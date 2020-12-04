Sarah Harrington
Triton, Sr. (MVP)
While injuries derailed Triton’s hopes of winning a third straight CAL Kinney championship, Sarah Harrington lived up to the hype and finished her high school cross country career with another outstanding season.
The Triton senior was her team’s No. 1 runner throughout the year, finishing first overall three times and second overall twice more. Her wins came against North Reading, Lynnfield and Amesbury and she also outdueled fellow CAL contender Phoebe Rubio in the Pentucket race. Overall Harrington helped lead a young and injury-depleted Triton team to an impressive 4-2 record.
After the season Harrington beat out a loaded field to earn CAL Kinney Runner of the Year honors and was also named All-CAL. Harrington is also a decorated track and field runner as well as a brilliant student, having earned Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month honors this past April. Harrington finishes as a three-time Daily News All-Star for cross country.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, Jr.
Three-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. Reigning Daily News MVP was once again among league’s top runners, helping Pentucket to undefeated season and CAL Kinney title. Placed first overall in key wins over Hamilton-Wenham and Newburyport. Also took third overall and was second on team in win over reigning league champion Triton. Would have likely been top contender to win CAL Open and Division 5 championships.
Kaylie Dalgar
Pentucket, Frosh.
All-CAL. Freshman broke out as one of area’s top runners and regularly competed with the best. Ranked as Pentucket’s No. 2 runner throughout season before stunning local running community by beating both teammate Phoebe Rubio and Triton’s Sarah Harrington, the eventual CAL Kinney Runner of the Year, in key win over Vikings. Finished first overall twice and second overall in other two races to help Pentucket finish 4-0 and as CAL Kinney champions.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Soph.
All-CAL. Newburyport sophomore broke out as one of area’s top runners this fall. Consistently ranked as Newburyport’s No. 1 runner to help Clippers to 5-1 season despite not having Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar or Maudslay State Park home course due to pandemic. Placed first overall in four of six races and finished third overall in the other two. Beat Triton’s Sarah Harrington head to head. Would have likely ranked as one of top contenders in CAL Open and Division 4 meet.
Caroline Walsh
Newburyport, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain stepped up and consistently ranked as Newburyport’s No. 2 runner. Helped lead Clippers to 5-1 season despite not having Hall of Fame coach Don Hennigar or Maudslay State Park home course due to pandemic. Placed top five overall in five of six races and was also one of Newburyport’s top three finishers in five of six meets. Tied for first overall against Lynnfield. Placed second overall against North Reading and Manchester Essex and third against Triton.
Abby Allain
Amesbury, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain helped lead Amesbury to 4-2 record, one its best seasons in years. Finished as team’s No. 1 runner, leading the team in Amesbury’s last four races. Took first overall twice, beating Manchester Essex and North Reading. Placed top five overall in all six races, including two third-place finishes against Ipswich and Georgetown, a fourth-place finish against Triton and fifth place against Hamilton-Wenham.
Avery Upite
Georgetown, 8th grade
All-CAL. Middle school sensation followed breakout 8th grade season with legitimately dominant fall as an 8th grader. Finished either first or second overall in all six races, including three first-place showings. Finished first overall in season finale against Newburyport, beating Clipper stars Hailey LaRosa, Caroline Walsh and others head to head. Also took first against Manchester Essex and Amesbury. Only lost to teammate Grace Sousa and Hamilton-Wenham’s Ava Cote, both extremely accomplished runners themselves.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Soph.
Georgetown — Grace Sousa, Sr.
Newburyport — Elizabeth Boelke, Soph.; Abigail Kelly, Frosh.
Pentucket — Ella Edic, Jr.; Audrey Conover, Soph.
Triton — Robin Sanger, Soph.
