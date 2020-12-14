Commitment to the court: How Newburyport's Schulson became one of nation's top tennis prospects

NEWBURYPORT — Ellie Schulson’s tennis journey began much like most local players. Growing up the Newburyport resident would play at the nearby Atkinson Commons courts with her dad, and when she was 10 she signed up to play competitively at the Manchester Athletic Club.
But it wasn’t long before it became apparent Schulson wasn’t just any player, and over the past eight years she has steadily developed into one of the top tennis prospects in the country.
A five-star recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net and the No. 1 ranked player in USTA’s New England girls 18U division, Schulson has made her name on the club circuit. She has ranked as high as No. 20 in the country, a mark she achieved in 2019, and recently she committed to play Division 1 college tennis at Furman University, a perennial Southern Conference powerhouse in South Carolina.
Along the way Schulson has won tournaments across the country while maintaining an impressive academic record at Newburyport High School. Doing so has required an uncommon level of sacrifice, but it has also prepared Schulson as she works towards her ultimate goal of eventually winning an NCAA championship.
A delicate balance
Schulson is unique in the world of elite tennis in that she actually attends school. Many high level prospects are homeschooled due to the extraordinary time and travel commitments the sport requires, and also to allow easier access to court time, especially in the winter when it’s too cold to play outside.
“To reach the highest levels you have to travel nationally, so I’d probably travel to a new state two times a month,” Schulson said. “School and competitive tennis are hard to balance and that’s why a lot of kids choose to homeschool.”
Schulson said Newburyport High has been extremely accommodating of her tennis commitments, and despite her hectic schedule the senior has consistently made the honor roll throughout her high school career. She has even taken the opportunity to play other sports when able, most notably cross country, where she led the Clippers to a 9-1 record and a CAL Open title as a sophomore in 2018.
Schulson has not had the opportunity to play for Newburyport girls tennis, however, but has made the most of that sacrifice by performing whenever she takes the court, wherever that may be. She has won five national open titles, numerous sectional titles and is one of a small handful of players who have ranked No. 1 in their section in all age divisions as they’ve grown up.
“In other sports you have the benefit of playing with a team, but in other sports it’s individual, which has taught me a lot. I’ve learned to be independent, self-reliant and to control what I can control,” Schulson said. “I’m super thankful for the experience I’ve had, I’ve gotten to travel across the country, meet new people and just compete in a way that I didn’t think was possible.”
A year of uncertainty
Like everyone else these days, Schulson’s normal routine has been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of non-stop travel and competition, Schulson has largely spent the last nine months at home.
“I always try to take the positive out of things, so the pandemic has helped me work on new things,” she said. “Usually when I work on a tournament schedule I focus on getting ready, but since those have been suspended the pandemic has allowed me to work on new skills.”
Schulson did recently have the opportunity to get back on the court for the New England Sectional championships, which were held in October in Connecticut. Schulson made the most of her return to action, winning all four of her matches in straight sets to take over the No. 1 rank in the region.
“The sectionals is the biggest tournament in New England, it’s the highest level that the section offers, so it’s always something I really look forward to,” Schulson said. “So the weeks leading up to that I was really focused because I knew I didn’t have a lot of opportunities to play, and this was a big one, so I went in giving it everything I had, ready to compete to the end, and I ended up winning it.”
Not long afterwards Schulson signed her letter of intent with Furman University, where she will join a program that has won 19 Southern Conference championships, including three straight before last spring’s pandemic-shortened season. Schulson said she picked Furman because of its balance of strong athletics and academics, and also because she felt it would be a great fit.
Earning a Division 1 opportunity has been a dream for Schulson ever since she was young, and with her commitment she can now look ahead to the next chapter of her career, which she hopes will one day include an NCAA championship. In the meantime she’s enjoying every opportunity she gets to compete, more so now than ever.
“The pandemic has really made me think about how thankful I am to have the opportunity to compete,” she continued. “Going back to tournaments, I’m just that much more hungry to compete and thankful for the opportunity.”
