James Tatro
Triton, Sr., midfield (MVP)
Coming off a brilliant sophomore season in which he led a young and resurgent Triton team to the state tournament, James Tatro returned from the pandemic layoff and immediately picked up where he left off, helping lead the Vikings to their best season in program history.
The senior midfielder and tri-captain was an unstoppable force on offense, tallying 54 goals and 28 assists for 82 points on the season. Among his highlights, Tatro recorded five or more points in eight games, including seven goals and four assists against Pentucket, three goals and seven assists against North Reading and six goals and two assists against Ipswich. He also played an integral role throughout Triton’s tournament run, leading the Vikings to the Division 3 North Finals for the first time in program history.
After the season Tatro was named CAL Kinney MVP and an EMass All-Star, and he is now a three-time league honoree having earned All-CAL this spring after twice being named CAL All-Star as an underclassman. Tatro is also now a three-time Daily News Boys Lacrosse All-Star, and the St. Michael’s College commit graduates with 142 goals, 54 assists and 196 career points.
Michael Cahill
Triton, Sr., defense
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Georgetown High student helped elevate new Triton-Georgetown boys lacrosse co-op to historic heights. Tri-captain was top defender on 13-3 Vikings squad that reached Division 3 North Finals for the first time in program history. Anchored defensive unit that allowed only 6.1 goals per game on season. Helped Triton hold opponents to single-digit goals in first three state tournament games. Also standout cross country runner for Georgetown.
Dan Groder
Triton, Sr. defense
CAL All-Star. Academic All-American nominee. Tri-captain was dominant defensive presence who helped Triton to best season in program history. Regularly played against some of opposing teams’ top scorers, playing key role in leading Vikings to 13-3 record and first Division 3 North Finals appearance. Defense allowed only 6.1 goals per game on season, including single-digit goals in first three state tournament games.
Jared Leonard
Triton, Jr., attack
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Dynamic scorer helped Triton to best season in program history. Led area with 59 goals and 35 assists for 94 points. Posted 12 games with five or more points. Tallied season-best nine points in season-opener against Newburyport, scoring six goals and three assists. Also had six goals and two assists against previously unbeaten Ipswich, five goals and three assists and Lynnfield and three goals and five assists against Pentucket. Came up big throughout state tournament, helping lead Vikings to Division 3 North Finals for first time in program history. Enters senior season with 84 goals and 52 assists for 136 career points.
Ryan Cottone
Newburyport, Sr., attack
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Elite offensive talent led Newburyport with 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points. Tallied four or more points in nine games, helping lead Clippers to 15-2 record, CAL Kinney title and program’s first trip to state semifinals. Scored season-high five goals in state tournament win over Bishop Fenwick. Among other highlights, scored four goals and two assists in CAL title clinching win over Triton, two goals and four assists against Pentucket and three goals and two assists in wins over Hamilton-Wenham and North Reading.
Kennedy Heath
Newburyport, Sr., midfield
CAL All-Star. Standout midfielder played best in biggest spots to help Newburyport to best season in program history. Posted 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points on season. Scored season-high four goals with an assist in state tournament win over Bishop Fenwick. Scored game-winning goal in overtime to beat Triton and clinch CAL Kinney title. Also had three goals and an assist against North Reading. Key part of Newburyport’s 15-2 season and run to Division 3 state semifinal game.
Jack Hadden
Newburyport, Soph., defense
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Big sophomore broke out as league’s top defensive player in first year of high school lacrosse. Tough, physical player routinely shut down opposing team’s top scorers. Took on toughest assignments in postseason, helping keep tabs on superstars like Triton’s James Tatro and Dover-Sherborn’s Pierce Gregory. Anchored unit that allowed 5.3 goals per game. Helped Clippers to 15-2 record, CAL Kinney title and first-ever trip to state semifinals. Tallied two assists. Has two older siblings who play college sports. Older brother Brian plays baseball at Dean College and sister Katie plays lacrosse at Franklin Pierce.
Colin McLoy
Newburyport, Soph., faceoff
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Elite faceoff specialist dominated the dot for Newburyport. Won 209 of 256 faceoffs on season (81.6%). Consistent faceoff wins allowed Newburyport to go on huge runs while denying opponents the chance to do the same, helping defense hold opponents to 5.3 goals per game. Led team to 15-2 record, CAL Kinney title and first-ever trip to state semifinals. Went 20 for 22 on faceoffs in Division 3 North Finals win over Triton. Scored eight goals on season, including in three of team’s five state tournament games.
Seamus O’Keefe
Pentucket, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Standout distributor led Pentucket in points with 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points. Quad-captain recorded career-high seven assists in win over Amesbury. Posted three goals and an assist in state tournament game against Triton. Also had a goal and four assists against Manchester Essex, two goals and two assists against Lynnfield and North Reading, and three assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Standout three-sport athlete also named All-CAL in soccer and was captain on indoor track team.
Evan Napolitano
Pentucket, Soph., defense
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Outstanding defender made immediate impact for Pentucket in first year of high school lacrosse. Helped Pentucket defense allow just 8.2 goals per game in return to state tournament. Tallied two goals and an assist for three points this spring. Projects as one of league’s top defenders for years to come.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ian Pelletier, Jr., midfield; Brynn Zellen, Soph., defense
Newburyport — Sam Lyman, Sr., defense; Ryan Portalla, Jr. goalie
Pentucket — Aidan Tierney, Jr., midfield; Cam Smith, Soph., goalie
Triton — Carson Purcell, Sr., attack; Kyle Bouley, Jr., LSM/defense
