Liberty Palermino
Newburyport, Sr., 600 (MVP)
Three-time Daily News All-Star finished indoor track career with brilliant senior year. Led Newburyport to undefeated 4-0-1 season and third straight CAL Kinney title. Posted area’s top times in 600 (1:39.54) and 1,000 (3:18.44) and was CAL All-Star in both events. Won 600 and 4x400 in wins over Pentucket, Triton and Lynnfield and won 1,000 in victory over Amesbury. Biggest moment came at end of dual meet against Pentucket, holding off superstar sprinter Syeira Campbell in final leg of 4x400 relay to clinch tight 45-41 win and eventually league title. Will go down as one of Newburyport girls indoor track’s all-time greats after playing key role in leading Clippers to first three league titles in program history.
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Soph., 55 meters
CAL All-Star in 55-meter dash and 4x400 relay. Went undefeated in 55 meters and boasted both area’s and league’s top time of 7.14. Ran personal best in 55 meters to help Pentucket edge North Reading in razor tight 43-42 win. Helped 4x400 relay to two wins plus season-best time of 4:18.64. Also contributed in high jump (4-8).
Nixie Raymond
Amesbury, Jr., 55 meters
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL All-Star in 55-meter dash. Junior tri-captain went undefeated in 55 meters and tied for area’s second fastest time (7.54). Anchored 4x400 relay team that earned four wins, including a season-best 4:31.5 performance against Ipswich. Previously won CAL championship in 55 meters, won Freshman-Sophomore title in event and helped Amesbury win 4x50 at Division 5 state relays as a sophomore in 2019-20.
Kinneal Dickens
Pentucket, Sr., 55 hurdles
CAL All-Star in 55 hurdles and 4x200 relay. Area’s top hurdler ran season-best time of 8.94. Picked up wins in hurdles against Triton, Newburyport and Essex Tech. Also among team’s top performers in long jump (15-2) and shot put (25-3). Versatile performer played key role in leading Pentucket to 3-1 season. Standout pole vaulter during outdoor season.
Syeira Campbell
Pentucket, Sr., 300
Four-time Daily News All-Star. Finished illustrious career undefeated over four years in 300-meter run. CAL All-Star in 300 and 4x400 relay. Posted area’s and league’s top time in 300 (42.14). Won 300 against North Reading to help Pentucket pick up tight 43-42 win. Helped Pentucket’s 4x200 relay team place first at MSTCA Indoor/Outdoor Invitational Challenge Meet. Will run Division 2 track at American International College.
Ellie Schulson
Newburyport, Sr., 1,000
Elite tennis prospect made big impression in track and field debut. CAL All-Star in 1,000. Helped Newburyport to undefeated 4-0-1 season and third straight CAL Kinney title. Won 1,000 and helped 4x400 relay to crucial win in 45-41 victory over Pentucket. Also placed first in both events against Triton and Lynnfield. Also a two-time Daily News All-Star in cross country as an underclassman from 2018-19. Committed to play Division 1 college tennis at Furman University.
Ava Burl
Triton, 8th grade, mile
Middle school standout burst onto scene as one of area’s top distance runners. CAL All-Star in mile. Boasted area’s and league’s top time in event (5:47.24). Picked up wins in mile against Pentucket and Newburyport. Also ranked among league’s top 10 in 2-mile (12:48.84). Also made strong impression during cross country season, finishing as team’s No. 3 runner by season’s end. Looks to have bright track and field future ahead of her.
Grace Sousa
Triton, Sr., 2-mile
CAL All-Star in 2-mile. Georgetown High student was area and league’s top 2-mile runner by a wide margin. Top time of 12:16.84 was more than 24 seconds faster than next closest competitor. Went undefeated in event in four meets. Distance standout has been among area’s top runners since seventh grade, earning Daily News All-Star honors in girls cross country four times in six varsity seasons.
Emily Rubio
Pentucket, Jr., high jump
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Earned Daily News Indoor Track MVP in 2019-20. CAL All-Star in high jump and 4x400 relay. Versatile standout led Pentucket in scoring and was among top competitors in multiple events. Undefeated in high jump and posted area’s best mark (5-4). Helped 4x200 relay to first place at MSTCA Indoor/Outdoor Invitational Challenge Meet. Led Pentucket to 3-1 record. Also earned Daily News All-Star in outdoor track as a freshman in 2019.
Sam King
Newburyport, Sr., shot put
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL All-Star in shot put. Boasted area’s top throw and ranked second in league (31-3 1/2). Played key role in leading Newburyport to undefeated 4-0-1 season and third straight CAL Kinney title. Won shot put in crucial 45-41 win over Pentucket, and also against North Reading and Triton. Also contributed in 55-meter dash and owned top 10 mark in league (7.74). Helped Newburyport capture first three CAL Kinney titles in program history. Committed to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Duquesne.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Avery Hallinan, Jr., throws; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., multi; Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Soph., distance
Newburyport — Olivia D’Ambrosio, Jr., distance; Caity Rooney, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Annie Shay, Soph., sprints
Pentucket — Sabrina Campbell, Soph., sprints/jumps; Sage Smith, Soph., sprints/jumps
Triton — Kyla Prussman, Sr., distance; Sarah Harrington, Sr., distance
