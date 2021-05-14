Kyle Donovan
Amesbury, Sr., RB/OLB (MVP)
Whether he was running over opposing defenders as a running back or laying down the boom as a hard-hitting linebacker, Kyle Donovan made his presence felt this past Fall 2 season. The 6-foot-3 senior co-captain led Amesbury to one of its best seasons of the past decade, helping the Indians to a 5-1 record, a five-game winning streak and three straight shutouts.
Along the way Donovan led the area in rushing with 444 yards and six rushing touchdowns and was the area's top point scorer with 44 points in six games (six touchdowns, four 2-point conversions). He also had two games with 100-plus yards and two touchdowns along with a third game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage (70 yards rushing, 55 yards receiving against Pentucket).
Donovan was also named CAL Baker Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 20 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, three pass break-ups and two interceptions. His contributions played a key role in Amesbury's allowing only 8.8 points per game on the year, and after the season he was also named All-CAL for the second time. Donovan is now a two-time Daily News All-Star for football and will play Division 2 college football this fall at Stonehill College.
Brady Dore
Amesbury, Sr., RB/DB
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Brilliant two-way player was once again among Amesbury's top players and most productive offensive weapons. Tallied 434 yards rushing with four touchdowns in six games. Tallied 119 yards from scrimmage (89 rushing, 30 receiving) and a touchdown against Hamilton-Wenham, 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Cambridge Rindge and Latin and team-high 83 yards rushing against Manchester Essex. Helped lead Amesbury to 5-1 record.
Jarrid Schwindt
Amesbury, Sr., OG/DT
CAL Baker Co-Lineman of the Year. All-CAL. Three-year starter was heart and soul of Amesbury team that finished 5-1 and allowed only 8.8 points per game on defense. Bounced back from torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving 2019 to become force in trenches at offensive guard and defensive tackle. Helped power Amesbury rushing attack that went for 1,507 yards in only six games (251.1 yards per game). Tallied 10 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks on defense.
Derek Couture
Amesbury, Sr., OG/ILB
All-CAL. Two-way standout was a formidable presence on Amesbury's offensive line and on defense, helping both units to dominant Fall 2 seasons. Consistently dominated matchups on offensive line to help spring Amesbury running backs to 1,507 yards in only six games. Tallied 12 solo tackles, one tackle for a loss, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery at middle linebacker, helping Indians allow just 8.8 points per game on season. Played key role in leading Amesbury to 5-1 record, one of team's best seasons in past decade.
Nick Marden
Amesbury, Soph., RB/OLB
Sophomore standout emerged as battering ram at linebacker, routinely blowing up opposing offensive sets after breaking into starting lineup midway through season. Recorded 15 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and two pass breakups in only three starts. Played key role in helping Amesbury record shutouts against North Reading and Pentucket and then helped Indians jump out to 40-8 lead over Cambridge in season finale, an eventual 52-24 win. Served as reserve running back, going for 37 yards on 10 carries, and projects as one of Amesbury's lead backs this fall.
Trevor Ward
Newburyport, Sr., WR/DB
CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year. Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Senior quad-captain was electrifying playmaker on both sides of ball. Led area in receiving with 21 catches for 282 yards and five touchdown catches. Tied for second in area in scoring with 36 points on six total touchdowns. Also tallied 170 rushing yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Recorded 16 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Finishes career fourth in Newburyport High history with 66 catches and 1,011 receiving yards.
John Donovan
Newburyport, Sr., OL/DL
CAL Kinney Co-Lineman of the Year. All-CAL. Senior quad-captain was dominant force in trenches for Newburyport. Played in three of five games before suffering season-ending injury and helped Clippers rush for an average of 219.3 yards per game in those three games. Also excellent in pass protection to keep quarterback Finn Sullivan on his feet. Disruptive pass rusher recorded two sacks while also tallying five tackles on defense. Terrific leader held in high regard across league.
Jack Roper
Newburyport, Sr., OL
All-CAL. Two-year starter helped lead outstanding offensive line. Played key role in helping Newburyport average 23.4 points, 323.0 yards from scrimmage and 206.4 rushing yards per game. Enjoyed an especially dominant day against Hamilton-Wenham on opening night, helping spring Clippers for 351 yards rushing and 152 yards passing, good for more than 10 yards per play, in the 41-21 victory. Also played well in pass protection and earned renown as one of the league's top overall linemen.
Finn Sullivan
Newburyport, Jr., QB
All-CAL. Junior won hotly contested quarterback competition and turned in one of most productive and efficient seasons by a Newburyport signal caller in past decade. Went 53 for 80 passing (66.3%) with 583 yards and seven touchdown passes along with team-high 379 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Finished season with dominant performance against Pentucket, throwing for 127 yards with three touchdown passes plus 169 yards rushing and a 20-yard score in the Clippers' 35-6 win. Also threw for 152 yards and a touchdowns while rushing for 52 with two scores against Hamilton-Wenham and had 136 yards passing and two touchdown passes plus 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Triton.
Kyle Odoy
Triton, Sr., QB
CAL Kinney Co-Player of the Year. All-CAL. Three-year starter and senior tri-captain finally played full season after two injury-plagued years and ranked among league's most dominant all-around offensive talents. Led area with 586 yards on 62 of 107 passing (57.9%) and four touchdown passes. Also tallied 393 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on an area-high 94 carries. Tied for second in area in total scoring with 36 points. Kept Triton competitive in all five games and nearly pulled off year's biggest upset in 30-22 double overtime loss against Lynnfield. Rushed for season-high 103 yards and a touchdown in close loss to North Reading. Recently earned admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Kyle Scibetta
Triton, Sr., RB/LB
All-CAL. Senior running back and linebacker broke out as one of team's top two-way players. Rushed for 376 yards on 66 carries (5.7 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and had nine catches for 121 yards and a receiving touchdown. Got better as season went along, posting massive performances in final two games. Tallied 211 yards from scrimmage (144 rushing, 67 receiving) and three touchdowns against North Reading. Followed that with 133 yards rushing in 30-22 double overtime loss to Lynnfield. Hard hitting linebacker also tallied 17 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, a pass break-up and a blocked kick.
Andrew Melone
Pentucket, Sr., WR/DB
All-CAL. Senior quad-captain and three-year starter had knack for making big plays. Tied for team leading scoring with 12 points on two touchdowns, both of which came on plays of 60-plus yards. Made 62-yard touchdown catch against Hamilton-Wenham and later got free for 67-yard touchdown against undefeated Bishop Fenwick. Finished with seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Led area with 21.0 yards per reception among players with three or more catches.
Silas Bucco
Pentucket, Sr., WR/DB
Senior returned to football after three years away and made immediate impact on both sides of ball. Led Pentucket in receiving and was tied for third in area with 18 catches and 169 yards. Came up huge in season-finale against undefeated Bishop Fenwick, making nine catches for 82 yards against one of the state's best teams. Also one of Pentucket's top defensive players. Finished as Pentucket basketball's second-leading scorer this past winter.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amesbury — Casey Birdsall, Sr., OL/DL; Jeremy Lopez, Sr., RB/DB; JT Tilton, Sr., RB/DB
Newburyport — Zach Wilson, Sr., OL/DL; Jacob Buontempo, Sr., RB/DB; Lucas Stallard, Jr., WR/LB
Pentucket — Dylan O'Rourke, Sr., RB/DB; Chase Dwight, Jr., QB
Triton — Jared Leonard, Jr., WR/DB; Ashton Wonson, Soph., OL/DL
