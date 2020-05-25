Pentucket sophomore Emily Rubio isn’t fooling herself.
She realizes that she’ll never be the equal of her twin sister Phoebe as a distance runner. Phoebe, after all, is the reigning Daily News MVP in cross country who was third in the CAL meet last fall and the top local finisher at the D2 All-State Meet.
But Emily, who ran cross country last fall for the first time and wound up as the team’s No. 4 runner, is a big fan of the sport and believes it helped her enjoy an outstanding indoor track season.
“I wanted to try it to help my endurance for track, and my sister thought it’d be fun,” said Emily. “I really enjoyed it, especially the team aspect of it, and I thought it did help my endurance for the longer events.”
Pentucket track coach Steve Derro agrees.
“I think cross country really helped her make a big jump in all her events,” said Derro. “She was able to move up to the 600 meters and 4x400 for us this winter and she really helped the team out, doing a great job in both those events. It also helped improve her 800 time for the pentathlon.”
Based on her indoor season, it must have helped. The Daily News MVP for girls indoor track, Emily was fourth in the state in the pentathlon with 3,064 points and stood out in a number of events throughout the season.
The MVP of the Cape Ann League meet, she had season bests of 5-4 in the high jump (fourth at D4 state meet), 17-8 in the long jump (fifth at All-State), 43.47 in the 300 and 1:44.52 as a member of Pentucket’s standout 4x200 relay that was second in New England.
Moreover, based on her indoor season, and perhaps because of cross country, Emily was looking forward to the outdoor season in what she says was “the best shape of my life.”
“It’s really disappointing,” she said. “I was really excited about the spring season, to see what I could do.”
Specific goals? For a talented track athlete, Emily surprisingly doesn’t have any.
“I just want to keep improving and do whatever I can to help the team out,” said Emily. “I want to keep working hard and improve on what I did this winter.”
This type of approach is typical of Emily according to Derro, who definitely sees a lot of improvement from her in the years to come.
“She’s very modest — a quiet, humble kid who puts the team first and is a fierce competitor and an extremely hard worker,” said Derro. “She’s only going to get stronger and continue to improve over the next couple years. I think the sky is the limit for her.”
And, based on her indoor season, there’s no question that Emily will be running more cross country next year. In fact, depending on coronavirus restrictions, she said, “I’m planning on going to a cross country camp with my sister this summer.”
Meet Emily Rubio
School, grade — Pentucket, sophomore
Main sport — Track and Field
Accomplishments: MVP of CAL track meet, fourth in state Pentathlon, Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP
Top marks: 17-8 in long jump, 5-4 in high jump, part of 4x200 that went 1:44.52 (second in New England)
Academics: Ranked third in her class
Notable: Twin sister Phoebe also an Daily News track all-star as well as the reigning Daily News MVP for girls cross country
