs (T-3rd in the nation), 48 RBI, 57 runs scored, 60 hits and 11 doubles while posting a .351 average, .462 on-base percentage and .807 slugging percentage. His big bat was one of the main reasons why Northeastern was all but unbeatable for stretches of the season, and why when the Huskies did eventually hit a wall with three losses in their final five regular season games — plus a CAA Tournament setback to UNCW in the second game of the double elimination tournament — they were able to fight back and finish strong.
“We looked at it from the perspective where those setbacks were a good thing,” Dupere said. “It gave us a shot in the foot, so it definitely helped going into the tournament, and losing the UNCW game was really tough because we had to play two games the next day, we knew that was the team to beat going in. But we never gave up, we knew this team was special and to win those three games was special.”
Northeastern now heads to the Fayetteville Regional in Arkansas, where the No. 3 seeded Huskies are grouped with host Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the country, as well as No. 19 Nebraska and America East champion NJIT. Northeastern will open against Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN3) before facing either Arkansas or NJIT on Saturday.
Regardless of the outcome, this month is shaping up to be a historic showcase for New England baseball talent in the NCAA Tournament. In addition to Dupere and the Huskies, fellow regional powers UConn, Fairfield and Central Connecticut are all in the field as well, as are local players like former Central Catholic superstars Dom Keegan (Vanderbilt) and Steven Hajjar (Michigan).
“New England teams don’t get as much team as they really deserve, so this is our opportunity to show the big time schools we belong,” Dupere said. “It’s a great opportunity for all these schools to go and show we really mean business and that baseball is a big part of New England.”
Webster’s perseverance rewarded
Scott Webster has gone through a lot since graduating from Newburyport High in 2016. The former Clipper ace has been plagued by injury for much of the last five years, and between those setbacks and the pandemic Webster had only pitched two innings in his first four seasons of college ball at Southern New Hampshire University heading into this spring.
Though Webster is still only used sparingly, the Penman relief pitcher has been rewarded for his patience by getting to play a role in this year’s historic tournament run. Tuesday afternoon SNHU beat Molloy 9-2 to clinch the NCAA East Regional Championship and punch its ticket to the Division 2 College World Series.
The Penmen will now travel to Cary, North Carolina, and are set to face Seton Hill University on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Begin’s move paying off
When Georgetown’s Zach Begin transferred from St. Joseph’s College (Maine) to Wheaton College, he no doubt did so hoping his new home would provide a better situation for him to finish out his college career. So far the move has paid off in a big way, as Begin and the Lyons are now headed to the Division 3 College World Series.
The former St. John’s Prep star has yet to allow an earned run in six relief appearances for the Lyons, posting nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings for an impressive 14.29 K/9 ratio. This past weekend the Lyons won the Division 3 Hartford Regional title, punching their ticket to Cedar Rapids with a 2-1 win over Southern Maine.
Wheaton will face Rowan in the College World Series opener on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Hall, Hadden earn All-New England honors
Georgetown’s Luke Hall and Newburyport’s Brian Hadden were among the 45 players honored as All-New England selections by D3baseball.com this week, with Hall earning Second Team recognition while Hadden was chosen to the Third Team.
Hall, a former Georgetown High standout, batted .362 on the season (17 for 47) with 17 runs scored, three home runs and 14 RBI. He reached base in all 15 of Brandeis’ games, had a five-RBI outing including a grand slam in a 12-11 win over Johnson and Wales, and he threw out five would-be base stealers in 15 attempts behind the plate.
Hadden, who graduated from Newburyport High in 2017, recently earned GNAC Baseball Player of the Year honors after turning in a brilliant senior season for Dean College. Hadden led the team with a .556 average, going 15 for 27 in the Bulldogs’ abbreviated eight-game season, and 13 of those hits went for extra bases, including 10 doubles, a triple and a home run.
