Jacey Jennings
Pentucket, Sr., midfield (MVP)
Already one of the most dynamic players to come out of Greater Newburyport in the past decade, Jacey Jennings took her games to new heights this fall to turn arguably the greatest single season in Pentucket girls soccer history.
The four-year starter scored eight goals and 19 assists in only 10 games to lead Pentucket to its first Cape Ann League title since 1999, maintaining a pace of nearly three points per game over the course of the fall. The senior tri-captain also had three games with five or more points, and after the season Jennings earned All-New England honors, was named All-State for the second straight year, earned CAL Kinney MVP and was selected as a CAL award recipient for the fourth straight year (two-time All-CAL, two-time CAL All-Star).
Jennings finishes with 39 goals and 49 assists in her Pentucket career and is now a three-time Daily News All-Star. She will go on to play Division 1 college soccer at the University of Vermont and earlier this year was honored as a Daily News All-Decade Girls Soccer selection.
Mackenzie Currie
Pentucket, Sr., forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time EMass All-Star (once First Team, once Second Team). Two-time All-CAL. Senior tri-captain scored eight goals and four assists in 10 games despite constant double teams from opposing defenses. Recorded hat trick against Rockport along with two goals against Triton. Played key role in Pentucket’s ascendance over past four years, including Division 3 North semifinal appearance last year and first Cape Ann League title since 1999 this year. Finishes with 41 career goals. Father Wayne was longtime head women’s soccer coach at Emmanuel College and brother Kaiden is world champion tap dancer. Also a member of Pentucket girls basketball’s 2019 state championship team.
Syeira Campbell
Pentucket, Sr., defense
First Team EMass All-Star. All-CAL. Senior defender was dynamic playmaker who has improved rapidly throughout her career. Elite sprinter used remarkable combination of speed and control to regularly carve through opposing defenses on long runs from the back line. Also used speed to recover and chase down speedy forwards to break up potential scoring threats. Scored two goals and one assist from the defense. Pentucket coach Dan Millard said Campbell could have played anywhere and that “a team of 11 Syeira’s would probably be unstoppable.” Played key role in leading Pentucket to first Cape Ann League title since 1999. Was recently named to Daily News All-Decade Girls Track team.
Katelyn Sudbay
Pentucket, Sr., defense
CAL All-Star. Four-year starter. Senior tri-captain has been Pentucket’s best defender for entire high school career. Bounced back from a torn ACL suffered in 2019 and returned just in time for start of this fall. “She put in battling performances against some of the best players in the league and helped us win key games on our way to winning the CAL,” said Pentucket coach Dan Millard. Helped defense hold opponents to 1.2 goals per game while recording two shutouts.
Alyssa Pettet
Amesbury, Sr., forward
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-State. Two-time CAL Baker MVP. Four-time CAL honoree (three-time All-CAL, one-time CAL All-Star). Holy Cross commit is widely recognized as one of the best players in the northeast. Led team with seven goals and three assists in 10 games. Natural defender played all over the field, often starting at forward and moving back to midfield or defense to help shut down opposing offenses looking for a comeback. Graduates as one of greatest players in Amesbury girls soccer history, having led Indians to three Division 4 North titles and two CAL Baker titles while earning Daily News MVP and All-New England honors after her junior year.
Avery Hallinan
Amesbury, Jr., defense
Second Team EMass All-Star. All-CAL. Three-year starter ranks as one of Cape Ann League’s fastest and most dynamic defensive players. Scored one goal on the year, a highlight reel boomer from more than 30 yards out to beat Newburyport 1-0. Has helped Amesbury to two Division 4 North titles and a CAL Baker title. Also a standout basketball player who already has more than 500 career points in two seasons of high school hoops. Former Daily News Coming Attractions pick is a triplet, with sister McKenna and brother Jake both also soccer standouts at Amesbury.
Allie Waters
Newburyport, Sr., midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-State. All-CAL. Three-year starter returned to Newburyport girls soccer program after taking junior year off to focus on club season. Widely recognized as one of top players in the state. Led Newburyport in scoring with five goals and one assist in 10 games. Scored two goals each in wins over Georgetown and Triton. Will play Division 1 college soccer at Holy Cross next fall.
Deirdre McElhinney
Newburyport, Soph., midfield
Second Team EMass All-Star. All-CAL. Two-year starter made the leap as a sophomore to become one of league’s most dynamic playmakers. Recorded one goal and three assists on season. Recorded goal and assist in win over Rockport. Also recorded assists in wins over Georgetown and Triton. Also a standout point guard in basketball who scored 24 points in a state tournament game last winter as a freshman.
Darcie McDonough
Triton, Sr., goalie
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Three-time CAL All-Star. Senior tri-captain ranked among Cape Ann League’s top goalies once again. Helped stabilize Triton after missing first week of season and did not allow more than two goals in a game the rest of the way. Recorded shutout against Rockport and made eight saves in 2-1 win over Georgetown. Dedicated activist helped rally local athletes in support of playing fall season prior to CAL’s decision to play. Will go on to play Division 3 college soccer at St. Lawrence.
Rylie Lasquade
Georgetown, Sr., forward
Three-time CAL All-Star. Four-year starter. Two-year captain. Georgetown’s leading scorer for two years straight, tallying eight goals and four assists in 2019 before adding three goals in 10 games this fall. Scored two goals in win over Ipswich and had third goal against Manchester Essex. Played a significant amount of time at defensive midfield this season due to injuries. Played outstanding defensively in 1-1 tie against CAL Kinney co-champ Pentucket. “Rylie was our most skilled and talented player this year and is planning on continuing her soccer career in college,” said acting Georgetown coach Kevin Fair.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Julia Campbell, Sr., goalie; MK McElaney, Jr., midfield; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., forward
Georgetown — Rebecca Doucette, Jr., defense; Casey Mahoney, Jr., midfield
Newburyport — Norah McElhinney, Sr., forward; Katelyn Gallagher, Jr., defense
Pentucket — Greta Maurer, Sr., midfield; Mollie Cahalane, Jr., forward; Sabrina Campbell, Soph., forward
Triton — Morgan Hall, Jr., midfield
