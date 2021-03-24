Henry Brien
Triton, Soph. (MVP)
A relative newcomer to the sport of swimming, Pentucket sophomore Henry Brien made a sizable impression for the Triton boys co-op team this winter. After going most of the past year without any sort of training, Brien burst onto the scene in the abbreviated swimming season, earning Cape Ann League co-Swimmer of the Year honors while finishing as the league's top performer in multiple events.
At the CAL Open, Brien finished first in both the 50 freestyle (23.90) and 100 butterfly (58.87) and was also part of the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays. Both of his individual title wins were the top times in the league all season, and he also set the top time for the 100 freestyle (54.60) as well.
Brien also played a key role in leading the Vikings to a 4-1 record in the regular season and a third-place finish at the CAL Open. Given his terrific season, the Groveland resident plans to continue swimming competitively through the summer to see what he might be capable of with a full offseason of training. Brien is also a dedicated lacrosse player and is hoping for a successful spring in that sport as well.
Austin Hyer
Triton, Jr.
Newburyport High junior was one of Triton boys co-op team's top swimmers, helping lead Vikings to 4-1 regular season and third-place finish at CAL Open. Earned All-CAL honors in 200 freestyle, setting new school record time of 1:58.94, and in 200 freestyle relay (1:40.93). Also earned CAL All-Star in 100 breaststroke with school record time of 1:09.77. Served as team co-captain. Also earned All-CAL honors as a sophomore in 2020 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Abriana Cronstrom
Triton, Frosh.
Newburyport High freshman enjoyed breakout season for Triton girls swim co-op, helping lead Vikings to 4-1 regular season and third-place finish at CAL Open. Posted state-qualifying time of 1:02.44 to earn All-CAL honors in 100 backstroke while also earning All-CAL in 200 freestyle relay with a sectional-qualifying time of 1:50.96. Also earned CAL All-Star in 100 freestyle (state-qualifying 57.91) and 200 medley relay (state-qualifying 2:02.34). Would have been among team's top contenders in MIAA postseason had traditional sectional and state meets been held.
Georgia Cobb
Triton, Frosh.
Newburyport High freshman broke out as one of Cape Ann League's top young swimmers, helping Vikings to 4-1 regular season record and third-place finish at CAL Open. Earned All-CAL honors in 100 butterfly with state-qualifying time of 1:03.47 and in 200 freestyle relay with sectional-qualifying time of 1:50.96. Also earned CAL All-Star in 200 medley relay (state-qualifying 2:02.34) and 400 freestyle relay (sectional-qualifying 4:15.20).
HONORABLE MENTION
Triton – Alexandra Flodman, Sr.; Grace Chapman, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.