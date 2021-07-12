Reilly Gagnon
Triton, Sr., hurdles/jumps (MVP)
Coming off a breakout Fall 2 season in which he earned CAL Kinney Athlete of the Year and Daily News co-MVP honors, Triton’s Reilly Gagnon carried his momentum into the spring and posted arguably the greatest individual season by a boys athlete in Triton outdoor track history.
Gagnon was dominant in the dual meet season, going undefeated in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 400 meters and in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to finish with 121 points in seven meets. He went on to win three individual CAL titles, winning the long jump with a school-record 21-11 while also taking the 110 hurdles (15.91) and 400 hurdles (57.28). He was named CAL Boys Athlete of the Year and CAL Open Boys Athlete of the Meet.
The senior captain would go on to win the Division 2 sectional title in the 400 hurdles (56.49) while placing third in the long jump (21-3), and at All-States he took fifth in the 400 hurdles (56.31) and 17th in the long jump (20-1 1/4). Overall the University of Rhode Island commit held the area’s best marks in the 110 hurdles (15.2), 400 hurdles (56.31) and long jump (21-11) and ranked among the top performers in 400 (51.19) and triple jump (41-9) as well.
Ben Ayotte
Amesbury, Sr., 100/long jump
Followed outstanding Fall 2 season by playing key role in leading Amesbury to Division 2 North sectional title. Placed fourth in long jump (21-0), fourth in 4x100 (44.89) and fifth in 100-meter dash (11.55) to score 14 team points at Division 2 North meet. Won CAL title in 4x100 (44.9) and placed third in long jump (21-2 1/2) and 100 meters (11.53) at CAL Open. Qualified for All-States in long jump. Also two-time Daily News MVP in indoor track. Committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell.
Trevor Ward
Newburyport, Sr., 200/triple jump
Four-sport standout enjoyed fantastic final season of high school sports. Division 2 North champion in 200 (23.3), triple jump (44-3) and 4x400 relay (3:27.9). Ryan Cup winner went undefeated in regular season in triple jump and 100 and won CAL titles in triple jump (42-3) and 200 (23.18) while placing second in 100 (11.36). Placed fifth in 4x400 (school record 3:27.09), ninth in triple jump (42-8) and 14th in 200 (23.11) at All-States. Hopes to run track at UMass Amherst as walk-on.
Will Acquaviva
Newburyport, Soph., 400
Sophomore speedster broke out in first season of outdoor track. CAL champion in 400 (51.17) and placed fourth in 100 (11.53) at CAL Open. Led off sectional championship 4x400 relay team (3:27.9) and placed second in 400 (50.82) at Division 2 North meet. Set school record in 4x400 (3:27.09) by placing fifth at All-States. Held area’s top 400 time (50.82) and ranked among best in 200 (22.9). Also plays soccer. Older brother Sam Acquaviva was two-time All-State cross country champ and runs for MIT.
Graham Stedfast
Triton, Sr., 800/2-mile
Two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star. Smashed school record in 800 that had stood since 2005, first breaking record to win Division 2 North championship (1:57.63) before doing even better to place third at All-States (1:55.68). CAL champion in 800 (2:00.55) and 2-mile (10:03.21). Committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell. Holds area’s top marks in 800 (1:55.68) and 2-mile (10:03.21) and ranks second in mile (4:36.9). Owns school records in mile for indoor and outdoor seasons. Graduates as seven-time Daily News All-Star (twice cross country, three times indoor track, twice outdoor track). Committed to run Division 1 track at UMass Lowell.
Max Bohler
Amesbury, Sr., mile
Standout miler played key role in leading Amesbury to Division 2 North sectional title. Placed fourth in mile (4:35.50) and sixth in 4x800 relay (8:36.65) at Division 2 North meet. CAL champion in mile (4:40.47). Placed second in 4x800 relay (8:47) at CAL Open. Held area’s top time in mile (4:35.50). Won mile in key late-season meet against Newburyport and also won 800 in victory over Lynnfield.
TJ Carleo
Newburyport, Jr., distance
Top middle distance runner can compete with league’s best at wide variety of distances. Placed second in 800 at CAL Open (2:01.29) and sixth (1:59.23) at Division 2 North meet. Led 4x400 relay team to Division 2 North title (3:27.79) and set school record while placing fifth at All-States (3:27.09). Held area’s second fastest 800 mark and ranked among best 400 runners. Coming off great Fall 2 season in which he owned area’s top 1,000 time and second 600 time. Latest standout from heralded Newburyport track family.
Kaiden Currie
Pentucket, Soph., hurdles/jumps
Ranked among league’s top hurdlers and jumpers. Placed second in 110 hurdles (16.37) and third in triple jump (41-9) at CAL Open. Finished fifth in 110 hurdles (16.57), seventh in triple jump (40-11) and 16th in long jump (18-3) at Division 2 North meet. Helped Pentucket 4x200 relay to fourth place finish at Division 4 state relays. Held area’s No. 2 time in 110 hurdles (15.9), tied for third in triple jump (41-9) and ran 24.3 in 200. Also a world champion tap dancer.
Max LaPointe
Amesbury, Jr., shot put/discus
Area’s top thrower won CAL and Division 2 North championships in discus. Scored 13 team points by taking first in discus (140-8) and sixth in shot put (43-2 1/4) to help Amesbury win Division 2 North title. Won discus (130-5) and placed second in shot put (42-2) at CAL Open. Placed eighth in discus at All-States (141-0). Owned area’s top marks in discus (141-0) and shot put (44-3) by wide margins.
Grayson Fowler
Newburyport, Jr., high jump
Burst onto scene as one of state’s top high jumpers in first season of outdoor track. Went undefeated in league and won CAL title after clearing 6-6 at CAL Open. Placed second at Division 2 North meet (6-4) and finished seventh at All-States (6-2). Best mark of 6-6 led area by six inches and compares favorably to program’s all-time great Alec Reduker, whose best high school personal best was 6-10.
Brady Dore
Amesbury, Sr., jumps/throws
Jack of all trades came up big in variety of events to help Amesbury claim Division 2 North championship. Won 4x100 (44.9) and placed second in long jump (21-5) and fourth in javelin (138-2) at CAL Open. Placed second in long jump (21-6), fourth in 4x100 (44.89) and eighth in javelin (137-5) to earn 14 team points at Division 2 North meet. Qualified for All-States in long jump. Owned area’s No. 2 marks in long jump (21-6) and javelin (146-6). Also a two-time Daily News All-Star in football.
Ethan Rowe
Amesbury, Sr., pentathlon
Talented and versatile athlete contributed all over lineup for Division 2 North champion Amesbury. Placed second in 400 hurdles (57.78) and pentathlon (2,761 points) to score 16 team points at Division 2 North meet. Placed top five in four of the five pentathlon events, including first in 1,500 meters (4:37.24, more than 25 seconds ahead of second) and second in shot put (37-8). Won 4x400 relay (3:37) and placed second in 400 hurdles (58.72) and third in 400 (52.73) at CAL Open. Qualified for All-States in 400 hurdles.
***
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ryan Perkins, Sr., throws; John Remington-Field, Sr., sprints/pole vault; Nick Marden, Soph., multi
Newburyport — Sam Walker, Jr., distance; Luigi Cesca, Soph., throws; Bradford Duchesne, Soph., distance
Pentucket — Colin Costa, Sr., distance; Brandon Lee, Jr., sprints/jumps; Yanni Kakouris, Soph., sprints/jumps
Triton — Matt Olson, Sr., high jump; Eliot Lent, Jr., javelin; Parker Burns, Soph., sprints/jumps; Griffin White, Soph., distance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.