Allie Bell
Newburyport, 8th grade, goalie (MVP)
Allie Bell seemed to face an impossible task. The Newburyport girls hockey co-op had just broken off from Masconomet to form its own program, and the Triton Regional Middle School eighth grader would have to succeed former All-Scholastic Molly Elmore as the new team’s starting goalie.
That’s a lot to ask anybody, especially someone so young, but within the first week of the season Bell proved that not only was she up to the challenge, but she might be capable of more than anyone could have imagined.
“We played powerhouse Winthrop and we were outshot 33-15, and Allie stood on her head,” said Newburyport coach Melissa Pacific. “After that game I knew this team was headed for success. It was a [close] loss, but I could see it in every players’ body language. The team knew they had a chance to be in the top of the league.”
By season’s end Bell proved her coach right, helping lead Newburyport to a 7-4-2 record in its inaugural season. Along the way Bell recorded four shutouts, allowed just 16 goals in 13 games (1.73 goals against average) and posted a .936 save percentage.
Beyond her production, however, was her overall work ethic and sense of competitiveness, and Pacific predicted that if she continues along her current path, Bell will have a brilliant career ahead of her.
“Between her talent and well-rounded personality, the sky truly is the limit for Allie,” Pacific said. “If Allie continues to improve and fine tunes a few areas of her game, she is a Division 1 goalie.”
Considering that Pacific is herself a former Division 1 goalie at Ohio State who twice played for the U.S. Women’s U-22 National Team, that’s about as high praise as it gets.
Erin Irons
Newburyport, Sr., forward
Georgetown senior wore the ‘C’ and led Newburyport to 7-4-2 record in inaugural season. Tied for team scoring lead with six goals and two assists for eight points. Scored game-winning goal with 1:15 remaining in 1-0 win over Beverly. Also had two goals in blowout win over Medford. Three-sport athlete also plays varsity soccer and lacrosse for Georgetown High.
Izzy Kirby
Newburyport, Jr., defense
Newburyport junior was once again among team’s top all-around players, boasting excellent playmaking skills on the blue line and a knack for finding the back of the net. Led team in total points with five goals and six assists for 11 points. Posted two goals and two assists in blowout win over Medford. Also had two goals against Gloucester. Played key role in leading Clippers to 7-4-2 record in inaugural season.
Liv Cole
HPNA, Sr., defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Pentucket senior was among top defenders on Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover team that finished 4-7-1 in unrelentingly strong MVC field. Senior quad-captain went toe to toe with some of the top skaters in the state while helping Hillies pick up season sweep of Central Catholic. Tallied one assist from the blue line and also played key role on last year’s team that went undefeated in regular season.
Honorable Mention
Newburyport — Shannon Brennan, Sr., forward; Abby Stauss, Frosh., forward
