Some athletes are good at a lot of different events, others are outstanding at one particular discipline, but it’s rare to come across an athlete who is talented enough to compete with the elite in nearly everything they try.
Pentucket’s Emily Rubio is one such athlete.
The Pentucket sophomore did whatever she had to do to help her team this winter, piling up points in nearly every sprinting and jumping event she took part in. She earned CAL Open Athlete of the Meet honors after winning the league title in the long jump (17-2) and 4x200 (meet record 1:47.65) and placing third in the high jump (5-0). She also earned Outstanding Field Event Athlete of the Meet at the Small School Freshman-Sophomore Championships, winning the high jump (5-3) while placing seventh in the 300 (43.47).
Rubio placed in three events at the Division 4 state championships, breaking a meet record that had stood since 1999 in the 4x200 (1:46.18) while placing second in the long jump (17-2) and fourth in the high jump (5-4). She became just the third athlete to qualify for All-States in three events, taking third in the 4x200 (1:45.26), fifth in the long jump (17-8) and 12th in the high jump (5-2), and then just the second to qualify for two events at New Englands, placing second in the 4x200 (school record 1:44.52) and 12th in the long jump (16-9 1/2). She and her 4x200 teammates also qualified for nationals but did not get to compete after the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Along the way Rubio also won the 4x200 (1:47.18) and placed second in 4x50 (school record 25.94) and third in high jump relay (14-4) at the Division 4 state relays, and she placed fourth overall (3,064 points) at MSTCA Pentathlon to help Sachems capture the team championship. She is now a two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star and also earned Daily News All-Star honors as a freshman in outdoor track last spring. Twin sister Phoebe is also a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star.
Nixie Raymond
Amesbury, Soph., 55-meters
Area’s top sprinter posted region’s best mark in 55-meter dash (7.42). Won CAL championship in 55-meters (7.45). Won 55-meter title (7.54) at Small School Freshman-Sophomore Meet. Helped Amesbury win 4x50 relay (26.05) at Division 5 state relays. Placed third in 55-meters (7.42) and eighth in 4x200 relay (1:53.82) at Division 5 meet. Placed 10th in 55-meters at All-States (7.53). Placed fifth in 55-meters (7.61) at Small School Coaches Invitational.
Olivia Ritchie
Triton, Sr., 300
Posted area’s top time in 300-meter dash (42.09). Placed second in 300 (42.65) at CALs. Placed third in 300 (42.20), third in 4x200 (1:48.36) and seventh in 4x400 (4:20.22) at Division 4 meet. Helped Triton break school record in 4x200 to place fourth (1:50.33) at Division 4 state relays. Placed third in 4x200 (1:54.29) and fourth in 600 (1:50.67) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed 12th in 600 (1:46.57) at prestigious Northeast Invitational. Served as tri-captain and starting midfielder for Triton girls soccer.
Liberty Palermino
Newburyport, Jr., 600
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Won CAL championship in 600 with area-best 1:40.32 and placed second in 4x400 relay (4:24.04) at CALs. Helped lead Newburyport to undefeated season, second straight CAL Kinney championship and CAL Open title. Enjoyed breakout performance by winning 600 (1:42.08) at Small School Winter Festival. Did not compete at Division 4 or All-State meets, however best time would have been good for third at Division 4 meet. Also plays varsity soccer and lacrosse for Newburyport.
Lucy Gagnon
Newburyport, Sr., mile
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Won Division 4 championship in mile (area-best and school record 5:07.84) and placed 10th in 4x800 (10:31.76) at Division 4 meet. Helped lead Newburyport to undefeated season, second straight CAL Kinney championship and CAL Open title. Named CAL Kinney Athlete of the Year. Won CAL championship in mile (5:15.05) and 4x800 relay (10:33.82). Placed sixth in mile (5:11.28) at All-States. Placed ninth in mile (5:14.49) at New England Championships. Won distance medley relay (school record 10:14.81) to help Newburyport win Division 4 state relay title. Won 1,000 (3:05.52) at Small School Winter Festival. Also a Daily News All-Star in cross country and outdoor track.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, Soph., distance
Two-time Daily News Indoor TrackAll-Star. Elite distance runner was among top contenders in every event from 800 to 2-mile. Placed second in 2-mile (11:40.47) and third in mile (5:45.68) at CALs. Placed fourth in 1,000 (3:03.66) and 11th in 4x400 (4:24.61) at Division 4 meet. Placed 11th in 1,000 (3:01.53) at All-States. Placed second in 1,000 (3:08.86) at Small School Freshman-Sophomore Meet. Placed third in 800 (2:28.64) to help Pentucket place second in team pentathlon. Placed second in 2-mile (12:16.37) and fourth in 4x800 relay (11:23.92) at Small School Winter Festival. Reigning Daily News MVP for girls cross country has earned Daily News All-Star honors in all five seasons since reaching high school last year.
Madi Krohto
Pentucket, Sr., jumps/hurdles
Four-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Pentucket senior once again ranked among state’s top competitors. Won CAL championship in high jump (5-4) and placed second in 55-meter hurdles (8.69) at CALs. Placed second in high jump (area-best and school record 5-6) and fifth in hurdles (8.74) at Division 4 meet. Placed ninth in hurdles (8.78) and 19th in high jump (5-0) at All-States. Qualified for nationals in high jump but did not compete due to coronavirus outbreak. Placed eighth overall (2,921 points) at MSTCA Pentathlon to help Sachems capture team championship. Won high jump (5-5) and 4x200 (1:50.10) and placed second in hurdles (8.95) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed second in hurdles (8.80) at Small School Speed Classic. Placed second in seeded high jump (5-4) and eighth in seeded hurdles (8.94) at Northeast Invitational. Earned Daily News Indoor Track MVP honors as a junior and is also a two-time Daily News All-Star in outdoor track. Committed to UMass Amherst for track.
Sam King
Newburyport, Jr., shot put/sprints
Won CAL championship in shot put with area-best throw of 32-7 1/2. Helped lead Newburyport to undefeated season, second straight CAL Kinney championship and CAL Open title. Won 4x50 relay (25.34) and placed third in 4x200 (1:50.27) to help Newburyport win Division 4 state relay title. Placed third in shot put (30-8) and seventh in 55-meters (8.07) at Small School Winter Festival. Did not compete at Division 4 or All-State meets, however best throw would have been good for eighth at Division 4 meet. Earned Daily News All-Star honors after scoring 61 goals as a sophomore for Newburyport girls lacrosse last spring.
Syeira Campbell
Pentucket, Jr., sprints
Three-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Part of dominant 4x200 relay team that repeatedly smashed school, area and meet records. Won CAL championship in 300 (42.47) and 4x200 relay (1:47.65) while placing fourth in 4x400 relay (4:29.34) at CALs. Won Division 4 championship in 4x200 (meet record 1:46.18) and placed 11th in 4x400 (4:24.61). Placed third in 4x200 (1:45.26) at All-States. Placed second in 4x200 (school record 1:44.52) at New England Championships. Qualified for nationals but did not compete due to coronavirus outbreak. Won 4x200 (1:47.18) and placed second in 4x50 (school record 25.94) at Division 4 state relays. Won 300 (42.43) and 4x200 (1:50.10) at Small School Winter Festival. Placed second in 300 (42.32) at Small School Speed Classic. Placed seventh in 300 (42.13) at Northeast Invitational. Also a two-time Daily News All-Star in outdoor track and a standout defenseman for Pentucket girls soccer team.
Julia Tribastone
Newburyport, Sr., sprints
One of area’s top sprinters helped lead Newburyport to undefeated season, second straight CAL Kinney championship and CAL Open title. Placed second in 55-meters (7.53) and 4x200 relay (1:51.27) at CALs. Won 4x50 relay (25.34) and placed third in 4x200 (1:50.27) to help Newburyport win Division 4 state relay title. Competed at Division 4 meet in 55-meters, 4x200 and 4x400. Earned Daily News All-Star honors in outdoor track last spring and is also a standout on Newburyport field hockey team.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Beverly Browne, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Ceara Cronin, Sr., hurdles/jumps
Newburyport — Olivia Sousa, Sr., sprints; Emma Delahanty, Jr., distance
Pentucket — Kinneal Dickens, Jr., sprints/jumps; Sabrina Campbell, Frosh., sprints; Sage Smith, Frosh., sprints
Triton — Sarah Harrington, Jr., distance; Kyla Prussman, Jr. mid-distance; Julia Beauvais, Soph., sprints/jumps
