Jacob Robertson
Newburyport, Sr., guard (MVP)
What more can you say about Jacob Robertson at this point?
The four-year varsity player capped off his Newburyport boys basketball career with a perfect season, leading the Clippers to their third straight CAL Kinney title and an undefeated 12-0 season. Robertson topped it off with his best performance of the year in the CAL vs. Cancer Tournament championship, scoring a season-high 29 points to help beat North Reading in the final.
Overall Robertson led the area in scoring with 20.0 points per game, scoring 240 points in 12 games, and was the area’s top 3-point shooter with 48 on the season, good for four per game. The two-year captain had 20 or more points in nine games, including the 29-point outburst against North Reading and a 28-point showing against Ipswich. He also knocked down a game-tying buzzer beater to force overtime in a 86-83 thriller against Amesbury, helping the Clippers survive a 44-point eruption by Indians star Cam Keliher. He shot 45% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, 77% at the free throw line and averaged 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and one charge taken per game.
Following the season Robertson was named CAL Kinney MVP and is now a two-time All-CAL selection after earning CAL All-Star honors as a sophomore. He now holds the school record for career 3-pointers with 184 and stands fifth in school history with 933 career points. He is now a three-time Daily News All-Star, and with his selection a Newburyport player has been named Daily News Boys Basketball MVP six straight years.
Ronan Brown
Newburyport, Jr., guard
All-CAL. Two-year varsity player was jack-of-all-trades for Newburyport. Ranked second on team with 8.4 points per game while averaging 4.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. Made 16 3-pointers. Shot 45% from the field, 45% from behind the arc and 72% from the free throw line. Played key role in helping Newburyport to perfect 12-0 season and third straight CAL Kinney title. Scored season-high 15 points on opening day against Ipswich. Also had 14 points against Triton, 13 points against Pentucket and 11 points against CAL Baker champion Hamilton-Wenham and in overtime win over Amesbury.
Jack Fehlner
Newburyport, Jr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time CAL All-Star. Second-year varsity starter ranked among league’s top 3-point shooters once again, helping Newburyport complete perfect 12-0 season while winning third straight CAL Kinney title. Averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game and knocked down 19 3-pointers. Scored season-best 16 points with four 3-pointers in overtime win over Amesbury. Led team with 13 points against Manchester Essex and had 11 points against Triton. Also a starting defenseman for Newburyport soccer and a pitcher in baseball.
Cam Keliher
Amesbury, Jr., guard
All-CAL. Elite shooter was one of league’s most dominant scorers as a junior co-captain. Scored 44 points in an overtime thriller against undefeated Newburyport, knocking down 11 3-pointers to post the highest single-game scoring total by a local player in recent memory. Led team with 17.8 points per game and 38 3-pointers on season. Topped 20 points in five games, including 28 points against Lynnfield and 23 points in a win over Manchester Essex, along with the 44-point outing. Older brother Jaden is former Amesbury star now playing at Wheaton College.
Kyle Donovan
Amesbury, Sr., forward
CAL All-Star. Senior co-captain was among league’s most imposing big men at 6-foot-3. Anchored Amesbury’s frontcourt and averaged 8.9 points while providing strong defense and rebounding. Scored 14 points in season-opening win over Rockport, led team with 14 points against Triton and scored 13 points in CAL vs. Cancer Tournament semifinal against Hamilton-Wenham. Also a football standout who is committed to play Division 2 football at Stonehill College.
Justin Murphy
Georgetown, Sr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. CAL All-Star selection as a junior. Four-year varsity starter and team captain was on pace for outstanding year prior to Georgetown basketball’s shut down. Led team with 14.6 points per game and had 14 3-pointers in five games. Scored 25 points with six 3-pointers in what turned out to be final high school game, a 62-54 win over CAL Baker contender Manchester Essex. Led Georgetown to perfect 5-0 record in pandemic-shortened season.
Harrison Lien
Georgetown, Jr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL All-Star in limited action after earning All-CAL as a sophomore. Helped lead Georgetown to a perfect 5-0 record in pandemic-shortened season. Scored career-high 33 points in win over Triton. Averaged 14.0 points per game and made eight 3-pointers. Will go into senior year as one of area’s top players and could put Georgetown in position for deep tournament run.
Kyle Odoy
Triton, Sr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. Senior captain finally back to full health after dealing with injuries for most of sophomore and junior years. Led Triton in scoring with 11.1 points per game and knocked down 12 3-pointers. Scored season-high 20 points against Georgetown and also had 18 points in win over Rockport and 12 points in 47-46 win over Amesbury. One of area’s top defensive players and went viral for an act of good sportsmanship after helping an injured Lynnfield player off the court along with teammate Ty Scholtz. Also serves as starting quarterback for Triton football and is expected to be among region’s top players this upcoming Fall 2 season.
Quintin McHale
Triton, Jr., foward
CAL All-Star. Junior big man enjoyed strong season anchoring Triton frontcourt. Averaged 10.6 points and nearly nine rebounds per game. Topped 20 points twice, including season-high 22 points against Georgetown and 21 points against Lynnfield. Also scored 17 points against North Reading, 12 points against Pentucket and 11 points each against Rockport and Manchester Essex. Also a standout on Triton football team.
Nick Daly
Pentucket, Jr., forward
CAL All-Star. Junior forward enjoyed breakout season in first year as varsity starter. Led Pentucket in scoring with 11.9 points per game while tying for team lead with 10 3-pointers. Scored career-high 20 points against Ipswich, 14 points in win over Rockport and had 13 points, including the game-winning shot with three seconds left, to beat Triton 47-46.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Matt Welch, Jr., guard
Georgetown — Jack Lucido, Jr., guard; Grant Lyon, Soph., forward
Newburyport — Trevor Ward, Sr., guard; Max Gagnon, Jr., guard
Pentucket — Silas Bucco, Sr., guard
Triton — Dylan Wilkinson, Jr., guard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.