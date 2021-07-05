Olivia DeLong
Amesbury, Jr., P/1B (MVP)
An unstoppable force at the plate and in the circle, Olivia DeLong followed up her outstanding freshman season with arguably the best year an Amesbury softball player has had since program legend Ashley Waters. The junior was utterly dominant in all facets of the game, coming through at every turn to help lead the Indians to the Division 3 state championship game.
As a hitter DeLong was almost impossible to get out. She batted .590 on the season with 36 hits, 34 runs, 40 RBI and six home runs, averaging more than two hits per game for the whole year. Among her many outstanding performances, DeLong posted six games with three or more hits, including a 4 for 4 day with three runs, four RBI and a home run against Pentucket, a 3 for 3 outing with four runs and six RBI against Hamilton-Wenham and a 3 for 5 with three runs, two RBI and a home run in the state tournament against Northeast Regional.
She also came up big in Amesbury’s biggest moments, knocking a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning off St. Mary’s superstar Lily Newhall to win the Division 3 North sectional title, and in the state championship game against Turners Falls she went 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBI and a home run, including a two-run hit to lead the team’s seventh-inning rally. She also had a second home run robbed by an incredible catch by the centerfielder.
As a pitcher DeLong split time with fellow ace Alana DeLisle to form one of the state’s most fearsome pitching duos. DeLong went 7-0 with a 0.59 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 47.2 innings on the year. She allowed only four earned runs all spring and threw three consecutive no-hitters, the last of which was a five-inning perfect game against Hamilton-Wenham in which she struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. DeLong also had 19 strikeouts in the state tournament win over Northeast and pitched 5.2 crucial innings of relief in the state championship game against Turners Falls. When not pitching DeLong was also an excellent defensive first baseman.
Following the season DeLong was named CAL Baker Player of the Year, and she is now a two-time All-CAL and two-time Daily News Softball All-Star in addition to this year’s Daily News Softball MVP.
Alana DeLisle
Amesbury, Jr., P/INF
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Junior ace teamed with Olivia DeLong to form one of state’s most dominant pitching tandems. Led team with 53.1 innings while going 9-1 with 0.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. Threw three no hitters, including a perfect game against Georgetown, and struck out 14 of 15 batters in no-hitter against Ipswich. Pitched complete-game shutout to beat defending state champion Austin Prep in state tournament and followed that by going eight innings to outduel St. Mary’s ace Lily Newhall in Division 3 North Finals. Batted .372 with 12 runs and 14 RBI at the plate. Went 2 for 3 with two RBI against Rockport, 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI against Ipswich, 1 for 1 with a run and three RBI against Hamilton-Wenham and 2 for 4 with an RBI in state semifinal win over Case.
Ella Bezanson
Amesbury, Jr., CF
All-CAL. Junior centerfielder followed up promising freshman campaign with breakout junior season. Led area in batting (.597), hits (37) and runs scored (40) while posting 21 RBI and three home runs. Had seven games with three or more hits, including 4 for 4 day with five runs and a RBI against Ipswich, 3 for 3 with three runs, five RBI and a home run against Triton and 4 for 5 with a run and four RBI in the state tournament against Austin Prep. Came up big throughout state tournament, most notably tagging a crucial double in extra innings against St. Mary’s and scoring on Olivia DeLong’s subsequent walk-off single.
Ella DeLisle
Amesbury, Soph., C
All-CAL. First-year high school player immediately broke out as elite two-way catcher. Called every pitch for aces Olivia DeLong and sister Alana DeLisle, helping the pair combine for six no-hitters and two perfect games. Led pitching staff to 11 shutouts and helped team make run all the way to Division 3 state championship game. Also a great hitter, batting .466 with 27 hits, 29 runs, 19 RBI and a home run. Among highlights, went 2 for 3 with two runs, five RBI and homer against Ipswich, 2 for 2 with four runs and two RBI in subsequent game against Ipswich and 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBI against Rockport. Came up big in state tournament too, going 2 for 3 with two runs and RBI against Austin Prep and 3 for 4 with two runs and RBI in state semifinal against Case.
Izzy Levasseur
Amesbury, Frosh., 3B
CAL All-Star. Freshman phenom made immediate impression as both a hitter and an elite defensive corner infielder. Finished third on team in batting with .491 average, posting 26 hits, 21 runs and 16 RBI. Enjoyed one of best individual batting performances of the season, going 5 for 5 with three runs and three RBI against Hamilton-Wenham. Also went 3 for 3 with two runs and a RBI against Ipswich, 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI in state tournament against Northeast Regional and 2 for 4 with two runs and RBI in state semifinal win over Case.
Emily Meleedy
Newburyport, Frosh., P
All-CAL. Freshman sensation made immediate mark on young Newburyport team. Ranked among area’s top pitchers, leading Greater Newburyport region in innings pitched (84) while going 7-6 with 2.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Led team in batting with .500 average while tallying 20 hits, 20 runs, 23 RBI and five home runs. Had 17 strikeouts in complete-game win over Georgetown while hitting a two-run home run at the plate. Posted three games with three or more hits, including 4 for 4 day with two runs and three RBI against Rockport. Also went 3 for 4 with three runs, six RBI and home run against Ipswich and 2 for 3 with three runs, two RBI and home run against Lynnfield.
Grace Habib
Newburyport, Frosh., C
All-CAL. Outstanding freshman burst onto the scene in first year of high school softball. Batted .489 with 23 hits, seven runs and 15 RBI. Posted five games with three or more hits, including two 4 for 4 performances against Pentucket. Also went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI against Georgetown, 3 for 3 with a run and RBI against Triton and 3 for 4 with two RBI against Hamilton-Wenham. Terrific defensive catcher helped lead young Newburyport team back to state tournament.
Sarah Sargent
Pentucket, Jr., SS
All-CAL. Pentucket’s top batter made huge strides as a junior this spring. Led team with .478 average, 22 hits, 24 RBI and four home runs and had 14 runs scored. At one point homered in three consecutive games against Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield. Posted four games with three hits, all in the second half of the season. Best performances included 3 for 4 day with two runs, four RBI and a home run against Lynnfield in season finale, 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBI against Newburyport and 3 for 5 with three RBI against Ipswich.
Kyla Story
Triton, Frosh., SS
CAL All-Star. Freshman shortstop was prolific performer for new-look Triton softball team. Led Vikings with .569 average while tallying 29 hits, 24 runs and 25 RBI. Among top performances, went 3 for 6 with three runs and two RBI against Pentucket, 4 for 5 with three runs and four RBI against Ipswich and had best game in state tournament against Weston, going 3 for 4 with four runs and five RBI and two doubles to lead Triton to 21-2 tournament victory.
Madeleine Mogavero
Georgetown, Sr., P
Two-time CAL All-Star. Senior co-captain led young Georgetown team in circle and at plate. Posted 3.62 ERA in 58 innings while striking out 60. Batted .500 with 18 hits, 17 runs, eight RBI and two home runs. Finished career in style on Senior Day against Ipswich, throwing one-hitter while blasting walk-off home run to finish 13-1 mercy rule victory. Also went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI in that game, one of four three-hit games on season. Other highlights included 3 for 5 day with three runs, four RBI and home run against Hamilton-Wenham, 3 for 5 with one run and RBI against Ipswich and 3 for 4 with three runs against Lynnfield.
***
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Olivia Levasseur, Jr., SS
Georgetown — Allison Mansfield, Jr., SS; Lauren Dullea, Jr., C
Newburyport — Cali Caponigro, Sr., 3B; Nieve Morrissey, Soph., CF; Emma Keefe, Frosh., SS
Pentucket — Charlotte Latham, Sr., P; Bailey Stock, Jr., INF; Meg Codair, Jr., OF
Triton — Izzie Reiniger, Sr., INF; Mallory Johnson, Frosh., P
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.