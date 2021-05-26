AMESBURY — Shea Cucinotta had been itching to get back on the field. The Amesbury baseball standout missed the first half of the season due to a hip injury suffered playing football, and on Tuesday morning the junior shortstop finally got the good news he’d been cleared.
Batting second against Ipswich in his first game back, Cucinotta was immediately hit by a pitch — welcome back Shea! — but the sting didn’t last long as Amesbury batted around and scored 10 runs to immediately blow past the Tigers in what would eventually wind up being a 15-5 mercy-rule shortened win.
“It felt great go out there with the boys, I really missed it and getting in for the next half of the season is going to be real good,” said Cucinotta, who was one of the area’s top batters as a freshman back in 2019. “I’ll be looking forward to the rest of the season for sure.”
Cucinotta finished 1 for 2 with two runs, a walk and the hit by pitch and looked solid defensively back in his usual shortstop position. Sophomore Jake Harring, who played brilliantly in place of Cucinotta the first half of the year, moved to second base and was excellent again, going 2 for 3 with two runs, a double and two RBI.
Across the board Amesbury played the best baseball of the season, with everyone contributing in the first inning explosion. After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, Amesbury sent 14 batters to the plate and took advantage of every key opportunity. Trevor Kimball had a bases clearing liner to left to score three, Luke Arsenault (3 for 3) had the first of his two doubles to score two, Jeremy Lopez had a three-run triple with the bases loaded and Drew MacDonald, who walked in a run with the bases loaded his first time up, finished the rally with an RBI single to cap off the rally.
Amesbury added three more in the second after Drew Scialdone reached base, Aiden Donovan singled him in and Arsenault and Harring had back to back doubles. Another run came in on a throwing error in the bottom of the third, and in the top of the fifth Will Arsenault hit a towering double and scored on Tiernan Cleary-Bentley’s walk-off single, which made it 15-5 and clinched the mercy rule victory.
For the Indians, who were coming off a brutal pair of losses against Hamilton-Wenham (nine runs allowed in extra innings) and Newburyport (surrendered 6-0 lead in Newburyport walk-off win), Tuesday’s win was the reset the team needed.
“It felt like we finally had the band back together,” said Amesbury coach Joel Brierley. “We also had Tim Gilleo finally caught his first game, he’s my senior catcher and has been with me four years. So the fact that we got him back and Shea just got cleared today, and the way he played, not a lot of rust, so it’s a good feeling to have everyone back together, especially at this point in the season.”
Amesbury (5-3) will next host Lynnfield on Thursday.
Amesbury 15, Ipswich 5
Amesbury (15): Harring 2b 3-2-2, Cucinotta ss 2-2-1, Lopez dh 2-2-1, C. MacDonald dh 1-0-0, D. MacDonald p 3-1-1, Cronin 1-0-0, Gilleo c 3-0-0, W. Arsenault 1-1-1, Kimball 1b 3-1-2, Conlin 0-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-2-1, Bentley 1-0-1, Donovan 3b 1-2-1, L. Arsenault lf 3-2-3. Totals: 26-15-14
RBI: Harring 2, Lopez 3, D. MacDonald 2, Kimball 3, Bentley, Donovan, L. Arsenault
WP: D. MacDonald
Ipswich: 3 0 0 1 1 — 5
Amesbury (5-3): 10 3 1 0 1 — 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.