Callie Beauparlant
Newburyport, Sr., forward (MVP)
Long one of her team’s top goal scorers, Callie Beauparlant took full advantage of the new 7 on 7 rules this fall to completely dominate the competition.
The senior quad-captain averaged more than two points per game over the season, scoring 16 goals with seven assists in only 10 games, by far the most in the area. The four-year starter recorded hat tricks against North Reading, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield along with two-goal outings against Pentucket and Amesbury and a pair of one-goal, two-assist performances against Georgetown and Triton. Overall she played a key role in leading Newburyport to an 8-2 record and the program’s first CAL Kinney title since 2011.
After the season Beauparlant was named CAL Kinney MVP and is now a three-time All-CAL pick as well as a three-time Daily News All-Star. Beauparlant finishes her career with 48 goals and 19 assists and will go on to play Division 2 college field hockey at Assumption University.
Maddie Medeiros
Newburyport, Sr., defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Four-year varsity starter has ranked among team’s top defenders throughout high school career. Senior quad-captain helped lead Newburyport to 8-2 record and program’s first CAL Kinney title since 2011. Described by coach Jessica Delacey as a “defensive powerhouse” who is renowned for her great vision and ball movement. Helped hold opposing offenses to 1.7 goals per game along with two shutouts. Tallied two assists this fall.
Shannon Brennan
Newburyport, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. Three-year starter. Senior quad-captain saw significant change in responsibilities with switch to 7 on 7 field hockey, going from one of team’s top goal scorers to a key defensive facilitator. “Shannon has been an integral part of our team’s success this season because of her vision on the field and her ability to move the ball with strength and confidence,” said Newburyport coach Jessica Delacey. Led Newburyport on 25-yard restarts and quarterbacked team’s transition plays. Tallied four assists. Helped lead Newburyport to 8-2 season and program’s first CAL Kinney title since 2011.
Meg Arnette
Pentucket, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. Senior co-captain was one of Pentucket’s most dynamic players. Anchored midfield in reconfigured 7 on 7 lineup for Pentucket. Rarely came off the field. “She leads by quiet example, always team-first selflessness is perhaps her greatest strength,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. Tallied two goals and two assists on season. Scored in win over CAL Kinney contender North Reading and again against CAL Baker champion Manchester Essex. Also earned CAL All-Star honors as a junior after helping team to Division 3 North semifinals appearance.
Meg Freiermuth
Pentucket, Jr., midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. Once again one of area’s top distributors as a do-it-all midfielder in Pentucket’s new 7 on 7 lineup. Scored three goals with two assists. Scored in win over CAL Kinney contender North Reading and also against league champion Newburyport and perennial power Lynnfield. Also great on defense, in transition and on set pieces. “As an athlete she possesses strong game sense and sees the field better than most,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. Played key role in leading Pentucket to Division 3 North semifinals last fall. Latest standout to come from legendary athletic family.
Nicoletta Ferrara
Georgetown, Sr., defense
All-CAL. Senior captain was among Cape Ann League’s top defenders. Led defense that allowed only nine goals in 10 games all season (0.9 goals against) and posted five shutouts. Boasts excellent ball skills and consistently locked down opposing team’s top players. Recorded one assist. Helped Georgetown to breakthrough season, finishing 6-2-2 after team previously finished with five wins or fewer every year since at least 2012.
Vivian Burr
Georgetown, Jr., forward
All-CAL. Ranked among league’s top scorers with nine goals on the year. Recorded hat trick in season-opening win over Amesbury. Also had two goals against Pentucket and scored in wins over Hamilton-Wenham, Triton, Lynnfield and Ipswich. Played key role in Georgetown’s offensive breakthrough, helping Royals to 6-2-2 record, its best season in recent memory. “Viv is a super humble kid who has no idea how talented she is,” said Georgetown coach Meagan Hildebrand. Will be a captain next fall as a senior.
Natalie Indingaro
Triton, Soph., defense
CAL All-Star. Top defender and most consistent player on young Triton squad. Voted Team MVP by teammates and coaches. Helped Triton finish season strong, bouncing back from 0-5 start to go 2-1-2 down the stretch. Steady and reliable player was one of team’s leaders as a sophomore and is on track to develop into one of league’s top defenders.
Sydney Calderwood
Amesbury, Sr. goalie
All-CAL. Selected by coaches as league’s top goalie. Senior quad-captain stood on her head to keep Amesbury in games throughout the season. Posted shutout against Hamilton-Wenham and also recorded 26 saves against Georgetown, 25 saves against North Reading, 22 saves against Triton and 15 saves against Newburyport. Held opposing offenses to two goals or fewer in five games despite routinely facing a high volume of shots.
Brianna Morel
Amesbury, Sr., midfield
Two-time CAL All-Star. Senior quad-captain. Four-year starter has been one of Amesbury’s top midfielders from the start of high school. Played at all three levels this fall under new 7 on 7 format and played key roles in transition and on defense. Recorded one assist, coming against CAL Kinney contender North Reading. Will play Division 2 college field hockey at Franklin Pierce.
***
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Kylie Considine, Sr., defense; Ella Bezanson, Jr., forward
Georgetown — Abbie Donahue, Sr., forward; Chloe Sapienza, Sr., defense
Newburyport — Ashley Ventura, Sr., forward; Lilly Ragusa, Soph., midfield
Pentucket — Liv Reagan, Sr., forward; Charlene Basque, Jr., goalie
Triton — Paige Leavitt, Sr., midfield; Maddie Hillick, Jr., forward
