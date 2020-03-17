Long one of the area’s most dominant players, Amesbury’s Alli Napoli finished her historic career by turning in another outstanding all-around season. The senior point guard averaged 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field while grabbing 106 steals and drawing five charges. She also led the team with 24 3-pointers and topped 20 points three times, scoring a season-high 22 points against Newburyport on Feb. 4 and 21 points each against Danvers and Fenway.
With Napoli leading the charge, Amesbury finished 20-3 and won the CAL Baker Division title. The team’s only losses came against Pentucket and St. Mary’s, both consistently ranked near the top of the Boston Globe’s Top 20 poll all season, and the Indians made it all the way to the Division 3 North Finals for the third time in four years.
Napoli goes out as a four-time Daily News All-Star, a two-time Daily News MVP, a three-time All-CAL selection and a two-time CAL Baker MVP, sharing the honor this year with teammate Avery Hallinan. She finishes with 1,102 career points and will now go on to play Division 1 college basketball at Central Connecticut State University.
Avery Hallinan
Amesbury, Soph., forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL Baker co-MVP. Led team with 15.7 points per game. Recorded 4.4 rebounds per game, shot 40% from the field and 70% from the free throw line. Also snagged 44 steals and drew 12 charges. Topped 20 points in six games, including career-high 27 points against Fenway on Feb. 16. Also scored 25 points against Manchester Essex, 22 points against St. Mary’s in Division 3 North Finals and had 21 points in late-season showdown against Pentucket. Key piece in leading Amesbury to back-to-back Division 3 North Finals appearances. Former Daily News Coming Attractions selection is also standout defender in soccer, and with 538 career points is on pace to finish with more than 1,000.
Gabby Redford
Amesbury, Soph., guard
CAL All-Star. Sophomore guard took huge step forward in second year on varsity to become crucial third option as scorer. Third on team with 6.8 points per game. Averaged 4.4 rebounds. Shot 39% from the field and grabbed 36 steals. Scored season-high 19 points against Triton on Jan. 14 and had 16 points against Georgetown on Jan. 24. Also had 14 points against Ipswich on Jan. 3 and 12 points against Danvers on Dec. 27. Key factor in helping Amesbury finish 20-3 and reach second straight Division 3 North Final.
Angelica Hurley
Pentucket, Sr., guard
CAL Kinney MVP. Two-time All-CAL. Two-time Daily News All-Star. Senior co-captain. Elite shooter led Pentucket to sixth-straight CAL Kinney title and third straight appearance in Division 2 North Final. Led team with 14.3 points per game. Led all area girls with 62 3-pointers. Topped 20 points in six games, including season-high 25 points against Wilmington on Feb. 16. Had 20 points to beat Central Catholic in Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship game to earn All-Tournament honors. Also had 20 points in Division 2 North Final against North Reading. Made buzzer-beating lay-up to beat Tewksbury on Feb. 9. Led Pentucket to state championship as a junior. Committed to St. Joseph’s (Maine).
Angelina Yacubacci
Pentucket, Sr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Senior co-captain. Well-rounded leader did it all for Pentucket, helping lead Sachems to sixth straight CAL Kinney title and third straight appearance in Division 2 North Final. Averaged 11.7 points, made 19 3-pointers and recorded 3.5 steals per game. Scored season-high 22 points against Notre Dame (Hingham) on Jan. 11 and had 20 points in Dec. 13 win over Lynnfield. Earned All-Tournament team honors at Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic. Elite defensive player led Pentucket to state championship as a junior. Finished with 922 career points.
Mackenzie Currie
Pentucket, Jr., forward
All-CAL. Junior forward made huge strides to become impact player for Pentucket. Averaged 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Heated up in second half of season to help Sachems capture sixth straight CAL Kinney title and reach third straight Division 2 North Final. Scored career-high 21 points in huge showdown with then-unbeaten Amesbury. Also had 18 points against Newburyport on Jan. 20 and 15 points each against Ipswich on Feb. 4 and Masconomet on Feb. 14. Strong defender guarded opposing team’s best big and shut down some of most formidable post players in CAL. Also standout striker for Pentucket girls soccer team.
Abigail Gillingham
Newburyport, Jr., center
All-CAL. 6-foot-3 center was among most formidable presences in CAL. Led Newburyport with 10.7 points and approximately 8 rebounds per game. Helped Clippers rebound from losing season to reach Division 2 North Semifinals. Scored season-high 21 points to beat Masconomet on Jan. 31. Led Newburyport with 11 points in Division 2 North first round win over Lynn Classical. Other highlights include 17 points against Manchester Essex and Haverhill, 15 points against Hamilton-Wenham, 14 points against Revere and also Triton in Institution for Savings Tournament. Plays varsity volleyball.
Makenna Ward
Newburyport, Frosh., guard
CAL All-Star. Diminutive freshman played big from the moment she first set foot on the court. Elite defensive player constantly frustrated opposing players. Had all the intangibles that don’t show up on the scoresheet. Averaged 4.3 points and approximately 4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. “I never wanted to take her off the court,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. Scored season-high 10 points against Haverhill and had nine points against Amesbury and in Division 2 North first round win over Lynn Classical.
Caitlin White
Triton, Sr., forward
CAL All-Star. Senior tri-captain took major leap as Triton’s go-to scorer. Averaged 11 points per game and posted two games with 20 or more points. Scored season-high 23 points in Dec. 18 win over Georgetown. Also had 20 points in Feb. 12 win over Lawrence, 13 points in decisive Jan. 16 win over Gloucester and led Vikings with 12 points to beat Ipswich on Jan. 28, the day after team’s head coach stepped down unexpectedly. Also a standout golfer.
Autumn Dionne
Georgetown, Sr., guard
CAL All-Star. Senior tri-captain battled back from third torn ACL to lead Georgetown. Averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while knocking down 37 3-pointers. Topped 20 points three times. Scored career-high 27 points on six 3-pointers in Feb. 7 win over Rockport. Also scored 21 points against Whittier Tech and Ipswich and had 18 points to beat Tech Boston. Hopes to continue playing basketball in college and one day become an orthopedic physician’s assistant to help other athletes who have suffered knee injuries.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Izzy Cambece, Sr., guard
Georgetown — Julia Buckley, Soph., center
Newburyport — Sami Cavanaugh, Sr., guard; Deirdre McElhinney, Frosh., guard
Pentucket — Arielle Cleveland, Jr., forward
Triton — Molly Kimball, Soph., guard
