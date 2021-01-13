For more than a decade Pentucket girls basketball has ruled the roost in the Cape Ann League. John McNamara’s dynasty has won two state championships, seven sectional titles and 11 CAL titles — including the last six in a row — and it has largely done so by playing its trademark brand of relentless defense.
But if Pentucket is going to make it seven in a row this year, the team will have to fend off a formidable challenger, one who may have what it takes to beat the reigning champs at their own defensive game.
Newburyport girls basketball has gotten off to a tremendous start this winter, opening the year with three straight wins by an average of 23.6 points per game. In all three games the Clippers have smothered their opponents early, holding the opposing offense to the low teens at halftime before continuing to pull away late.
Overall Newburyport has not allowed more than 24 points in a game, and in several cases the Clippers have continued playing lockdown defense even after pulling their starters. Led by senior co-captain Abigail Gillingham (13 points per game) and a talented sophomore class that seems to have made the leap, Newburyport looks like a team that has elevated itself from a youthful overachiever to a legitimate title contender.
“I think they’re confident, I think last year they weren’t as confident,” said Newburyport girls basketball coach Karen Grutchfield. “This year, Abigail’s more confident, that sophomore group is more confident, it’s amazing to me the difference one year makes.”
Can Newburyport actually pull it off? Pentucket won’t give up its crown easily, and like every year its roster has talent, depth and a lot of winning experience.
Seniors Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland, for instance, both saw big minutes as sophomores on the 2019 Division 2 state championship team. Sophomore Abby Dube has emerged as a formidable shooting threat, knocking down seven 3-pointers in three games to lead the team in scoring with 11.0 points per game, and fellow sophomore Audrey Conover (4.7 points) has also stepped into a larger role.
Pentucket is also 3-0 to start the season and has similarly smothered its opponents, holding Georgetown to 15 points on opening night and Ipswich to 19 points on Monday. The CAL Kinney title could very well be decided when Newburyport and Pentucket meet on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and while the Clippers have a healthy respect for all of the other competitiors in the league, they also believe they’ve reached a point where they’re capable of beating them too.
“If we play the defense we can play I think we can beat anybody,” Grutchfield said. “But we can also – we’re vulnerable to a lot mistakes too. So we have to come ready to play every time and when we do that I think we’re tough to beat.”
“I have high hopes for us this season,” Gillingham said. “I think if we keep focusing on our defense our offense will come through and we’ll continue to keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”
Lien leads way as Royals stay perfect
Georgetown boys basketball was expected to make noise coming into the season, and so far the Royals have not disappointed. Georgetown improved to 3-0 on the year after beating Triton 69-57 on Monday night thanks in large part to a monster 33-point showing by junior Harrison Lien, who dropped five 3-pointers and slashed to the basket at will throughout the evening.
Lien, a former Central Catholic transfer and an All-CAL pick as a sophomore, will likely get CAL Baker MVP consideration if he continues at his current pace. Lien is averaging 18.7 points per game and has been a big reason why the Royals are off to such a great start, but he hasn’t been doing it alone. Justin Murphy (11.3 points) and Jack Lucido (10.3 points) are both averaging double-figures as well, and sophomore Grant Lyon (9.3 points) isn’t far off either.
Amesbury to end pause Thursday
Barring any unforeseen developments, the Amesbury boys and girls basketball teams will end their two-week pauses on Thursday and finally begin their regular seasons on Sunday against Rockport, Amesbury athletic director Glen Gearin confirmed Tuesday. The boys will host Rockport at 11:30 a.m. and the girls will open on the road at 2:30 p.m.
By the time the Indians get started Amesbury will have had nearly half of its games postponed. Amesbury was originally scheduled to open against Rockport on Jan. 5 and also had games against Pentucket (Jan. 8), Triton (Jan. 13) and Hamilton-Wenham (Jan. 15) rescheduled. All of those games have new dates, and if all goes well the Indians could still complete their 10-game schedules by Feb. 12.
In addition to Amesbury, the Pentucket boys basketball program is also in a two-week pause and has not yet begun its season. Pentucket could resume team activities as soon as Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Big showings for Vikings
So far this winter there have been five instances where a local player has scored 20 or more points in a game, and three of those performances came courtesy of a Triton player. Quintin McHale (22 points) and Kyle Odoy (20 points) each topped the mark in Monday night’s loss to Georgetown, while sophomore Olivia Kiricoples scored a career-high 21 points against Georgetown in just her second varsity game for the girls.
Odoy, who missed much of last year due to shoulder injuries, has been the area’s most consistent scorer so far, averaging a region-best 19.0 points per game after also scoring 18 in Triton’s season-opening win over Rockport. Kiricoples is also the area’s leading scorer for the girls (13.5 points) thanks primarily to her outburst on Monday.
