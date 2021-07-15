Caroline Schulson
Newburyport, Soph., singles (MVP)
A highly touted prospect from the USTA circuit who has long projected as a future college standout, Caroline Schulson made an immediate impact in her first season of high school tennis, posting one of the best individual seasons by an area player in history.
Schulson was undefeated on the spring, going a perfect 15-0 at first singles while leading Newburyport to a CAL Kinney title and a trip to the Division 2 North Finals. The sophomore was rarely tested, cruising through the CAL before sweeping aside her competition in all three state tournament matches. Her biggest victory came in the Division 2 North Final, when she dominated Winchester's No. 1 singles player — herself one of the state's top players — 6-0, 6-0 in an extraordinary showcase of high-level tennis.
Following the season Schulson was honored as CAL Kinney Player of the Year, and in addition to tennis she was also a Daily News All-Star in cross country as a freshman back in 2019.
Olivia Colby
Pentucket, Sr., singles
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned Daily News MVP and All-CAL as a sophomore in 2019. Pentucket's No. 1 singles player went 7-5 on the spring. Senior tri-captain swept season opening match against North Reading 6-0, 6-0 and won by the same score again later against Rockport. Won in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in close match against Lynnfield. Led Pentucket on stunning run to Division 3 North Semifinals as a sophomore and was named to Daily News All-Decade team for 2010s. Committed to Franciscan University in Ohio.
Elle Doucette
Newburyport, Sr., singles
All-CAL. Second singles star was area's most improved player. Went 11-3 on the season, including 10-1 mark in regular season. Played essential role in leading Newburyport to 14-1 season, CAL Kinney title and Division 2 North Finals appearance. Earned 7-5, 6-4 victory against Marblehead in Division 2 North Semifinals. Also won 6-3, 6-3 in crucial road win over CAL contender Lynnfield. Previously played second doubles as a sophomore for Clippers.
Molly Page
Newburyport, Sr., doubles
All-CAL. Senior paired with fellow co-captain Molly Page to form area's most dominant doubles tandem. Went undefeated in regular season and finished 13-1 overall, helping Newburyport win CAL Kinney title and reach Division 2 North Finals. Earned decisive points in three 3-2 team victories, including a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 marathon victory against Manchester Essex. Also won 6-4, 7-5 to clinch state tournament win over Arlington.
Li McClure
Newburyport, Sr., doubles
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Senior paired with fellow co-captain Molly Page to form area's top doubles team. Went undefeated in regular season and finished 14-1 overall, helping Newburyport win CAL Kinney title and reach Division 2 North Finals. Came from behind to pick up huge 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to beat Manchester Essex 3-2. Also won 6-4, 7-5 to clinch state tournament win over Arlington. Played one match paired with Ana Lynch at first doubles and beat Rockport handily.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amesbury — Meryn Upson, Soph., singles
Newburyport — Elizabeth Newman, Sr., doubles; Ana Lynch, Frosh., doubles
Pentucket — Parker Greason, Jr., singles
Triton — Julia Casaletto, Sr., singles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.