Parker McLaren faced a lot of questions coming into the winter. What could he do without his older brother Casey? Would he be good enough to help keep a young Clipper team in contention? It wasn’t long before he’d answered all of those questions and more, and by the time he was done, McLaren had turned in one of the best seasons in Newburyport High basketball history.
The senior tri-captain led Newburyport to a 16-6 record and a second straight Cape Ann League Kinney Division title, leading the area with 22.9 points per game (503 points overall). McLaren also had 9.6 rebounds per game, made 59 3-pointers and had 30 steals and 19 blocks while shooting 45% from the field and 50.8% from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-5 forward did his best work down the stretch, topping 20 points in 15 of 22 games, including 10 straight between Jan. 13 against Rockport and Feb. 13 against Lynnfield. Along the way he scored a career-high 36 in a hostile gym at Pentucket, one of his four 30-point games on the year, and he finished the season with 34 points against Weston in the Division 3 North quarterfinals.
After the season, McLaren was honored as CAL Kinney MVP and selected as First Team All-CAL for the second time. He is now a three-time Daily News All-Star and a first-time Daily News MVP, extending his family’s streak to four after Casey won the award three straight years between 2017-19. He is also the fourth Newburyport boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points, finishing his career with 1,059 points in three varsity seasons.
Jacob Robertson
Newburyport, Jr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL honors after garnering Second Team CAL All-Star recognition as a sophomore. Junior tri-captain. All-Rowinski Holiday Tournament selection. Lights out shooter enjoyed one of area’s all-time great 3-point shooting seasons. Averaged 17.6 points per game while leading region in made 3-pointers (75). Shot 47% from both the field and from 3-point range. Led team with 39 steals. Topped 20 points in eight games, including season-high 26 points against Triton in Rowinski Holiday Tournament to earn All-Tournament honors. Also had 21 points in Newburyport’s Division 3 North first round win over Dracut. Led Newburyport to second straight CAL Kinney title. Currently has 690 career points heading into senior year.
Jack Fehlner
Newburyport, Soph., guard
CAL All-Star. First-year varsity starter emerged as lights out shooter and key playmaker for CAL Kinney champion Clippers. Averaged 8.4 points per game and knocked down 37 3-pointers. Shot 39% from both the field and from 3-point range. Posted 1.8 assist to turnover ratio for season. Scored season-high 20 points on Jan. 7 against Georgetown. Also starting defenseman for Newburyport soccer and pitcher for baseball.
Jaden Keliher
Amesbury, Sr., guard
All-CAL. Breakout star led Amesbury to best season in nearly 20 years, going 17-5 while reaching Division 3 North semifinals for first time since 2002. Senior tri-captain averaged 16.3 points per game and led team with 35 3-pointers. Topped 20 points in seven games, including season-high 26 points in crucial win over CAL Baker contender Manchester Essex. Scored 13 points to help upset Newburyport to win Rowinski Holiday Tournament title. Committed to Wheaton College.
Jimmy Gjikopulli
Amesbury, Sr., guard
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain emerged as crucial piece on Amesbury’s best team in nearly 20 years. Averaged 11.5 points per game to help Indians finish 17-5 while reaching first Division 3 North semifinal since 2002. Exploded for career-high 32 points and made game-winning buzzer beater to down Masconomet on Feb. 11. Scored 11 points to help upset Newburyport to win Rowinski Holiday Tournament title.
Harrison Lien
Georgetown, Soph., guard
All-CAL. Central Catholic transfer overcame preseason back injury to emerge as one of area’s top players. Led team with 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Shot 40% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range. Knocked down 39 3-pointers. Topped 20 points in five games, including 23 points in second game back from injury against Triton in Rowinski Holiday Tournament and season-high 26 points to beat Dracut on Feb. 6. Helped lead Georgetown back from 0-5 start to qualify for state tournament and reach Division 4 North semifinals.
Justin Murphy
Georgetown, Jr., guard
CAL All-Star. Averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. One of area’s top free throw shooters, making 65 of 78 attempts for the season (83.3%). Knocked down 37 3-pointers. Posted three games with 20 or more points, including two with 30 points. Scored 30 points to lead Royals to Division 4 North first round road win over St. Joseph’s Prep. Also had 30 against Newburyport on Jan. 7 and 26 points against Rockport on Jan. 20. Overcame preseason hamstring injury to help lead Royals to Division 4 North semifinals after starting season 0-5.
Peter Cleary
Pentucket, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Quad-captain led Pentucket with 15.3 points per game. Made 13 3-pointers, including game-winning buzzer beater in overtime to beat Masconomet on Jan. 3. Topped 20 points four times, including 20 points in the Masconomet game, a season-high 26 and 21 points in two meetings against Newburyport and 20 points against eventual Division 3 North champion St. Mary’s. Three-sport standout is also Daily News All-Star as quarterback in football and pitcher in baseball.
Peter Lopata
Pentucket, Sr., guard
CAL All-Star. Quad-captain averaged 13.3 points per game and led Pentucket with 46 3-pointers. Topped 20 points in three games, including career-high 31 points in final high school game against Lexington. Also had 23 points against Lynnfield on Jan. 17 and 20 points against Hamilton-Wenham on Jan. 14. Elite distance runner holds Pentucket school record in outdoor mile (4:18.01) and is a four-time Daily News All-Star in cross country.
Mason Ferrick
Triton, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Senior quad-captain was mainstay on Triton team decimated by injury throughout year. Played all 20 games and averaged 11.7 points per game on a team-high 233 points. Made 28 3-pointers. Scored season-high 23 points in key late-season win over Pentucket. Also scored 20 points on Feb. 7 against Lynnfield.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Kyle Donovan, Jr., forward; Cam Keliher, Soph., guard
Georgetown — Jack Lucido, Soph., guard
Newburyport — Trevor Ward, Jr., guard; Max Gagnon, Soph., guard
Pentucket — Sam Stys, Sr., forward; Owen Kamuda, Sr., guard
Triton — Michael Farago, Sr., forward; T.J. Overbaugh, Sr., guard; Quintin McHale, Soph., forward
