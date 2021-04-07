Adam Payne
Haverhill-Pentucket, Jr. (MVP)
When Pentucket entered into a new ski co-op with nearby Haverhill High, Adam Payne was among the first Pentucket students to take advantage and he quickly took the league by storm. The Groveland resident immediately broke out as one of the top skiers in the league, finishing as the league’s No. 2 overall skier.
Payne placed first overall in the league’s final regular season race and took second in each of the other three. Then in the season-ending Interscholastic Meet, Payne finished as a strong runner-up after taking first overall in the giant slalom (22.26) and second in the slalom (24.77) to finish with a combined time of 47.03. Payne’s performance was a big reason why Haverhill finished second as a team at the Interscholastic Meet and 5-3 overall on the season, by far the Hillies’ best showing in years.
In addition to Haverhill, Payne also skis for the Wachusett Ski Club and is a previous Tri-State slalom champ, having qualified for U14 and U16 Eastern championships. Payne also plays football and baseball for Pentucket.
Henry Hartford
Haverhill-Pentucket, Soph.
Longtime competitive skier made most of first opportunity to compete in North Shore Ski League. Formed dynamic one-two punch for Haverhill co-op team with Adam Payne, consistently finishing in top five to help lead Haverhill to a 5-3 season and a second place finish at Interscholastic Meet. Placed fourth overall at Interscholastic Meet (49.80) after placing fourth in both giant slalom (23.68) and slalom (26.12). Also skis for Suicide 6 in Vermont. Father Terry Hartford is head coach of Newburyport boys and girls ski teams. Also plays lacrosse, football and cross country.
Charlie Greenberg
Haverhill-Pentucket, Sr.
Pentucket senior got first opportunity to ski in North Shore Ski League this winter after school joined Haverhill co-op and made immediate impression. Helped lead Hillies to historic second-place team finish at Interscholastic Meet and a 5-3 regular season. Placed in top 25 every race all season, culminating with terrific 12th place individual finish (53.24) at Interscholastic Meet. Also placed 11th in slalom (27.44) and 19th in giant slalom (24.79) at Interscholastic Meet. Best regular season finish was 13th in season-opening race, and went on to place 14th in race No. 3. Also runs cross country for Pentucket.
Paul Parachojuk
Haverhill-Pentucket, Jr.
Pentucket junior made immediate impact on Haverhill co-op in first season, helping lead Hillies to historic second-place team finish at Interscholastic Meet and a 5-3 regular season. Placed in top 25 in every race all season, including a season-best 11th place finish in race No. 3. Finished season strong with 15th place finish (53.24) at Interscholastic Meet, including 18th in slalom (28.43) and 20th in giant slalom (24.81). Also plays football for Pentucket.
Honorable Mention
Haverhill — Evelyn Kelley, Sr., Pentucket; Mia Gustafson, Sr., Triton
Newburyport — Will Trail, Sr.; Lily Chorebanian, Soph.
