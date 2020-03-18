A two-year captain and one of the Cape Ann League’s top defenders, Tyler Godfrey has been an indispensable part of Triton hockey’s greatest two-year stretch in recent memory. This year the senior anchored a Triton blue-line that allowed 1.75 goals per game and helped lead the Vikings to a 17-5-2 season and their first appearance in the sectional final since 1990.
With Godfrey leading the way, Triton’s defense allowed one goal or fewer in 16 of 24 games, including six shutouts. Offensively Godfrey was also a major factor, finishing fourth on the team in total points with six goals and 13 assists for 19 points, including a two-goal performance against North Reading on Jan. 20. Among his highlights, Godfrey recorded an assist and helped shut out Chelmsford to win the Chelmsford Lions Cup championship and tallied points in each of Triton’s three state tournament wins, including the assist on Cael Kohan’s overtime winner to beat Masconomet in the Division 2 North semifinals.
After the season, Godfrey was named First Team All-CAL after earning CAL All-Star honors each of the past two years, and he is also now a two-time Daily News All-Star in addition to this year’s Daily News MVP. The two-sport standout is also Triton baseball’s starting catcher and a brilliant student, and next year he plans to continue his baseball career at MIT while pursuing an engineering degree.
Brad Killion
Triton, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Senior co-captain helped lead Triton to 17-5-2 record and its deepest tournament run since 1990. Led team with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 total points. Scored in all four of Triton’s state tournament games, including lone goal in 1-0 win over Winthrop in Division 2 North first round game, opening tally in upset win over Masconomet and team’s only goal of Division 2 North Final. Also had two goals against Lynnfield and Gloucester, game-tying goal in 2-1 comeback win over Wellesley and a goal with two assists against North Reading and Lynnfield. Triton hockey lifer grew up watching older brothers play for Vikings and will now graduate having led program to best two-year stretch of this generation.
James Tatro
Triton, Jr., forward
All-CAL. Junior top-liner was among Cape Ann League’s most explosive scorers. Tallied 16 goals and team-high 17 assists for 33 total points. Recorded hat trick against Lynnfield, scored two goals against Gloucester, had a goal and three assists against Amesbury and posted three assists against North Reading. Also assisted on Brad Killion’s game-winner in Division 2 North first round win over Winthrop. Key offensive piece in Triton’s two-year run of dominance, helping lead Vikings to 17-5-2 finish and first appearance in sectional final since 1990. Also standout lacrosse player.
Connor Kohan
Triton, Sr., defense
CAL All-Star. Standout defenseman helped anchor one of league’s top blue lines. Defense allowed 1.75 goals per game while holding opponents to one goal or fewer in 16 out of 24 games, including six shutouts. Assistant captain helped lead Triton to 17-5-2 season and program’s first appearance in sectional final since 1990. Recorded four goals and nine assists on season. Tallied goal and assist in Chelmsford Lions Cup championship victory over Chelmsford. Also had goal and assist against Amesbury and scored team’s lone goal in 1-1 tie against Bishop Fenwick.
Brady Lindholm
Triton, Jr., defense
CAL All-Star. Stalwart defender helped anchor top-notch blue line corps that helped lead Triton to 17-5-2 record and deepest state tournament run since 1990. Helped hold opposing offenses to 1.75 goals per game, including one or fewer goals in 16 out of 24 games, along with six shutouts. Recorded three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. Had goal and assist in Jan. 2 win over Danvers. Scored against North Reading and Pentucket, had two assists against Methuen and in Division 2 North quarterfinal win over Wilmington, and also recorded assist in 2-1 upset of Masconomet in Division 2 North semifinal.
Ben Reynolds
Newburyport, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain. Earned CAL All-Star as a junior. Led area with 23 goals and had 10 assists for 33 total points. Scored at least one goal in 17 of Newburyport’s 20 games. Recorded hat trick to beat Andover in Newburyport Bank Tournament opener and followed up with two goals in tournament final against Winchester. Also had two goals against North Reading, Amesbury and Lynnfield, along with a goal and two assists against Pentucket and a goal and assist in 2-2 tie against CAL champion Masconomet.
Owen Spence
Newburyport, Jr., defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Junior co-assistant captain. Newburyport’s top defensive player for second straight year. Helped Clippers record three shutouts as team finished third in CAL Kinney standings. Finished fourth on team in scoring with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. Recorded goal and assist against Lynnfield. Standout soccer player was also one of Clippers’ top scorers this past fall.
Jon Groth
Newburyport, Soph., forward
CAL All-Star. Sophomore earned spot on top line and finished second on team with eight goals and 17 assists for 25 total points. Talented playmaker’s best game came in 5-2 comeback win over Triton, scoring a goal with three assists to lead the rally. Also had two goals and an assist against Pentucket, three assists against North Reading, a goal and two assists against Lynnfield and a goal in Newburyport’s 2-2 tie against CAL champion Masconomet.
Logan Bridgewater
Amesbury, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Scored four goals with nine assists for 13 total points. Scored two goals to help beat Hamilton-Wenham in Lynn Christmas Tournament and then two assists in rematch with Generals in Newburyport Bank Tournament opener. Tallied assist in 3-2 win over Pentucket and also scored against Newburyport and North Reading. Finished season with assist in team’s 6-2 win over Haverhill to claim Newburyport Bank Tournament title.
Richie Hardy
Pentucket, Jr., forward
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL after being selected CAL All-Star freshman and sophomore years. Junior once again led Pentucket offensively, leading team with 14 goals and seven assists for 21 points. Scored two goals in three games, including against Haverhill in Newburyport Bank Tournament opener and then two more again to help beat Hamilton-Wenham in tournament consolation game. Also scored twice against Saugus and had a goal with two assists against Durfee and North Reading. Became Pentucket hockey’s second 100-point scorer and will enter senior year with 110 points for his career.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Connor Montejunas, Jr., defense
Newburyport — Colin Richmond, Jr., forward
Pentucket — Josh Smith, Sr., forward; Dom Cignetti, Jr., defense
Triton — Cael Kohan, Jr., forward
