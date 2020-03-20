It feels like Anthony Ostrander has been part of the Triton wrestling program forever. Since his emergence on varsity as a seventh grader six years ago, Ostrander has steadily grown from a promising up-and-comer to one of the most accomplished wrestlers in area history. This winter, the Triton senior solidified his status as an all-time great and turned in one of the top seasons in Triton wrestling history.
Ostrander finished the season 49-9 at 170 pounds, earning CAL Wrestler of the Year honors, and during the CAL/NEC Tournament he won the Madigan Most Falls/Least Time award for his dominant run to the league title. He followed that up by placing second at Division 3 North sectionals before bouncing back to win his second Division 3 state title the following weekend.
Despite suffering a leg injury in the state finals, Ostrander still managed to fight his way to a sixth-place finish at All-States, good enough to qualify for New Englands. He has also qualified for NHSCA High School Nationals, and along the way Ostrander placed fifth at the prestigious Lowell Holiday Tournament.
With his performance this season, Ostrander graduates as the area’s all-time wins leader, having posted a record of 212-55 in his six varsity seasons. He is also a two-time Division 3 state champion, a three-time Division 3 North sectional champion and a three-time CAL/NEC champion, all of which are school records. He is also a two-time All-State placer, a six-time Division 3 state qualifier and four-time state placer, a three-time national qualifier and a four-time All-CAL honoree.
He is also now a four-time Daily News All-Star for wrestling, and this marks his first Daily News MVP honor.
Ethan Tremblay
Triton, Sr., 160
Two-time Daily News All-Star. CAL/NEC champion at 160 pounds. Went 35-13 on the season. Placed fourth at Division 3 North sectionals and sixth at Division 3 states to qualify for All-States. Placed fourth at Marlboro Tournament. Finishes career with 105 career wins. Standout football player was also Triton’s leading rusher and will play Division 3 college football at Springfield College.
Sam Orender
Triton, Sr., 195
Sixth-year varsity wrestler wrapped up career with strong senior season. Went 32-12 overall. Placed second at Division 3 North sectionals and seventh at Division 3 states to earn alternate status for All-States. Placed fourth at CAL/NEC Tournament and earned CAL All-Star recognition. Placed third at Marlboro Tournament. Finishes career with 107 career wins.
Tori Orender
Triton, Soph., 113
Triton sophomore emerged as one of top female wrestlers in the state. Went 16-10 overall while competing primarily against boys, including huge win in which she pinned eventual Division 3 North sectional finalist Luke Vitale of Wilmington. Went on to place second at the MIAA Girls State Tournament, pinning her way to the finals before losing to two-time state champion Janiah Baez of Chicopee. Did not compete at sectionals or states in order to preserve eligibility for girls tournament.
Nic Williamson
Pentucket, Jr., 145
CAL/NEC All-Star. Pentucket junior finished season 36-17 overall and was team’s top postseason performer. Placed fourth at CAL/NEC Tournament before taking second at Division 3 North sectionals and second at Division 3 states to qualify for All-States. Won Pentucket Holiday Tournament title and placed second at Wakefield Tournament, and also earned 21-6 tech fall win against Triton, including eight takedowns.
Trevor Kamuda
Pentucket, Frosh., 126
Daily News Coming Attractions selection more than lived up to hype. Freshman led team with 37-13 overall record and earned All-CAL honors after finishing third at CAL/NEC Tournament. Went on to place fifth at Division 3 North sectionals to earn alternate status for states, and also placed second at Wakefield Tournament and fourth at Pentucket Holiday Tournament.
Troy Forgitano
Georgetown-Ipswich, Sr., 132
Four-time Daily News All-Star. Finished season 47-9 overall. Won second Division 3 North sectional title before placing sixth at Division 3 state meet to qualify for All-States. Earned CAL All-Star honors after placing second in CAL/NEC Tournament, and also won Wakefield Tournament and placed third at Pentucket Holiday Tournament. Finishes career with 145 wins, the most ever by a Georgetown High student and second in Georgetown-Ipswich wrestling history only to Constantine Galanis (157 wins).
Tre Aulson
Georgetown-Ipswich, Jr., 120
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Finished season 42-9 overall. Placed second at Division 3 North sectionals and Division 3 states, losing in finals of both to four-time All-State champion Hunter Adrian of Melrose. Went on to compete at All-States and placed third at CAL/NEC Tournament to earn CAL All-Star honors. Won Wakefield Tournament title and placed second at Pentucket Holidays. Is currently 124-31 for career and is within reach of besting Constantine Galanis (157 wins) for program’s all-time wins record.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown-Ipswich — Geno Tirone, Jr., 113, Connor Young, Jr., 152
Pentucket — Chris Legacy, Jr., 152; Tucker Jackson, Soph., 170; David Gil, Soph., 220
Triton — Josh Stevens, Sr., 182; Chris Montes, Jr., 120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.