Sydney Yim
Newburyport, Sr., setter (MVP)
Since girls volleyball was first established as a varsity sport in the Greater Newburyport area about seven years ago, nobody has come along quite like Sydney Yim. The Newburyport standout has ranked among the top players in the region – and arguably the state – ever since she moved to the area as a sophomore and immediately made her mark in the 2018 season.
Now a senior tri-captain, Yim turned in her best season yet.
Switching from outside hitter to her natural position at setter, Yim impacted the game in every way while leading Newburyport to its best season in program history. The CAL Player of the Year tallied 178 assists, 102 kills, 67 digs and 41 aces while leading the Clippers to a 9-2 season. Newburyport finished the year with eight straight wins, including a historic 3-0 win over perennial CAL power Lynnfield, and reached the CAL Tournament semifinals before a COVID-19 outbreak cut the team’s season short.
Yim graduates as a three-time Daily News MVP, three-time All-CAL selection, two-time CAL MVP and was a Division 2 All-State selection as a junior in 2019. She was also recently honored as a Moynihan Athlete Student-athlete of the Month and following her graduation she will play Division 1 college volleyball at Purdue.
Kate Sarra
Newburyport, Sr., libero
All-CAL. Senior tri-captain was first four-year player in young history of Newburyport girls volleyball program. Defensive standout led team with 84 digs while adding 17 aces as standout server. Played key role in leading Newburyport to best season in program history. Clippers went 9-2 overall, winning eight straight matches to end season, including 3-0 win over perennial CAL powerhouse Lynnfield, before season was shut down due to COVID in CAL Tournament semifinals. Tallied 15 digs in thrilling five-set win over Triton in regular season finale.
Ava Hartley
Newburyport, Jr., OH
CAL All-Star. Junior outside hitter emerged as formidable presence in first year on varsity. Tallied 67 kills and 22 aces on the season, helping lead Clippers to 9-2 season and trip to CAL Tournament semifinals. Tallied team-high nine kills in historic 3-0 win over perennial CAL powerhouse Lynnfield. Also had nine kills each in final regular season matches against North Reading and Triton and eight in CAL Tournament quarterfinal win over Pentucket.
Mia Berardino
Triton, Jr., OH
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL, plus CAL All-Star as freshman. Dominant junior established self as one of league’s most formidable hitters. Tallied 136 kills, 58 aces, 62 digs and 24 blocks on the season. Led Triton to 3-1 win over Newburyport early in season, tallying 18 kills, seven digs, six aces and two blocks. Also had 15 kills and 10 digs against Ipswich in regular season, 17 kills and eight digs in five-set loss to Newburyport and 15 kills, 11 digs and five aces in five-set loss to Ipswich in CAL Tournament quarterfinals.
Molly Kimball
Triton, Jr., setter
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL after earning CAL All-Star as sophomore. Top distributor led area in assists with 186. Also tallied 35 aces, 29 digs and 19 kills. Recorded season-high 30 assists in regular season loss to Ipswich and also had 26 assists in 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Later tallied 23 assists in five-set loss to Ipswich in CAL Tournament quarterfinals, 22 assists in five-set loss to Newburyport and 20 assists in 3-0 win over Pentucket. Lights out shooter was also Daily News All-Star in girls basketball this winter.
Arielle Cleveland
Pentucket, Sr., MH
CAL All-Star. Senior middle hitter played has played integral part of establishing new Pentucket girls volleyball program over last two years. Helped Pentucket pick up first two wins in program history, leading team with seven aces and four kills in historic 3-0 win over Georgetown on March 25. Followed that with four aces in team’s second 3-0 win over Georgetown on April 5. Hoops standout also earned Daily News All-Star honors in girls basketball this winter and was member of Pentucket’s 2019 Division 2 state championship team.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown — Gabriella Rizza, Jr. OH
Newburyport — Abigail Gillingham, Sr., MH
Pentucket — Nicole Zahornasky, Jr., OH
Triton — Evelyn Pearson, Sr., OH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.