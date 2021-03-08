Owen Spence
Newburyport, Sr., defense (MVP)
Long considered among the top defensemen in the Cape Ann League, Owen Spence elevated his game to new heights this winter, helping Newburyport to a 10-1-1 season, a share of the CAL regular season title and the CAL Tournament championship.
Spence was the top blue liner on a Newburyport team that allowed 1.4 goals per game on the season, including four shutouts. Offensively he was a dynamic playmaker who helped drive the Clipper attack all season, recording seven goals and seven assists for 14 points overall. Among his top games, Spence scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham, had a goal and an assist in his team’s 4-0 regular season win over Triton and had two assists to beat North Reading 2-1 in the regular season finale to clinch a share of the CAL regular season title.
Following the season Spence was named CAL co-Player of the Year and was honored as an All-CAL selection for the third time. He finishes with 15 goals and 31 assists (11th in program history for a defenseman) for 46 career points and is now a three-time Daily News All-Star along with this year’s MVP.
Ryan Archer
Newburyport, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Newburyport’s leading scorer played key role in helping Clippers to 10-1-1 record, share of CAL regular season title and CAL Tournament championship. Scored 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points. Had monster debut in season-opener against Rockport, scoring two goals and five assists in 9-1 win. Scored game-winning goal in 1-0 win over Lynnfield. Delivered game-winning goals to clinch both Newburyport’s regular season and tournament championships, first scoring with three minutes left in team’s 2-1 win over North Reading in regular season finale before sinking Triton with 2:01 remaining in CAL Tournament championship game. Finishes with 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 career points. Standout soccer player is two-time Daily News Boys Soccer MVP.
Colin Richmond
Newburyport, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Top-line forward and quad-captain played key role in leading Newburyport boys hockey to 10-1-1 record, share of CAL regular season title and CAL Tournament championship. Scored five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 12 games. Top games included one goal and three assists in season-opener against Rockport, two goals against North Reading and two assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Finishes career with 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 career points. Golf standout also helped lead Newburyport to perfect 10-0 season on the links this past fall.
Jackson Marshall
Newburyport, Sr., goalie
Senior quad-captain bounced back from torn ACL to help lead Newburyport to 10-1-1 record, share of CAL regular season title and CAL Tournament championship. Posted career-best 1.62 goals against average with three shutouts in 10.5 games. Made 18 saves in 1-0 win over Lynnfield and 13 saves in crucial 4-0 win over Triton, which helped set the stage for team’s eventual regular season championship. Shut out Lynnfield again in CAL Tournament semifinals and held strong against Triton in championship game. Finishes with 2.30 goals against average in 32 career games, primarily over sophomore and senior years.
Jon Groth
Newburyport, Jr., forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL as a junior quad-captain after earning CAL All-Star as a sophomore last winter. Remained one of area’s most dynamic playmakers for second straight year as top-line skater. Scored seven goals with 10 assists for 17 points. Had hand in all four of Newburyport’s goals in 4-3 win over Pentucket, with three goals and one assist. Also had a goal and assist in 4-4 tie against Triton, one goal and two assists in season-opener against Rockport and two assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Goes into senior year with 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 career points.
James Tatro
Triton, Sr., forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL co-Player of the Year. Two-time All-CAL. Played key role in leading Triton to 9-2-1 season and share of first CAL regular season title since 2012. Led both team and area in scoring with 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in 11 games. Best games included four goals and two assists against Pentucket, a hat trick against Lynnfield, two goals and one assist against Rockport, and one goal and two assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Also had two assists in CAL Tournament final against Newburyport. Finishes with 39 goals and 50 assists for 89 career points and likely would have reached 100 points if not for pandemic-shortened season.
Brady Lindholm
Triton, Sr., defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL as senior after being named CAL All-Star as junior. Wore the ‘C’ for Triton team that went 9-2-1 to capture share of first CAL regular season title since 2012. Widely regarded as one of area’s top defensemen throughout high school. Tallied one goal and 11 assists for 12 points. Highlights included three assists against Lynnfield, two assists each against Rockport and Hamilton-Wenham and scored lone goal in CAL Tournament championship against Newburyport. Prior to this winter, also helped lead Triton on deep state tournament runs, first to Division 2 North semifinals as sophomore and then sectional final last winter, the team’s deepest tournament run since 1990.
Trevor Quigley
Triton, Sr., defense
All-CAL. First-line defensemen was dynamic playmaker and played key role in leading Triton to 9-2-1 season and share of program’s first CAL regular season title since 2012. Tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points, tied for second on team. Top offensive performances included two goals and three assists against Pentucket and one goal and two assists against Rockport. Helped hold opposing offenses to two goals per game, including two shutouts.
Cael Kohan
Triton, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Top-line forward has played key role in leading Triton hockey’s renaissance in recent years, including this year’s 9-2-1 run that culminated in share of program’s first CAL regular season title since 2012. Finished with six goals and six assists for 12 points, tied for second on team. Best games included two goals against Rockport and two assists against Lynnfield. Also scored in Triton’s 3-2 overtime win against North Reading to clinch share of league championship. Elite golfer is also three-time Daily News Golf MVP.
Richie Hardy
Pentucket, Sr., forward
Four-time Daily News All-Star. Pentucket senior finished illustrious career as program’s all-time leading scorer, tallying 11 goals and six assists for 17 points to give him 61 goals and 66 assists for 127 points in career. Team captain led young Pentucket team to CAL Tournament appearance. Season highlights included a hat trick against Triton, two goals and one assist each against Rockport and Lynnfield, and one goal and one assist in key games against Newburyport and in CAL Tournament against Lynnfield. With his 127 career points, Hardy ranks 26th in area history among all Greater Newburyport players and as the region’s No. 2 boys scorer of the 21st century.
Honorable Mention
Newburyport — Tony Lucci, Sr., forward; Max Puleo, Soph., defense
Pentucket — Dom Cignetti, Sr., defense; Carson Purcell, Sr., forward
Triton — Ryan Lindholm, Sr., forward; Ben Rennick, Sr., forward
