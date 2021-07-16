Hunter Parrott
Triton, Sr., 195 (MVP)
Taking over as senior co-captain following the graduation of one of Triton wrestling’s all-time winningest classes, Hunter Parrott stepped up time and again to lead the Vikings to a historic spring season which culminated in a CAL/NEC title and an epic Division 3 state championship performance.
Parrott finished the season 9-2, bumping up from 195 to 220 pounds to earn big wins over Gloucester in overtime, Marblehead and Tyngsborough. His only losses also came at 220, and in the Division 3 state final Parrott won a must-have 195 match in thrilling fashion, beating Norton captain Nate Arduino with a last-second takedown to win 2-1 and keep Triton within striking distance.
Parrott graduates with a career record of 57-33, and between his leadership and his clutch performances throughout the state final run, the senior will go down as one of the most impactful captains in Triton wrestling history.
Geno Tirone
Pentucket, Sr., 113
Georgetown High standout was area’s top wrestler in lightest weight classes. Went 6-2 as one of senior leaders for Pentucket co-op team. Placed fourth at Division 3 North sectionals last season to qualify for states. Finishes with 70 career wins. Will wrestle at Roger Williams.
Tre Aulson
Pentucket, Sr., 126
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Georgetown High standout finished spring season 6-2 overall. Elite competitor has been impactful varsity wrestler since eighth grade. Finished runner-up at Division 3 North sectionals and Division 3 states last year as a junior. Three-time state placer and three-time All-State qualifier. Named to Daily News All-Decade Wrestling team for 2010s. Finishes with 129 career wins. Will wrestle at Rhode Island College.
Chris Montes
Triton, Sr., 126
Senior co-captain led Triton on historic spring run. Finished 10-1 on season, including huge regular season wins against Beverly and Masconomet en route to CAL/NEC title. Undefeated in state tournament, including crucial 3-1 decision victory in Division 3 state final against Norton. Outstanding leader helped keep Triton among state’s elite despite pandemic and loss of numerous 100-win wrestlers to graduation from prior year. Placed sixth at Division 3 states last year. Graduates with 69-32 career record.
Dylan Karpenko
Triton, Sr., 138
Triton wrestling’s winningest returning wrestler finished strong for CAL/NEC champion Vikings. Finished 10-1 on season, including huge wins against Masconomet, Marblehead-Swampscott and against Tyngsborough in Division 3 North Finals. Capped off season with 9-2 decision victory against Norton in Division 3 state final. Graduates with career record of 112-74.
Alex Montes
Triton, Jr., 145
Junior came up big at 145 and 152 pounds to help lead Triton wrestling to CAL/NEC title and Division 3 state final. Went 9-2 overall on the spring. Picked up big win in late-season victory over Marblehead-Swampscott at 152 and bumped up to 160 pounds to earn 8-4 win in Division 3 North Finals against Tyngsborough. Ended season with huge win against Norton in state final, helping keep Vikings in contention to the last match.
Nic Williamson
Pentucket, Sr., 152
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Senior co-captain ranked among CAL/NEC’s top wrestlers. Finished 7-1 on the spring. Placed second at Division 3 North sectionals and second at Division 3 states and qualified for All-States as a junior in 2019-20.
Chris Legacy
Pentucket, Sr., 160
Senior co-captain bounced back from injury to enjoy standout spring season. Finished 6-2 as one of Pentucket co-op’s top wrestlers. Placed sixth at Division 3 North Sectionals last spring. Sectional finalist and state qualifier as a sophomore. Impact wrestler since freshman year. Plans to wrestle at Bridgewater State University.
Doug Aylward
Triton, Frosh., 170
Freshman burst onto scene as one of area’s top wrestlers. Went undefeated until state finals, finishing 10-1 overall. Played key role in leading Triton to CAL/NEC title and run to Division 3 state championship meet. Picked up decisive win in Division 3 North Sectional finals against Tyngsborough, getting late pin to clinch meet. Led Triton with seven pins. Avoided pin and major decision loss in Division 3 state final against Norton, helping keep team within striking distance until final match.
Connor Young
Pentucket, Sr., 182
Georgetown High star finished high school career in style. Posted 7-1 record for Pentucket co-op this spring. Placed fourth at CAL/NEC Open and fifth at Division 3 North sectionals as a junior last fall. Also a standout on Georgetown High football team.
Honorable Mention
Pentucket — Jackson Neumann, Soph., 138
Triton — Ashton Wonson, Soph., 220
