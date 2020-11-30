Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.