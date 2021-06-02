NEWBURYPORT — Cali Caponigro and Jordan Gallant can’t remember a time when the other hasn’t been in their life.
The two cousins, seniors at Newburyport High and Pentucket respectively, were constant companions growing up. Whether it was backyard Wiffle ball games, trips to their family’s lake house or other get-togethers, the two always enjoyed each other’s company.
“We’ve always been very close,” Gallant said. “I live in West Newbury and she lives in Newburyport, so we were always with each other when we were young and we’re always with each other now.”
“Honestly she’s like a sister to me,” Caponigro said.
Strong as that family bond is, Caponigro and Gallant are also extremely competitive, which makes their annual matchups on the softball diamond particularly memorable for the family.
For the past four years Caponigro and Gallant have found themselves on opposite sides of the Newburyport-Pentucket softball rivalry, and this year the two are serving as captains for their respective teams.
That has made for an interesting dynamic for the two cousins, who love getting to play but also hate being the one to lose.
“It keeps it interesting,” Caponigro said. “You get to play someone that you know and someone that you care about, so the rivalry keeps it going.”
Both cousins said there is often a fair bit of smack talk around games, but also a lot of constructive feedback on what they’ve seen and how they could improve. That has extended to off-field matters this year, with both serving as captains during what has been a uniquely challenging year amid the pandemic.
“We were robbed of our season last year, so having that relationship and knowing the people you’re playing [has helped],” Caponigro said. “This year has been hard enough, but it’s been hard on everyone, and we’re working through it.”
“It’s tough for both of us being leaders,” Gallant said. “But we’ve made it work.”
Caponigro’s Clippers get the win
Thanks in large part to a brilliant outing by freshman pitcher Kiera Dowell, Caponigro’s Newburyport team came away victorious in Tuesday’s big matchup. The Clippers won 10-5 after scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third, with Dowell helping keep Pentucket’s lineup in check the rest of the way to help Newburyport improve to 6-4.
Dowell got the start in place of Emily Meleedy, Newburyport’s top pitcher who was unavailable along with starting outfielder Dakota Duncan. Despite a revamped lineup and outfield the Clippers largely played a clean game.
“We were missing two starters initially today so the kids played through adversity, played well, made good plays when they had to make them, they hit the ball when they had to and the ran the bases well,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. “Any time you beat Pentucket, they’re a good team and they’re tough to beat, so it was a good win.”
Newburyport initially jumped ahead 2-0 in the first, added a third run in the second, and after Pentucket tied the game with three runs in the top of the third on a two-run outfield miscue and a passed ball, the Clippers exploded in the bottom of the inning, sending 12 batters to the plate while plating seven runs.
Pentucket pitcher Charlotte Latham held Newburyport scoreless the rest of the way, but Dowell only allowed one run each in the fifth and seventh while stranding seven Pentucket baserunners the rest of the way.
Newburyport freshman catcher Grace Habib went 4 for 4 with three RBI, Madeline McLeod went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and Caponigro was 1 for 4 with two RBI while also reaching on an error. Pentucket was led by Latham (2 for 3), Nicole Tocci (3 for 4, RBI) and Sarah Sargent, who reached base four times, scored twice and had three RBI, including one on a double to deep left center in the fifth.
Newburyport (6-4) hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Friday while Pentucket (3-7) hosts undefeated Amesbury on Thursday.
Newburyport 10, Pentucket 5
Pentucket (5): Latham p 3-0-2, Codair lf 4-1-2, Hamel cf 3-2-1, Sargent ss 4-2-3, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Agocs c 3-0-1, Mitchell 2b 3-0-0, Tocci dp 4-0-3, Stock rf 2-0-0, Gatchell 2b 1-0-0, Daley rf 2-0-0. Totals: 32-5-12
Newburyport (10): Morrissey cf 4-2-1, McLeod 2b 4-2-3, Caponigro 3b 4-1-1, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Habib c 4-1-4, Lavallee lf 4-1-0, Skibbee rf 3-1-1, Ellison dp 0-0-0, Garcia dp 2-0-0, Dowell p 3-1-1. Totals: 31-10-12
RBI: P — Sargent 3, Tocci; N — McLeod 2, Caponigro 2, Habib 3, Dowell 2
WP: Dowell; LP: Latham
Pentucket (3-7): 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 — 5
Newburyport (6-4): 2 1 7 0 0 0 0 — 10
