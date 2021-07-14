Emily Rubio
Pentucket, Jr., multi (MVP)
Long one of the Cape Ann League’s top all-around athletes, Emily Rubio followed up her brilliant Fall 2 return from the pandemic with another outstanding outdoor season. The junior went undefeated in the league in both the 400 hurdles and high jump, ranked among the best in the long jump and led her team with 133 points in dual meet competition.
Rubio did her best work once the postseason began, earning CAL Open Girls Athlete of the Meet after winning league titles in the high jump (5-2) and 400 hurdles (67.61) while placing second in the long jump (17-9). She went on to win the sectional championship in the high jump (5-2) while placing second in the 400 hurdles (66.22) and third in the long jump (17-10) to help Pentucket win the Division 2 North sectional title, and she qualified in all three events at All-States, becoming the first athlete in school history to ever accomplish the feat.
Rubio was also part of three winning relay teams to help Pentucket win the Division 4 state relay title, taking part in the high jump, shuttle hurdles and 4x200 relay. She finished with the area’s top marks in all three of her primary events and is now a Daily News MVP for the second time, having previously earned the honor for indoor track in 2019-20. Overall Rubio is a five-time Daily News All-Star (three times indoor track, twice outdoor track).
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Soph., 100/high jump
Sophomore was fastest sprinter in Cape Ann League this spring. Went undefeated in league in 100-meter dash and helped 4x100 relay team go undefeated up until All-States. Won CAL titles in 100 (12.83) and 4x100 (50.84) and placed third in high jump (4-10). Won sectional title in 4x100 (50.06) and placed second in 100 (12.81) and in high jump (5-0) to help Pentucket win Division 2 North championship. Placed fourth in 4x100 with school record 49.69 and placed 15th in 100 (12.89) at All-States. Member of two winning relays (4x100, high jump) at Division 4 state relays.
Nixie Raymond
Amesbury, Jr., 100
Speedy junior was Amesbury’s top sprinter. Placed second in 100-meter dash at CAL Open (13.01). Placed fourth in 100 at Division 2 North meet (13.0). Competed at All-States in 100 (13.13). Held area’s No. 2 time in 100 (12.96). Also a two-time Daily News All-Star for indoor track and ranked among league’s best as a freshman for outdoor two years ago.
Sabrina Campbell
Pentucket, Soph., 200/high jump
Talented sophomore broke out as one of league’s top all-around performers. CAL champion in 200 (26.7) and 4x100 (50.84) and placed second in high jump (4-10) at CAL Open. Sectional champion in 4x100 (50.06) and placed second in 200 (26.41) and fifth in high jump (5-0) to help Pentucket win Division 2 North team title. Helped 4x100 relay place fourth with school record time of 49.69 and finished 14th in 200 (26.43) at All-States. Member of three winning teams (4x100, 4x200, high jump) at Division 4 state relays.
Syeira Campbell
Pentucket, Sr., 400
Three-time Daily News Girls Outdoor Track All-Star. Finished entire high school career undefeated in 400-meters within league. Won CAL title in 400 (59.88). Placed second in 400 (58.59) at Division 2 North meet, helping Pentucket win team title. Placed 18th in 400 (59.65) at All-States. Member of champion 4x200 relay team at Division 4 state relays. Finishes as a eight-time Daily News All-Star (four times indoor track, three times outdoor track, once soccer). Committed to run Division 2 college track at American International College.
Blake Parker
Newburyport, Frosh., 400
Standout freshman emerged as one of area’s top middle distance runners in first season of outdoor track. Finished with area’s No. 2 time in 400 (61.7). Placed fourth at CAL Open in 400 (62.52). Finished sixth in 400 (62.66) and ninth in 4x400 relay (4:27.93) at Division 2 North meet. Made big impact in middle distance events throughout dual meet season and during Fall 2 track season.
Kyla Prussman
Triton, Sr., 800
Accomplished middle distance runner finished high school career with best season yet. Held area’s top time in 800 (2:28.23), running time to place second at CAL Open. Helped lead young Vikings team to surprising third place finish at league meet. Placed fifth in 4x800 relay (10:20.27) at Division 2 North meet. Also a standout for cross country and indoor track teams.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, Jr., mile
Two-time Daily News Girls Outdoor Track All-Star. Standout distance runner was area’s top miler (5:19.54). Won CAL title in mile (5:30.36) and placed second in 4x800 (10:29) at CAL Open. Placed second in mile (5:23.47) and sixth in 4x800 (10:30.92) at Division 2 North meet, helping Pentucket claim team title. Placed 17th in mile (5:19.54) at All-States. Member of winning 4x800 relay to help Pentucket capture Division 4 state relay title. Now a seven-time Daily News All-Star overall (three times cross country, twice indoor track, twice outdoor track) and won Daily News Girls Cross Country MVP in 2019.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Soph., mile
Terrific distance runner made immediate impact in first season of outdoor track. Ranked as area’s No. 2 miler (5:25.82) and was Newburyport girls track’s top postseason performer. Placed second in mile (5:30.92) at CAL Open. Placed third in mile (5:25.82) at Division 2 North meet. Competed in mile (5:25.93) at All-States. Also ranked as Newburyport girls cross country’s top runner last fall, leading Clippers to 5-1 season.
Sarah Harrington
Triton, Sr., 2-mile
One of Triton’s all-time great distance runners finished high school career in style. Ranked as area’s top performer in 2-mile (11:42.0). CAL champion in 2-mile (11:51.34). Placed second in 2-mile (11:42.0) at Division 2 North meet. Competed in 2-mile (12:28.64) at All-States. Finishes as five-time Daily News All-Star (three times cross country, once indoor track, once outdoor track) and earned Daily News MVP for girls cross country this past fall.
Kinneal Dickens
Pentucket, Sr., hurdles/triple jump
Senior hurdler and jumper posted historic season in outdoor track finale. Set school records in triple jump (35-3 1/2) and 4x100 relay (49.69) and played key role in leading Pentucket to Division 2 North title. Team’s second leading scorer with 125 points in dual meets. CAL champion in triple jump (35-3 1/2) and 4x100 (50.84) and placed third in pole vault (9-0) at CAL Open. Sectional champion in triple jump (34-11) and 4x100 (50.06) and placed sixth in 100 hurdles (17.09) at Division 2 North meet to help Pentucket win team title. Placed fourth in 4x100 relay (49.69) and 15th in triple jump (33-4 1/2) at All-States. Member of three winning relays (4x100, pole vault, shuttle hurdles) at Division 4 state relays. Also earned Daily News All-Star for indoor track this past Fall 2 season.
Avery Hallinan
Amesbury, Jr., shot put
Standout three-sport athlete was area’s top shot put thrower (32-0 1/4). CAL champion in shot put (31-1). Placed sixth in 4x100 (52.40), eighth in shot put (30-11 1/2) and ninth in pentathlon (2,093 points). Placed second in 800 and shot put in pentathlon. Now five-time Daily News All-Star (three times basketball, once soccer, once outdoor track) and earned Daily News MVP for girls basketball last winter.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Madison Sanchez, Sr., pole vault; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., multi; Meagan McAndrews, Soph., multi
Newburyport — Olivia D’Ambrosio, Jr., distance; Caity Rooney, Jr., sprints/jumps
Pentucket — Sage Smith, Soph., sprints/jumps; Ava Snyder, Frosh., throws
Triton — Grace Sousa, Sr., distance; Teagan Wilson, Soph., jumps; Ava Burl, 8th grade, distance
