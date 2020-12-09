Cael Kohan
Triton, Sr. (MVP)
Triton’s Cael Kohan has long reigned as the area’s top golfer, but this fall the senior took his game to even greater heights to help keep his team in contention with the best in the Cape Ann League.
Kohan led Triton golf to a 7-1 record this season, including an epic 40-point performance in the Vikings’ showdown with eventual unbeaten league champion Newburyport. Kohan became the first Triton golfer in 12 years to reach 40 points, and overall he averaged an area-best 30 points per match on the season.
A two-year captain, Kohan swept the league’s top honors, earning CAL Kinney MVP for the second straight year while being named All-CAL for the third time. Kohan is now a three-time Daily News Golf MVP and earlier this year was named to the Daily News All-Decade Team for golf.
Ricky Gardella
Triton, Soph.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL as a sophomore after being named CAL All-Star as a freshman. Ranked as Triton’s No. 2 player throughout the season. Helped lead Vikings to 7-1 overall record. Averaged 23 points per match. Scored season-high 27 points twice, including season-opener against Rockport and again against Manchester Essex. Expected to rank among top players in the CAL as an upperclassman next fall.
Connor Houlihan
Triton, Soph.
Sophomore standout emerged as one of Triton’s top players in first year on varsity. Averaged 22.5 points per match while tallying a season-high 26 points three times. Scored 26 in wins over North Reading, Manchester Essex and Ipswich. Finished among Triton’s top three scorers in four of eight matches. Helped lead Triton to 7-1 overall record. Expected to rank among CAL’s top players as an upperclassman next fall.
Andrew Cullen
Newburyport, Sr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Senior quad-captain led Newburyport with 27.2 points per match to help Newburyport to 10-0 season, a Cape Ann League title and first undefeated season in program history. Posted 30 or more points in four matches, including season-high 36 points against Manchester Essex. Also had 32 points against Amesbury and 30 points against Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich. Tied for team lead with 28 points in crucial late-season win over Triton.
Colin Richmond
Newburyport, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior quad-captain posted 26.2 points per match to help lead Newburyport to 10-0 record, a Cape Ann League title and first undefeated season in program history. Recorded 30 or more points twice, including season-high 32 points against Ipswich and 31 points in season finale against Rockport. Ranked as team’s top scorer in both matches while tying for lead against Lynnfield.
Sam Lyman
Newburyport, Sr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Two-year captain once again ranked among team’s top players, helping lead Clippers to 10-0 record, a Cape Ann League championship and first undefeated season in program history. Averaged 25.6 points per match. Posted season high of 29 twice, including against Manchester Essex and Amesbury. Tied for team lead in crucial late-season win over Triton with 28 points and led team with 27 points against Georgetown.
Ava Spencer
Pentucket, Jr.
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL after earning CAL All-Star as a freshman. Was once again Pentucket’s top scorer with 26.5 points per match. Led Pentucket in scoring in all 10 matches. Recorded season-high 34 points twice, including matches against Hamilton-Wenham and North Reading. Also had 29 points against Newburyport and 27 points against Amesbury. Junior tri-captain helped Pentucket to three wins, its highest win total since 2015. Father Marc Spencer is a golf professional at Windham Country Club in New Hampshire.
Brady Landry
Amesbury, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior captain was Amesbury’s top player this fall. Three-year starter averaged 18 points per match and was Amesbury’s top scorer in 75% of its matches. Scored season-high 22 points against North Reading and 19 points against Georgetown. “He has always been consistent for us,” said first-year Amesbury coach Sam Burnham.
Jack Sorenson
Georgetown, Sr.
All-CAL. Senior co-captain led Georgetown in scoring with 22 points per match. Recorded 30 or more points twice, including season-high 36 point in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Also had 30 points against Manchester Essex, 29 points against Lynnfield and 27 points against Triton and Amesbury. Was consistently either Georgetown’s No. 1 or 2 scorer and ranked among top players in Cape Ann League as a whole.
Logan Corriveau
Georgetown, Soph.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. Earned CAL All-Star as a freshman. Served as team co-captain as a sophomore and ranked as Georgetown’s No. 2 player after averaging 21 points per match. Scored season-high 29 points against Rockport and also had 26 points in matches against Triton and Amesbury. Has played varsity golf since eighth grade and earned Team MVP honors as a freshman last fall.
***
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ian Pelletier, Jr.
Newburyport — Grady Childs, Sr.; Joe O’Connell, Jr.; Cam Collette, Jr.
Pentucket — Dom Cignetti, Sr.
Triton — Griffin Houlihan, Soph.; Braeden McDonald, Soph.
