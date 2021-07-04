Connaughton helps Bucks advance to first NBA Finals since 1974

With just over six minutes to play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, Pat Connaughton squared up in the corner, received a pinpoint pass from Khris Middleton and launched a three.
Splash.
The high arcing triple, Connaughton’s third of the evening, put his Milwaukee Bucks back up by 13 points over the host Atlanta Hawks, who were in the midst of a late run that saw them slice a once 22-point Bucks’ lead to 10.
It was that kind of night for the former St. John’s Prep star. He scored 13 points (5-for-8 shooting, 3-for-6 from deep), grabbed eight rebounds and swiped two steals as the Bucks advanced to their first NBA Championship since 1974 with a 118-107 win.
Connaughton played a bench-high 30 minutes in the series-clinching triumph and was on the court in crunch time as the Bucks were able to stave off a young and hungry Atlanta team on the road.
“It feels great. There’s really not a lot of words for it,” Connaughton said in a press conference following the win. “It’s been our goal since I got here. The guys in the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization, front office, owners, the countless hours that we’ve put in together, put in individually, to have it all come to fruition (and) to fight through COVID, injuries, all sorts of adversity, bumps, bruises, whatever it might be, the resiliency that this team showed kind of speaks to our character. And that’s why we’ve been fortunate to put ourselves in position to compete for the NBA Finals.”
Playing for the second straight game without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who continues to nurse a hyperextended knee, Connaughton and the Bucks proved they can still be a pretty darn good team even without their superstar. Khris Middleton, often referred to as the Robin to Antetokounmpo’s Batman, looked more like the latter in Game 6. He exploded for 23 points in the third quarter alone and finished with 32 for the game.
Jrue Holiday was equally sensational, dropping 27 points to go with nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals.
But led by Connaughton, the bench was undoubtedly a major key to victory. Seldom utilized veteran Jeff Teague stepped up for 11 points in 12 minutes, including two 3-balls in the opening half (one off a drive and kick from Connaughton), while Bryn Forbes contributed five points, two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes.
The “bench mob”, a phrase Connaughton and his teammates often use to describe their reserve unit, stepped up defensively as well, doing the little things to help their team hang on for the win.
“It was the little stuff that kept us in it,” said Connaughton. “That’s why I think we’ve been able to put ourselves in a position to come as far as we have and to continue to go further. Defense kept us in it, the little winning plays, the steals, the rebounds, the hustle stats that sometimes don’t even end up as stats, those are the things that I think our whole team, but especially the quote unquote bench mob kind of really prides itself on.”
Connaughton and the Bucks will enjoy the holiday weekend a bit more than usual this year, before preparing to take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Championship beginning on Tuesday night (9 p.m.) in Arizona.
