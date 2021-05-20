Ben Ayotte
Amesbury, Sr., 55-meters (co-MVP)
CAL Baker Athlete of the Year. Two-time Daily News MVP. Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL All-Star for 55-meters, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Senior quad-captain owned area’s top mark in 55 meters (6.57) and tied for best high jump (5-10) and 300 (37.5). Led Amesbury to 3-1-1 record and CAL Baker championship. Tallied nine first individual place finishes in five meets plus three wins anchoring the 4x400 relay. Remains reigning Division 5 indoor champion in long jump (20-5 3/4) after leading Indians to undefeated season and program’s first Division 5 title in 2019-20. Committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell.
Reilly Gagnon
Triton, Sr., 300 (co-MVP)
CAL Kinney Athlete of the Year. CAL All-Star for long jump, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Senior tri-captain owned area’s top mark in long jump (20-9), tied for fastest 300 (37.5) and ranked among area’s top performers in 55-meter hurdles and high jump. Led Triton to undefeated 4-0 record and CAL Kinney championship. Tallied six individual first place finishes in four meets plus three wins in 4x400 relay. Came up huge in crucial win over Newburyport, placing first in 55 hurdles (8.2) and in first ever time ever competing in high jump (5-8) before helping 4x400 team clinch razor thin 44-42 victory. Committed to run Division 1 track at the University of Rhode Island.
Alex Bishop
Pentucket, Soph., 55 hurdles
CAL All-Star in 55-meter hurdles, high jump and 4x400 relay. Owned area’s top time in 55 hurdles (8.24) and tied for top high jump (5-10). Placed first in all three events against North Reading. Also took first in 55 hurdles and 4x400 against Essex Tech and helped Pentucket win 4x400 in decisive final event in win over Newburyport. Standout athlete is also an impact player during soccer season.
TJ Carleo
Newburyport, Jr., 1,000
CAL All-Star in 1,000 meters. Owned area’s top time in 1,000 (2:43.2). Placed first in 1,000 in three meets, including win over CAL Baker champion Amesbury and in close losses to Pentucket and Triton. Also placed first in 600 meters in season finale against Lynnfield, posting area’s second fastest time in 1:28.4. Standout middle distance runner the latest star from accomplished running family. Father Tom competed in 1988 Olympic Trials and brothers Nick and Jack were All-State champions who went on to compete at Providence College.
Colin Costa
Pentucket, Sr., mile
CAL All-Star in 4x400 relay. Standout distance runner owned area’s second fastest time in mile (4:49.8). Senior quad-captain set top time in season-ending win over Essex Tech and also picked up win in 2-mile in team’s close loss to Triton. Helped 4x400 relay to two wins late in season, including against North Reading and Essex Tech. Also earned Daily News All-Star honors in cross country this past fall.
Graham Stedfast
Triton, Sr., 2-mile
Three-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. CAL All-Star in mile, 2-mile and 4x400 relay. Posted area’s top times in 600 (1:26.54), mile (4:42.84) and 2-mile (10:16.04). Senior tri-captain led Triton to perfect 4-0 season and CAL Kinney title. Took first in 2-mile and anchored winning 4x400 relay in critical dual meet win against Newburyport. Also won 600 and 4x400 in close win against Pentucket. Owns Triton’s indoor and outdoor school records in mile. Reigning Daily News Boys Cross Country MVP is now a six-time Daily News All-Star overall, including twice in cross country and once in outdoor track. Committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell.
Sam Walker
Newburyport, Jr., distance
CAL All-Star in 2-mile. Posted area’s second fastest time in 2-mile (10:21.24). Won 2-mile in season-opener against North Reading and placed first in mile against Pentucket. Standout distance runner helped Clippers to 3-2 overall record in Fall 2 season. Continued breakout junior year after also winning Daily News All-Star in cross country this past fall.
Jadriel Laracuente
Amesbury, Jr., shot put
CAL All-Star in shot put. Posted area’s best mark in event (41-5) and placed first in four of five meets. Steady performer helped lead Amesbury to 3-1-1 season and CAL Baker title. Best throw came in 42-42 tie against Manchester Essex and also threw 39-11 3/4 against Essex Tech, 40-11 against Lynnfield and 40-7 against Ipswich.
Kaiden Currie
Pentucket, Soph., hurdles/shot put
CAL All-Star in 55 hurdles. Posted area’s second fastest time in 55 hurdles (8.3) and had area’s third farthest shot put (35-5 3/4). Multi-talented newcomer won hurdles and shot put against Triton and Newburyport and won shot put with season-best throw in final meet against Essex Tech. Won world championship for tap dancing in 2019 and hopes to defend title later this year. Older sister Mackenzie is a standout soccer and basketball player for Pentucket.
Ethan Rowe
Amesbury, Sr., middle distance
CAL All-Star in 600, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Senior quad-captain was versatile performer who helped lead Amesbury to 3-1-1 record and CAL Baker title. Ran area’s third fastest time in 600 (1:28.54). Won 600 and 4x400 in win over Lynnfield, won 300 against Newburyport and helped 4x400 team to crucial victories against Manchester Essex and Ipswich.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — John Remington-Field, Sr., sprints; Max Bohler, Sr., distance; Xavier Roy, Sr., hurdles; Max Lapointe, Jr., shot put
Newburyport — Brendan Kealey, Sr., distance; Wyatt Hastings, Soph., hurdles; Ethan Downs, Soph., distance
Pentucket — Dexter Stark, Sr., high jump; Will Roberts, Jr., middle distance; Yanni Kakouris, Soph., sprints
Triton — Matt Olson, Sr., high jump; Derek Cotter, Sr., jumps; Griffin White, Soph., distance; Parker Burns, Soph., sprints/jumps
