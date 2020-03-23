Whether it was a sprinting event, a relay or a jump, Ben Ayotte always came through for Amesbury boys indoor track, helping lead the Indians to their first-ever Division 5 championship.
The junior won the Division 5 championship in the long jump with a school record and area-best distance of 20-5 3/4 while placing third in the 4x200 relay (1:37.06) and fifth in the 55-meters (6.76) to help Amesbury win the team title. He went on to place 16th in the long jump (20-3) while also qualifying in the 4x200 at All-States.
Before the postseason began, Ayotte placed 11th in the high jump (5-8) and 16th in the 55-meters (6.94) at the highly competitive Small School Coaches Invitational. He also helped the Indians take second in the 4x50 relay (23.68) and third in the 4x200 (1:38.08) to lead Amesbury to a second-place finish at the Division 5 state relays. He helped Amesbury run the table in the Cape Ann League Baker Division before placing third at the CAL Meet, placing second in the long jump (20-1 1/2), third in the 4x200 (1:36.96) and fourth in the 300 (37.98). He also posted the area’s second best mark in the high jump (6-0) and was a top competitor in all of the sprinting events.
Joe Delmonico
Triton, Jr., 55-meters
Posted area’s top time in 55-meters (6.78). Part of championship-winning and school record-breaking 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Helped lead Triton to CAL Kinney co-championship. Won 4x200 (1:32.29) and placed third in 4x400 (3:34.21) and sixth in 55-meters (6.78) at Division 4 meet. Placed ninth in 4x200 (1:33.09) and 18th in 4x400 (3:34.25) at All-States. Won 4x200 (1:33.95) and 4x400 (3:33.78) to help Triton finish third overall at Division 4 state relays. Placed second at CALs in 300 (36.99) and third in 55-meters (6.80). Won 4x200 relay (1:35.54) and placed fourth in high jump (5-8) and eighth in 55-meters (6.98) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed 13th in 300 (37.32) and 17th in long jump (18-3) at Northeast Invitational. Earned Daily News All-Star honors in outdoor track last spring.
Chatham Campbell
Triton, Sr., 300
Won CAL championship in 300 with area-best time of 36.97. Part of championship-winning and school record-breaking 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. Helped lead Triton to CAL Kinney co-championship. Won 4x200 (1:32.29) and placed third at 4x400 (3:34.21) at Division 4 meet. Placed ninth in 4x200 (1:33.09) and 18th in 4x400 (3:34.25) at All-States. Won 4x200 (1:33.95) and 4x400 (3:33.78) to help Triton finish third overall at Division 4 state relays. Also won 4x200 (1:34.86) title at CALs in addition to 300 championship. Won 4x200 relay (1:35.54) and placed second in 300 (37.73) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed 10th in 300 (37.24) at Northeast Invitational.
Tyler Stranc
Triton, Sr., 600
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Rowley resident posted area’s top time in 600 (1:26.57). Helped lead Triton to CAL Kinney co-championship. Won CAL championship in 4x400 (3:40.49) and placed second at CALs in 600 (1:26.57). Placed sixth in 600 (1:27.45) and 12th at 4x800 relay (8:50.71) at Division 4 meet. Placed second in 4x800 relay (8:25.01) to help Triton finish third overall at Division 4 state relays. Won 1,000-meters (2:47.43) and 4x800 relay (8:50.15) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed 15th in 600 (1:28.23) at Northeast Invitational.
Carter Higgins
Amesbury, Sr., 1,000
Posted area’s top time in 1,000 (2:38.87). Won Division 5 championship in 4x800 relay (8:27.54) and placed sixth in 1,000 (2:38.87) and seventh in 4x400 relay (3:43.40) to help lead Amesbury to first Division 5 championship. Helped Amesbury to undefeated CAL Baker title. Won CAL championship in 4x800 (8:44.35) and placed third at CALs in 1,000 (2:43.15) and fifth in 4x400 (4:02.50). Placed 15th in 4x800 relay (8:21.07) at All-States. Placed third in 4x800 relay (8:34.23) to help Amesbury place second at Division 5 state relays. Placed 19th in 600 (1:29.85) at Small School Coaches Invitational.
Graham Stedfast
Triton, Jr., mile
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Broke Triton’s 13-year-old indoor mile record by running 4:27.80 to place sixth in the seeded mile at prestigious Northeast Invitational, which was area’s top time this winter. Helped lead Triton to CAL Kinney co-championship. Won CAL championships in mile (4:31.38) and 4x400 (3:40.49). Did not compete at Division 4 meet or All-States. Won 4x800 relay (8:50.15) and placed second in mile (4:40.26) at Small School Winter Festival. One of area’s top overall distance runners is also Daily News All-Star in cross country and outdoor track.
John Lucey
Newburyport, Sr., 2-mile
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Dominant distance runner posted area’s top time in 2-mile (9:34.55), running time to finish 10th at All-States, the highest finish of all area boys at prestigious championship meet. Won Division 4 championship in 2-mile (9:38.23) and placed eighth in 4x800 relay (8:39.38). Led Newburyport to CAL Kinney co-championship. Won CAL championship in 2-mile (9:41.01) and placed third at CALs in 4x800 (8:59.42). Posted area’s No. 2 time in mile (4:35.56). Also earned Daily News MVP honors in cross country this past fall and was Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star last spring.
Dreese Fadil
Newburyport, Jr., distance
Standout distance runner helped give Newburyport formidable one-two punch in 2-mile alongside John Lucey. Helped lead Newburyport to CAL Kinney co-championship. Placed second at CALs in 2-mile (9:48.91) before going on to finish third 9:39.76) at Division 4 meet. Placed 15th in 2-mile (9:41.17) at All-States. Three-sport runner has also earned Daily News All-Star honors in cross country.
Francisco Laracuente
Amesbury, Sr., hurdles
Won Division 5 championship in 55-meter hurdles (area-best 7.93) and placed third in 4x200 relay (1:37.06) and 4x400 relay (3:43.40) to help lead Amesbury to Division 5 championship. Won 4x50 shuttle hurdle relay (28.73) and placed third in 4x200 (1:38.08) to help Amesbury take second at Division 5 state relays. Placed 18th in hurdles at All-States (8.07) and qualified in 4x200. Helped Amesbury to undefeated CAL Baker title and placed second in hurdles (8.09), third in 4x200 (1:36.96) and sixth in 300 (38.37) at CALs. Placed 11th in hurdles (8.34) at Small School Coaches Invitational.
Paul Stanley
Amesbury, Sr., shot put
Posted area’s top mark in shot put (42-2 1/2) to place second at CALs. Led deep and talented shot put crew to help Amesbury finish undefeated in CAL Baker competition. Placed 14th in shot put (40-8) at Division 5 meet to help lead Amesbury to Division 5 championship. Also helped Amesbury take fifth in shot put relay (115-7) en route to second-place team finish at Division 5 state relays.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — John Nelson, Sr., throws; Ethan Rowe, Jr., mile; Max Bohler, Jr., distance
Newburyport — Stefan Berlind, Sr., high jump; Peter King, Jr., 600; T.J. Carleo, Soph., 1,000
Pentucket — Keegan O’Keefe, Sr., sprints/jumps; Keegan Comeau, Sr., mile; Seamus O’Keefe, Jr., 1,000
Triton — Ben Campbell, Sr., sprints; Reilly Gagnon; Keegan Ritchie, Sr., distance
