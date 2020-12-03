Graham Stedfast
Triton, Sr. (MVP)
Widely recognized as one of the top runners in school history entering his senior year, Graham Stedfast lived up to the hype to lead Triton cross country to one of its best seasons ever.
Stedfast placed first overall in five out of six races to lead Triton to an undefeated season and its first Cape Ann League title in decades. He placed first by 39 seconds in Triton’s crucial 28-29 win over Newburyport, which ultimately decided the CAL Kinney title. Stedfast also owns the school record at Triton’s Old Town Hill home course as well as both the indoor and outdoor mile records in track.
Following the season Stedfast was honored as CAL Kinney Runner of the Year, and if not for the pandemic he would have been among the top contenders for the CAL Open and Division 5 titles. Stedfast is expected to once again rank among the state’s top runners in the upcoming track seasons and after that he will continue his running career at UMass Lowell.
Griffin White
Triton, Soph.
All-CAL. Sophomore broke out as Triton’s No. 2 runner and as one of league’s best in pandemic-condensed season. Placed top three overall in all six races, including three where he finished tied for first or second overall behind teammate Graham Stedfast. Was only beaten by two non-Triton runners all season. Took second overall in crucial early-season race against Newburyport, which catapulted Triton to undefeated season and program’s first Cape Ann League title in decades.
Sam Walker
Newburyport, Jr.
All-CAL. Junior burst onto scene to help Newburyport enjoy 5-1 season despite not having Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar and home course at Maudslay State Park due to pandemic. Took first overall against North Reading, was Newburyport’s top runner in three races and finished top five overall in all six races. Will be senior captain in 2021.
Bradford Duchesne
Newburyport, Soph.
Sophomore exploded onto scene as one of Newburyport’s and Cape Ann League’s top young runners. Played key role in leading Newburyport to 5-1 season despite not having Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar and home course at Maudslay State Park due to pandemic. Placed second overall against Georgetown, finished as Newburyport’s top runner in crucial race against CAL Kinney champion Triton and was Newburyport’s No. 2 runner in three other races.
Peter King
Newburyport, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior standout was once again among Cape Ann League’s top runners, helping Newburyport to 5-1 season despite not having Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar and home course at Maudslay State Park due to pandemic. Got better as season went along, finishing first overall in final race against Georgetown after finishing as Newburyport’s No. 1 runner (third overall) against Manchester Essex and as No. 2 runner (also third overall) against Pentucket. As a sophomore played essential role in helping Newburyport capture 2018 Division 2 All-State championship.
Colin Costa
Pentucket, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain was Pentucket’s No. 1 runner from start to finish. Took first overall against perennial CAL Kinney power Newburyport, second overall against Hamilton-Wenham and North Reading and fourth overall against CAL Kinney champion Triton. Has consistently ranked among Pentucket’s top runners since freshman year, earning Daily News All-Star Honorable Mention in three straight years entering this fall.
Alex Pucillo
Amesbury, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior captain was Amesbury’s most consistent runner throughout the season. Finished as Amesbury’s No. 1 runner in four out of six races, and was the No. 2 runner in the other two. Finished first overall in Amesbury’s win over Ipswich and was No. 3 overall in three other races, including Amesbury’s win over Georgetown. Also a star tennis player who earned Daily News All-Star honors his freshman and sophomore years before losing his junior year to the pandemic.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Xavier Roy, Sr.
Georgetown — Mike Cahill, Sr.; Mason Behl, Soph.
Newburyport — Matt Murray, Soph.; Aimon Fadil, Frosh.
Pentucket — Matt Zylinski, Sr.
Triton — Jack O’Shea, Sr.; Cole Jacobsen, Soph.
