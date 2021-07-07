Jack Fehlner
Newburyport, Jr., P/2B (MVP)
Coming off an outstanding freshman season as a relief pitcher, Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner broke out as a legitimate ace to help lead the Clippers to the CAL Kinney championship. Fehlner earned CAL Kinney Player of the Year and All-CAL honors after going 7-1 with an area-high 51 innings, posting a 1.51 ERA, 32 strikeouts, a .179 batting average against and only seven walks.
Fehlner was trusted with the ball in Newburyport’s biggest games, and most of the time he delivered in a big way. Fehlner pitched complete-game shutouts against Manchester Essex and Triton, the latter clinching the Spofford Tournament title, and earned the win against Pentucket in the Division 3 North tournament.
In addition Fehlner also tallied 13 hits and nine runs while serving primarily as Newburyport’s No. 2 hitter. His biggest hit came in the Spofford Tournament final, when he homered to help beat Triton for the title. Outside of baseball Fehlner is also a standout defenseman in soccer and a lights out shooter on the basketball team.
Jacob Buontempo
Newburyport, Sr., OF
All-CAL. Power-hitting outfielder was Newburyport’s top batter. Led team with .409 average and 17 runs scored while smashing four home runs with 14 RBI. Posted .518 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage. Among season highlights, went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI against Pentucket, 2 for 2 with three RBI against North Reading and hit a three-run home run late in team’s 7-6 comeback win over Amesbury. Also went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to beat Triton in Spofford Tournament championship. Served as Newburyport’s top running back this past football season. Committed to Framingham State for baseball.
Lucas Stallard
Newburyport, Jr., P/INF
All-CAL. Versatile and prolific talent was among Newburyport’s top all-around players. Led team in hits (20) while batting .392 with 16 runs scored and six RBI. Started strong by going 2 for 3 with two runs against Triton on opening day and also went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI in win over North Reading. Went 2-0 with 2.71 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 20.2 innings as a pitcher, including a complete-game win over eventual Division 4 North finalist Rockport. Outstanding defensive player took the field at multiple positions throughout season. Also a standout football player.
Cael Kohan
Triton, Sr., P/OF
All-CAL. Outstanding athlete was formidable presence at plate and on mound. Led area in hits (24) and batting average (.414) while posting 11 runs scored and eight RBI. Also led area in pitching strikeouts (56), averaging 1.4 strikeouts per inning while posting a 3.71 ERA and 5-3 record over 39.2 innings. Threw complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts to beat Georgetown while also going 3 for 4 with two runs. Went 3 for 4 with a home run against Pentucket, 2 for 4 with three RBI against Lynnfield and threw complete game with nine strikeouts in win over Newburyport. Also combined with Cole Daniels and Marco Carillo to throw perfect game in state tournament against Essex Tech. Committed to play golf at Bryant University.
Joe Abt
Triton, Jr., 2B
All-CAL. First-year varsity player broke out as one of area’s top hitters. Batted .400 with 20 hits, 10 runs and 14 RBI while playing strong defense at second base. Best game came in 7-2 win over Newburyport, going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Also went 2 for 3 with two runs and a RBI while pitching four innings with two runs allowed in a win against Lynnfield. Hit home run in loss to Lynnfield and went 2 for 3 with three RBI in win over Georgetown. Helped Triton to 9-8 record and appearance in Spofford Tournament final and Division 3 North tournament.
Joe Lynch
Pentucket, Sr., C
CAL All-Star. Four-year starter was one of league’s top catchers and a key leader for Pentucket. Team co-captain batted .391 with 18 hits, 13 runs and four RBI. Went 3 for 3 with a run scored against North Reading and had two hits against Newburyport, Ipswich, Lynnfield and against Weston in Pentucket’s 6-2 state tournament win. Great defensive catcher helped pitching staff post combined ERA of 3.09 over 111 innings. Committed to play Division 2 college baseball at American International College.
Ethan Hunt
Pentucket, Jr., P/SS
All-CAL. Junior ace broke out as team’s top pitcher after promising freshman season as reliever. Went 6-1 with 1.59 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 48.1 innings. Held opponents to one run or fewer four times, including wins over North Reading on opening day, Manchester Essex, Amesbury and Georgetown in Spofford Tournament consolation game. Also earned win in Pentucket’s 6-2 win over Weston in state tournament. Standout hitter also batted .380 with 19 hits, 13 runs and six RBI.
Drew MacDonald
Amesbury, Jr., P/OF
CAL All-Star. Three-year starter settled in one of Amesbury’s top hitters, outfielders and pitchers. Batted .327 with 17 hits, 14 runs and 10 RBI. Tallied two hits against Georgetown twice, Hamilton-Wenham, Newburyport and went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI in Amesbury’s 8-6 win over Wayland in the state tournament. Played great outfield defense at center field and went 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. Also served as starting quarterback for 5-1 Amesbury football team.
Jake Harring
Amesbury, Soph., 2B/SS
All-CAL. Sophomore standout made immediate impact in first season of high school baseball. Led team in batting with .370 average while posting 20 hits, 14 runs and eight RBI. Subbed in at shortstop for injured starter Shea Cucinotta first half of season and played brilliantly before seamlessly moving over to second at midseason point. Went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBI in 8-7 win over Manchester Essex, 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI against Ipswich, 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI in second game against Ipswich and 3 for 4 with two runs against Triton. Described by coach Joel Brierley as a leader from Day 1. Father is UMass Lowell baseball coach Ken Harring.
Iain Kantorski
Georgetown, Sr., C
All-CAL. Senior captain was Georgetown’s top hitter and a crucial defensive presence behind the plate. Led team with .358 average, 19 hits, 12 runs and eight RBI. Went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI to beat eventual Division 4 North Finalist Rockport, 3 for 3 against Triton, 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBI against Ipswich and had two hits against Amesbury, North Reading and against Winthrop in the state tournament. Threw out 11 of 20 base stealers. Honored with Team MVP and Bert Spofford Spirit of the Game awards and was first Georgetown High student to ever win SEPAC Shining Star award for leadership and for being a peer role model for special education students.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Jeremy Lopez, Sr., P/OF; Shea Cucinotta, Jr., SS; Trevor Kimball, Soph., 1B/P
Georgetown — Garrett Sedgwick, Sr., P/OF; Jack Lucido, Jr., SS/P
Newburyport — Ryan Archer, Sr., LF; Nick White, Sr., C
Pentucket — Chase Dwight, Jr., 1B/P; Will Roberts, Jr., LF; Trevor Kamuda, Soph., CF/P
Triton — Brady Lindholm, Sr., SS; Kyle Odoy, Sr., 1B
