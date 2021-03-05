Avery Hallinan
Amesbury, Jr., guard (MVP)
Avery Hallinan has been a dominant scorer ever since her freshman year, but without former stars like Flannery O’Connor and Alli Napoli to help shoulder the load, the junior wing came into the year knowing she would be the focal point of every opposing defense this winter.
More often than not, it didn’t matter.
Hallinan turned in another terrific season, ranking as the area’s most prolific scorer by far while leading Amesbury to a 9-3 season and both the CAL Baker regular season and tournament championships. The league title was Amesbury’s third straight and the fifth in the last six years overall, marking one of the most prolonged stretches of sustained success in program history.
Overall Hallinan averaged 16.5 points per game, more than five points better than the area’s next highest scorer, and had four games with 20 or more points. Hallinan scored career-high 32 points in a grinder of a win over North Reading and also had 26 points against Triton, 22 points against Rockport and 21 points against Hamilton-Wenham. Shot 36% from the field and had 5.6 rebounds per game along with 18 steals and 14 blocks.
Despite pandemic-shorted season, Hallinan remains on track to score 1,000 career points. She currently has 736 points heading into her senior year, putting her well within reach of becoming fourth girl in Amesbury High history to reach the milestone.
Hallinan is now a two-time CAL Baker MVP, a three-time CAL honoree (two-time All-CAL, one-time CAL All-Star) and a three-time Daily News All-Star. This year also marks the fifth straight year an Amesbury player has earned Daily News MVP, following Alli Napoli (2018, 2020), Flannery O’Connor (co-MVP 2017, 2019) and Maddie Napoli (co-MVP 2017).
Olivia DeLong
Amesbury, Jr., forward
All-CAL. Junior enjoyed breakout season as team’s top forward, helping lead Amesbury to 9-3 season and CAL Baker regular season and tournament championships. Averaged 7.2 points and team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. Also tallied 15 blocks and nine steals. Nearly automatic from the line, shooting 90% on free throws, and added six 3-pointers. Scored season-high 13 points against Hamilton-Wenham in CAL vs. Cancer Baker Tournament semifinals and followed that up with 10 points against Ipswich in tournament finals. Elite softball player is expected to be among area’s top players after missing sophomore year due to pandemic.
Gabby Redford
Amesbury, Jr., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time CAL All-Star. Played key role as secondary scorer to help Amesbury finish 9-3 and win CAL Baker regular season and tournament championships. Averaged 8.1 points and made team-high 14 3-pointers and had 28 steals. Enjoyed best performances in two wins against Hamilton-Wenham, scoring season-high 17 points in regular season before dropping 16 against Generals in CAL vs. Cancer Baker Tournament semifinals. Also had 13 points against Triton.
Abigail Gillingham
Newburyport, Sr., center
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL Kinney MVP. Two-time All-CAL. Senior co-captain and 6-foot-2 center was dominant inside force who helped lead Newburyport to first CAL Kinney championship since 2011. Led Newburyport with 10.8 points per game and approximately 5 rebounds per game. Scored season-high 20 points on Jan. 19 against Amesbury. Had 17 points against Ipswich and 12 points each against Manchester Essex and in crucial regular-season win against Pentucket. Plays varsity volleyball.
Makenna Ward
Newburyport, Soph., guard
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL as a sophomore after being named CAL All-Star as a freshman. Elite defensive player who constantly caused problems for opposing teams. Helped lead Newburyport to undefeated regular season and first CAL Kinney championship since 2011. Boasts outstanding quickness, game-awareness and ball skills. Averaged 2.9 points per game. Scored seven points in Newburyport’s crucial regular season win at Pentucket.
Deirdre McElhinney
Newburyport, Soph., guard
All-CAL. Dynamic playmaker made an impact in all areas of the game. Played key role in leading Newburyport to undefeated regular season and first CAL Kinney championship since 2011. Regularly drew opposing team’s top defenders. Averaged 7.2 points per game while leading Newburyport with 12 3-pointers. Scored season-high 13 points against Lynnfield and had 10 points each against Manchester Essex and Triton. Also an elite soccer player who earned All-CAL and Daily News All-Star honors in the fall.
Mackenzie Currie
Pentucket, Sr., forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Senior quad-captain led Pentucket to 12-1 season and CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship. Led Pentucket with 11.2 points per game and made nine 3-pointers. Scored season-high 18 points regular season loss to Newburyport but followed that with team-high 11 points to spoil the Clippers’ perfect season in CAL vs. Cancer championship game. Also had 16 points against Rockport, 15 points against North Reading and 14 points against Triton. Standout defender will play Division 3 college basketball at St. Joseph’s (Maine). Played significant minutes on Pentucket’s 2019 Division 2 state championship team. Also a standout striker for Pentucket girls soccer.
Arielle Cleveland
Pentucket, Sr., forward
All-CAL. Senior quad-captain stepped up as one of league’s most impactful forwards. Led Pentucket to 12-1 season and CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship. Averaged 10.2 points per game and led team with 18 3-pointers. Scored season-high 20 points against Triton and had 17 points against Manchester Essex. Played best basketball down the stretch, scoring 12 points against Lynnfield in CAL vs. Cancer semifinals and tallied double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to spoil Newburyport’s perfect season in tournament final. Saw significant time on 2019 Division 2 state championship team as a sophomore.
Megan Reading
Pentucket, Sr., center
CAL All-Star. Senior quad-captain bounced back from torn ACL to emerge as one of league’s top defensive players. Six-foot center played key role in leading Pentucket to 12-1 season and CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship. Played best basketball down the stretch, recording a double-double with team-high 10 points and 10 rebounds in win over CAL Baker champion Amesbury. Played tough defense and helped contain Newburyport’s formidable frontcourt in CAL vs. Cancer championship game.
Molly Kimball
Triton, Jr., guard
CAL All-Star. Junior sharpshooter was area’s top 3-point shooter with 23 made threes. Scored season-high 15 points with three 3-pointers against Ipswich. Had 14 points and three 3-pointers against Lynnfield and 11 points and three 3-pointers on three occasions, including season-opening win over Rockport and against North Reading and Hamilton-Wenham. Also varsity softball player who helped lead Triton to 2019 CAL Kinney championship as a freshman.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — McKenna Hallinan, Jr., guard
Georgetown — Carena Ziolkowski, Soph., guard
Newburyport — Leah Metsker, Sr., forward; Jackie Doucette, Soph., guard
Pentucket — Abby Dube, Soph., guard
Triton — Olivia Kiricoples, Soph., forward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.