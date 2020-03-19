From the moment she first took the ice for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, Newburyport’s Molly Elmore was nothing short of remarkable. In her first two seasons the All-Scholastic goalie led Masconomet to back to back Division 1 final four appearances, and this winter the senior further solidified her status as one of the area’s all-time great hockey stars, male or female.
Elmore led Masconomet to a 10-7-4 record while posting a 1.74 goals against average and .934 save percentage. She posted four shutouts and played 929 minutes overall. After the season she was named co-Northeastern Hockey League MVP along with Peabody’s Sammie Mirasolo and was honored as a First-Team All-NHL selection as well.
For her career, Elmore finished with a 1.77 goals against average and more than 50 wins (52-27-10 career record) and 2,000 saves (2,169, .933 career save percentage), along with 18 shutouts in 87 3/4 career games. She also went 7-4 in 11 career playoff games, recording three shutouts with a 1.88 playoff goals against average to help lead the Chieftains to two state semifinal games. She is a four-time Daily News All-Star and a two-time Daily News Girls Hockey MVP. She will now go on to play Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart.
Meghan McElaney
Masconomet, Sr., defense
Two-time All-Northeastern Hockey League. Two-time Daily News All-Star. Amesbury resident was top defender on Masconomet girls hockey team that went 10-7-4 and qualified for Division 1 state tournament for the ninth straight season. Anchored defense that allowed 1.95 goals per game and posted four shutouts. Tied for fourth on team in scoring with four goals and three assists for seven points, including three goals in a 6-1 win over Medford on Feb. 8. Also a Daily News All-Star and four-time sectional champion in girls soccer for Amesbury High.
Jenny Hubbard
HPNA, Sr., goalie
All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Three-time Daily News All-Star. Four-year starter helped lead Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover to best season in program history. Pentucket senior posted a 1.17 goals against average and a .953 save percentage with seven shutouts while going 18-1-2 on the season. Played 807 out of a possible 814 minutes despite health challenges posed by Type 1 Diabetes. Made 21 saves in crucial late-season win over defending state champion Methuen-Tewksbury, and later had 25 saves to beat Andover, clinching program’s first MVC/DCL title and unbeaten regular season.
Liv Cole
HPNA, Jr., defense
Pentucket junior was among top defenders on Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover team that completed undefeated regular season and entered state tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Helped anchor defense that allowed 1.23 goals per game and recorded seven shutouts. Recorded four assists from the blue line. Will be a senior captain on next year’s team.
Honorable Mention
Masconomet — Sierra Harris, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Cali Caponigro, Jr., forward, Newburyport
