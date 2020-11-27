Ryan Archer
Newburyport, Sr., forward (MVP)
Coming off a brilliant junior season in which he led Newburyport boys soccer on one of its deepest state tournament runs ever, Ryan Archer returned this fall and finished his career on a high note, helping lead the Clippers to their first Cape Ann League championship in school history.
The senior striker finished second in the area in scoring with five goals and five assists in 10 games, helping Newburyport to a 7-1-2 overall record and a share of the CAL Kinney title. The two-year captain was a dynamic playmaker and a formidable threat on set pieces, and following the season he was named CAL Kinney MVP while also earning All-State and First Team All-CAL honors for the second straight year.
Among Archer’s highlights, he scored both goals in Newburyport’s crucial late-season win over archrival Pentucket, and he also had two other games with a goal and an assist.
In addition to soccer, Archer also plays varsity hockey and baseball. He is now a two-time Daily News Boys Soccer MVP.
Max Gagnon
Newburyport, Jr., midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Junior midfielder was Newburyport’s top distributor and one of top all-around players in the CAL. Three-year starter had four goals and one assist in 10 games, helping lead Newburyport to 7-1-2 season and first league championship in program history. Scored goals in three straight games, helping Clippers beat Hamilton-Wenham, Georgetown and Manchester Essex. Scored game-winning goal in win over Ipswich, which ultimately helped Clippers clinch share of league title. Father DC Gagnon is program’s all-time leading scorer. Has helped lead boys basketball team to two straight CAL titles.
Brady O’Donnell
Newburyport, Jr., forward
All-CAL. Junior forward led area in scoring with eight goals and six assists in 10 games. Brilliant goal-scorer played key role in leading Newburyport to 7-1-2 season and first league championship in program history. Recorded hat trick in win over Amesbury, as well as two goals and two assists in win over Georgetown. Also scored lone goal in crucial season-opening tie against North Reading and recorded two assists in late-season win over Pentucket.
Graham Smith
Newburyport, Jr., defense
CAL All-Star. Junior captain anchored one of the North Shore’s most dominant defensive units. Two-year starter helped Newburyport record six shutouts, including five in a row throughout mid-October, while allowing only four goals on the season. Never allowed more than one goal in any game, and only one goal was scored in regular play against the starting unit, with the other three coming on a penalty kick, an own goal and against the backups. Played instrumental role in leading Newburyport to 7-1-2 season and the program’s first league title in school history.
Tyler Correnti
Pentucket, Jr., goalie
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Three-year varsity starter was Cape Ann League’s top goalie. Junior quad-captain earned All-State honors from Eastern Mass Soccer Coaches Association after earning EMass All-Star as a sophomore. Tallied four shutouts on the season and allowed 0.9 goals per game. Served as Pentucket’s penalty kick taker and had one goal on the season, scoring Pentucket’s first goal of the year on opening day against Triton. Played key role in leading Pentucket to 5-3-2 record.
Seamus O’Keefe
Pentucket, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Senior quad-captain was dynamic playmaker at midfield who tied for team lead in scoring. Finished with four goals and three assists in 10 games, tied for third in the area. Scored game-tying goal in final two minutes against Georgetown to salvage 1-1 tie. Also had two assists against Ipswich, game-tying goal against Rockport and was only player to score non-penalty kick goal against Newburyport’s starting defense all season. Older sister Siobhan O’Keefe runs Division 2 cross country for Stonehill and was former Daily News Cross Country MVP.
Aidan Maguire
Georgetown, Sr., defense
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Senior co-captain was one of top defensive players in Cape Ann League. Anchored defense that posted five shutouts and allowed 1.2 goals per game, helping Royals stay in contention for CAL Baker title until final day of season. Team ultimately finished 3-4-3. Tallied one goal and one assist on the year, with both coming in team’s 2-0 win over Triton. Also led Georgetown in scoring as a junior (4 goals, 3 assists) to earn CAL All-Star honors.
Cam Rooney
Georgetown, Sr. midfield
All-CAL. Dynamic playmaker was at center of Georgetown’s offense, playing a role in four of five goals that the team scored on the season. Led team with three goals and an assist. Scored game-winning goals in wins over Triton and Ipswich while also scoring go-ahead goal in eventual 1-1 tie against Pentucket. Assisted on game-winning goal in season-opening win over Amesbury. Helped Georgetown stay in contention for CAL Baker title until final day of the season.
Drew Davis
Amesbury, Jr., midfield
CAL All-Star. Dynamic center midfielder helped power Amesbury boys soccer to best season in more than a decade. Led team with three goals and two assists. Scored two goals in win over Triton, the team’s first win since 2016 and its first CAL win since 2010. Also scored in win over Ipswich and tallied assist in tie against CAL Baker champion Rockport. “He’s been a leader on and off the field,” said Amesbury coach Madison MacLean.
Reilly Gagnon
Triton, Sr., midfield
CAL All-Star. EMass All-Star. Four-year starter was Triton’s top overall defensive player, taking lead role at defensive center midfield while occasionally dropping back to center defense. Senior quad-captain scored one goal, which came late in the season against Amesbury. “He played nearly every minute of every game,” said Triton coach David Mitchell. Also an elite sprinter who helped lead Triton boys outdoor track and field to 2019 Division 4 state championship.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Richie Morris, Sr., defense
Georgetown — Luke van Galen, Sr., goalie; Sean Lavelle, Sr., midfield
Newburyport — Jack Fehlner, Jr., defense
Pentucket — Erik Dahlgard, Sr., defense; Alex Bishop, Soph., midfield
Triton — Brendan Dennis, Sr., goalie; Joe Delmonico, Sr., midfield
