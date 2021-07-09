Sam King
Newburyport, Sr., attack (MVP)
An impact player since her freshman year, Sam King returned from the pandemic layoff as Newburyport’s top scoring option and was practically unstoppable. The senior tri-captain led Newburyport to a 16-1 season, a fourth straight CAL Kinney title and the program’s third sectional title in four seasons.
King led the team in scoring with 74 goals and 22 assists for 96 points despite sitting a significant number of minutes late in blowout wins. She posted her biggest numbers against the best teams, scoring five goals with an assist against Pentucket and Ipswich and four goals and two assists to beat Manchester Essex during a key early-season stretch, and later she scored four goals or more in all five of Newburyport’s tournament games, including six goals and three assists in the sectional semifinals against Ipswich.
The Duquesne commit finished the season with four goals and an assist in the state semifinals against Dover-Sherborn, and after the season she was named CAL Kinney MVP and a Eastern Mass Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association First Team All-Star. She is now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL pick, and in addition to her excellence on the lacrosse field she is also a two-time Daily News All-Star in indoor track as a sprinter and thrower.
Lily Spaulding
Newburyport, Sr., defense
All-CAL. EMGLCA Second Team All-Star. Tri-captain anchored elite defensive unit. Helped Clippers allow just 5.5 goals per game all spring. Shut down opposing team’s best scorers and helped limit opponents to three goals or fewer six times, including three games with only one goal allowed. Key factor in helping Newburyport finish 16-1 while winning fourth straight CAL Kinney title and third sectional title in four seasons. Tallied three goals with two assists. Committed to play Division 2 college lacrosse at Bentley.
Liberty Palermino
Newburyport, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. Standout two-way midfielder made an impact all over field for Clippers. Among Newburyport’s top draw control takers, helping team dominate possession throughout season. Tallied 14 goals and one assist, including goals against North Reading, Ipswich and Manchester Essex in state tournament. Great in transition and strong presence on defense. Helped Newburyport finish 16-1 while winning fourth straight CAL Kinney title and third sectional title in four years. Among Newburyport’s all-time greats for girls indoor track, earning Daily News MVP this past season after leading Clippers to third league title.
Anna Affolter
Newburyport, Soph., midfield
All-CAL. Sophomore standout made immediate impact in first season of high school lacrosse. Finished second on team in goals with 45 while tallying 16 assists for 61 points. Among highlights, had a goal with six assists in regular season win over Manchester Essex and later scored five goals with an assist in sectional semifinal win against Ipswich, including the decisive three goals late to pull away. Provided a constant threat to help lead Newburyport to 16-1 season while winning fourth straight CAL Kinney title and third sectional title in four seasons. Older sister Caroline was Central Catholic standout who now plays at Bentley.
Greta Maurer
Pentucket, Sr., midfield
All-CAL. EMGLCA Second Team All-Star. Senior tri-captain played key role in leading Pentucket back to state tournament. Tallied 24 goals and 31 assists for 55 points as team’s top distributor. Had six games with five or more points, including season best four goals and five assists in huge 12-11 win over eventual sectional finalist Manchester Essex. Also scored six goals with an assist against Triton, three goals and five assists against Lynnfield and one goal with eight assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Also a member of Pentucket’s girls varsity soccer and basketball teams.
Lana Mickelson
Pentucket, Jr., midfield
All-CAL. EMGLCA Second Team All-Star. Junior exploded onto scene as area’s most prolific goal scorer. Led region with 70 goals and 29 assists for 99 total points. Had 11 games with five or more points, including season-best nine goals and three assists to beat Triton. Also scored 10 goals with an assist against Lynnfield, eight goals against Hamilton-Wenham, seven goals and two assists against North Reading and four goals with three assists in a competitive loss to state semifinalist Newburyport. Finished strong with four goals and six assists in state tournament opener against Shawsheen.
Audrey Conover
Pentucket, Soph., midfield
All-CAL. Sophomore burst onto scene as one of area’s top scorers in first season of high school lacrosse. Tallied 44 goals and 14 assists for 58 points. Scored season-high seven goals in win over Triton. Also had five goals and two assists against Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield, four goals and three assists against Lynnfield, five goals against Triton and four goals and an assist against North Reading. Helped lead Pentucket to 9-5 record and return trip to state tournament. Also a standout for Pentucket girls cross country and basketball.
Kate Trojan
Triton, Jr., midfield
All-CAL. Junior tri-captain stepped up as leader for young Triton team. Led Vikings in scoring with 37 goals and 12 assists for 49 points. Had seven games with four or more points, including season-best seven goals and two assists to beat Georgetown. Also had six goals and two assists against North Reading, five goals and two assists against Pentucket and two goals and two assists against CAL contenders Manchester Essex and Ipswich. Committed to play college lacrosse at RIT.
Chloe Connors
Triton, Soph., midfield
All-CAL. Sophomore stepped up as one of Triton’s top players in first season of high school lacrosse. Emerged as Vikings’ top distributor with 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points. Had six games with five or more points, including five with at least three assists. Posted season-best five goals and three assists against Pentucket, had three goals and three assists against Lynnfield, Georgetown and North Reading and tallied a goal with five assists against Hamilton-Wenham. According to coach Stacey Beaulieu, Connors was program’s most prolific first-year scorer since Sara Nardone, Triton’s all-time leading scorer.
Mary Surette
Georgetown, Soph., midfield
All-CAL. First-year high school player turned heads this past spring. Led Georgetown with 18 goals and three assists for 21 points. Scored season-high six goals against Hamilton-Wenham, five goals against Triton and had a goal and assist in team’s lone win against Lynnfield. Also had a goal and two assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Projects as one of Georgetown’s top all-around players for years to come.
***
Honorable Mention
Georgetown — Abbie Donahue, Sr., midfield; Elle Schneider, Sr., midfield
Newburyport — Erin Osinski, Sr., goalie; Izzy Rosa, Soph., attack; Makenna Ward, Soph., defense
Pentucket — Charlene Basque, Jr., attack; Madilyn Kuchar, Soph., attack
Triton — Ashley Silva, Jr., attack; Julia Price, Soph., goalie
