Alex Pucillo
Amesbury, Sr., singles (MVP)
After helping Amesbury boys tennis to its best season in program history two years ago, Alex Pucillo returned from the long pandemic layoff and established himself as the area's top boys player.
The senior captain finished 6-4 as Amesbury's No. 1 singles player, ranking as Greater Newburyport's top singles performer. He handily won his matches against Newburyport and Pentucket and regularly kept the Indians in contention with key victories against the opposing team's top player.
A three-time Daily News All-Star, Pucillo has eared Daily News honors every season of high school and graduates with a career singles record of 29-10. Pucillo also played a key role in Amesbury reaching the 2019 Division 3 North Finals and outside of tennis was a Daily News All-Star in cross country this past fall as well.
Ryan Roberts
Amesbury, Jr., singles
Nominated by Greater Newburyport's coaches as area's top player at second singles. Earned a big 6-4, 6-4 win over Newburyport on May 24. Stepped up as one of top players on young Amesbury team as a newcomer and projects as one of Indians' top players going forward.
Will Smith
Newburyport, Jr., singles
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Triton student previously earned Daily News recognition as a seventh and eighth grader and made big impact in first season with Newburyport co-op. Went 5-1 at third singles and bumped up to second singles for a match as well. Swept third singles matches against Amesbury and Pentucket, helping Clippers pull out tight 3-2 win over Indians on May 24. Also earned 6-1, 6-2 win to help Newburyport upset perennial CAL powerhouse Manchester Essex 3-2.
Tomas Jahn
Newburyport, Sr., doubles
Tennis newcomer made immediate impact at first doubles. Teamed with football teammate and fellow tennis rookie Finn Sullivan to go 7-2 at first doubles. Swept matches against Amesbury and Pentucket. Won thrilling three-set match 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 against Manchester Essex to clinch historic upset win over perennial CAL powerhouse. Four-sport athlete won CAL titles with Newburyport soccer and basketball this year and made impact on Clipper football team. Senior co-captain helped new Newburyport-Triton co-op mesh and exceed expectations on court.
Finn Sullivan
Newburyport, Jr., doubles
First-year tennis player brought competitive edge to new Newburyport-Triton co-op program. Teamed with football teammate Tomas Jahn to go 7-2 at first doubles. Won epic three-set match 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 against Manchester Essex to help Clippers beat perennial powerhouse 3-2. Swept matches against Amesbury and Pentucket. Emerged as one of area's top football players as Newburyport's starting quarterback this spring and also played basketball and soccer this year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amesbury — David Roberts, Jr., singles
Newburyport — Nathaniel Howard, Sr., doubles; Austin Yim, 8th grade, doubles
Pentucket — Ben Brookhart, Jr., singles
