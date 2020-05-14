The Greater Newburyport area has a proud football tradition, and over the past decade hundreds of local standouts have graced our fields. A select few, however, have transcended their programs and established themselves among greatest players in area history. Here are the top defensive players of the past decade:
First Team
DL — Dillon Guthro, Newburyport (2010-13): The most decorated Greater Newburyport football player of the last decade, Dillon Guthro is the only local player from the 2010s to earn First Team All-CAL honors three times in his high school career. A dominant pass rusher, the 6-foot-3 Guthro terrorized opposing offenses. Recorded 32 career sacks and two interceptions. Earned CAL Division 3 Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2012 and then earned the league’s overall MVP award and Boston Globe All-Scholastic honors as a senior in 2013. Went on to become a two-time captain at Division 1 Bryant University.
DL — Jacob Codair, Pentucket (2017-19): An unstoppable force in the trenches, Jacob Codair was an utterly dominant presence on the line who helped lead Pentucket to a share of two straight CAL Kinney titles. Earned CAL Kinney Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2018 as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, then switched to defensive tackle as a senior in 2019 and earned CAL Kinney MVP. Standing at 6-feet, 225 pounds, Codair recorded 12 sacks this past fall and helped lead Sachem defense that allowed just 11.6 points per game. Honored as Shriners Football All-Star.
DL — T.J. Souther, Newburyport (2010-12): Described by coaches as an “immovable object,” T.J. Souther was a two-time First Team All-CAL selection at defensive tackle and an essential piece of Newburyport’s 2011 CAL championship team. The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Souther required constant double-teams and was also a dominant force on the offensive line as well.
DL — Noah Malhi, Pentucket (2013-15): An ace pass rusher who earned All-CAL, Daily News All-Star and Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a senior in 2015 after posting 12 sacks to help the Sachems finish 10-1 overall. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Malhi had back to back games with three sacks and also ran a fumble back for a touchdown in a win over Ipswich. A terrific three-sport athlete, Malhi also won a Division 3 state championships in wrestling and an All-State title in the discus.
LB — Sam Francis, Newburyport (2010-12): A hard-hitting linebacker with a natural feel for the game, Sam Francis was a game-changing force for Newburyport football. A two-time First Team All-CAL selection, Francis helped lead the Clippers to their most recent CAL title in 2011 and was able to contribute as a pass rusher, run stopper and by dropping into coverage. Went on to become two-sport standout at Bates College, playing both football and lacrosse for the Bobcats.
LB — Perry Mroz, Amesbury (2010-12): An overpowering physical marvel, Perry Mroz set the tone on defense to help lead Amesbury football to one of its best seasons of the 21st century. Standing at 6-feet and about 230 pounds, Mroz helped lead the 2012 Indians to a CAL title and an appearance in the Division 3A North semifinal, earning First Team All-CAL honors at season’s end. Went on to throw for UMass Lowell men’s track program.
LB — Liam Sheehy, Pentucket (2013-16): A four-year varsity player, Liam Sheehy was among the area’s most productive two-way players over the course of the decade. Led Pentucket in tackles two straight years, earning CAL Kinney Defensive Player of the Year and Daily News MVP honors as a junior in 2015. Was also a two-time First Team All-CAL pick, a two-time Daily News and Eagle-Tribune All-Star and an Agganis and Shriners Football All-Star as a senior in 2016. Rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in career on offense. Went on to play college football at RPI.
LB — Owen Bradbury, Newburyport (2015-17): Dominant defensive force led Newburyport with 74 tackles with two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick to earn CAL Kinney Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2017. Cerebral edge-setter earned First Team All-CAL and Coaches Award and finished with 112 career tackles. Dual threat starting quarterback on offense was third in area in rushing with 729 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 485 yards passing and three touchdown passes.
DB — Tommy Connors, Amesbury (2010-12): Widely regarded as Amesbury’s top overall player of the early 2010s, Tommy Connors was a dominant force as a defensive back and a key leader on the Indians’ 2012 CAL title-winning team. Earned First Team All-CAL honors as a senior after earning CAL All-Star recognition as a junior in 2011 and was also an Agganis All-Star in both football and baseball in 2013. Went on to enjoy highly successful career at Endicott College.
DB — Brandon Lopez, Governor’s (2011-14): Amesbury resident was right at heart of Governor’s Academy’s run of dominance in the early 2010s, helping lead the team to four straight ISL titles. Starting strong safety was a two-time All-ISL pick and earned ISL MVP honors as a senior in 2014. Considered the greatest Little League player in Amesbury history, Lopez also starred on the diamond at Governor’s and went on to play both football and baseball at Bowdoin in college.
DB — Jeff Porter, Pentucket (2011-14): A four-year starting defensive back, Jeff Porter grabbed an interception in his first career start as a freshman against Ipswich in 2011 and never looked back. A two-time First Team All-CAL pick, Porter led Pentucket to Division 4 North Final as a junior in 2013 and emerged as prolific all-around offensive weapon by senior year as well. Standout three-sport athlete also starred in basketball and lacrosse and went on to play football and lacrosse at the Coast Guard Academy.
DB — Luke Boyle, Triton (2012-14): Ball-hawking safety led Triton in tackles for two straight years, recording more than 100 tackles in 2013 and 2014 before earning CAL co-MVP honors as a senior. Played key role in Triton’s run to Division 4 North semifinals, taking over as team’s primary running back in addition to his defensive duties. Was also an All-State and New England wrestling champion who finished with 199 career wins and is now serving in the Air Force.
K — Walker Bartkiewicz, Newburyport (2017-19): The most prolific kicker in recent area history, Walker Bartkiewicz turned in the most productive all-around season by a Clipper in years this past fall. The First Team All-CAL pick earned CAL Kinney Special Teams Player of the Year honors after kicking four field goals and 22 extra-points, including a program-record 47-yard field goal. Also scoring 11 total touchdowns, becoming one of nine players in Newburyport history to record 100 or more points in a single-season. Finished career with 10 field goals and 37 extra-point kicks. Honored as Shriners All-Star.
Second Team
DL — Tim Freiermuth, Pentucket (2009-12): A three-year starter and two-time First Team All-CAL selection, Tim Freiermuth made an impact all over the field as both a defensive end and linebacker. The Merrimac resident became first Pentucket player since 1998 to earn sole captain status as a senior in 2012 before playing college football at Springfield College. Is currently assistant coach at Bentley University.
DL — Curran O’Connor, Amesbury (2010-12): A two-time First Team All-CAL selection, Curran O’Connor was a dominant force in the trenches and a team captain who helped lead Amesbury to the 2012 CAL title and an appearance in the Division 3A North semifinals. Earned Agganis All-Star honors in 2013 and was also standout in basketball and track.
DL — Jimmy Ford, Triton (2012-14): An immoveable interior lineman who required constant double-teams, Jimmy Ford anchored a Triton defense that allowed only 16.4 points per game in 2014. Noted for his great hands and strong technique, Ford earned First Team All-CAL honors as a senior and helped lead Vikings to Division 4 North semifinal.
DL — Jordan Journeay, Pentucket (2016-18): Two-time All-CAL defensive end was Pentucket’s top pass rusher throughout his high school tenure. Senior tri-captain played key role in leading Sachems to share of CAL Kinney title and Division 5 North semifinal appearance in 2018. Also earned Agganis All-Star honors in lacrosse.
LB — Dean Cataldo, Newburyport (2008-10): Regarded by coaches as one of the best linebackers and captains in Newburyport High football history. First Team All-CAL selection had unmatched understanding of the game and knew responsibility of each player on defense. Had 85-yard pick-six in win over North Reading and went on to earn Daily News MVP honors in 2010.
LB — Nolan Dragon, Pentucket (2009-11): A formidable two-way threat, Nolan Dragon was a terror on defense who former Triton coach Pat Sheehan described as “probably the best player in the league” prior to their 2011 Thanksgiving matchup. Two-time All-CAL selection went on to play at Merrimack College. Once made 22 tackles with an interception and a defensive touchdown in a win over Masconomet. Also rushed for 1,089 yards in 2011, becoming the second Pentucket player to top mark since 2000.
LB — Joe Ruocco, Triton (2010-12): Two-time First Team All-CAL linebacker recorded more than 100 tackles in two straight years. Regarded as the heart and soul of Triton’s defense throughout his tenure. “He was the absolute All-American Triton player and everyone loved him,” said former Triton coach Pat Sheehan. Went on to play rugby at LSU.
LB — Josh Wesolowski, Pentucket (2012-14): One of Greater Newburyport’s most accomplished three-sport athletes, Josh Wesolowski was a tackling machine despite his small stature at 5-foot-6, 150 pounds. Recorded more than 100 tackles in two straight seasons, earning Daily News and Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in 2013 and 2014 and was also a First Team All-CAL pick as a senior. Is also Pentucket wrestling’s all-time wins leader (155) and was a standout lacrosse player, earning the Eagle-Tribune’s prestigious Max Bishop Award for top three-sport athlete in 2015.
DB — Jared Bradbury, Newburyport (2009-11): A devastating downhill defensive wrecking ball at strong safety, Jared Bradbury was unanimously selected as CAL Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2011 and also received league MVP consideration. Described as unblock able on the blitz and dangerous in coverage by longtime Newburyport football assistant John Webber, and current head coach Ben Smolski recalled how much trouble Bradbury caused him when he was coaching in Saugus at the time.
DB — JJ Bajko, Newburyport (2012-14): Outstanding athlete did it all for Newburyport as a senior in 2014. Led team in tackles as a defensive back, recording 10 interceptions in 10 games to earn First Team All-CAL honors. Went head to head with All-Decade receiver Pat Scanlon of Amesbury in snowy Thanksgiving weekend victory in 2014. Is also Newburyport’s third leading receiver all-time with 58 catches for 1,086 yards and eight touchdown catches and had four career field goals. Went on to play at St. Anselm College.
DB — Tommy Lapham, Triton (2015-17): All-around athlete was Triton’s top overall player by his senior year in 2017. Led Triton secondary as a safety and played key role in team’s Division 3 North championship run as a junior in 2016. Earned Daily News MVP as a senior as well as CAL Offensive Player of the Year honors as quarterback. Currently playing Division 3 college baseball at Babson.
DB — Patrick Birmingham, Amesbury (2017-18): The area’s most dangerous defensive back from the past three years, Patrick Birmingham helped lead Amesbury’s return to prominence in 2018, helping team improve from a two-win season to a 9-2 record, CAL Baker title and Division 5 North Finals appearance. Two-time First Team All-CAL pick earned CAL Baker Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior after recording five interceptions, including 54-yard pick-six against Triton and a game-clinching interception on Thanksgiving against Newburyport. Selected to Shriners All-Star game in 2019.
K — Mac Short, Amesbury (2011-13): Prolific place-kicker was automatic on extra points throughout high school career. Was a perfect 36 for 36 as a junior with two huge field goals in 13-10 Thanksgiving win over Newburyport that clinched Amesbury’s spot in 2012 Division 3A North playoffs. At one point connected on more than 60 consecutive kicks. Versatile offensive weapon also served as Indians’ starting quarterback as a senior in 2013.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present. Selected players will be honored at only one position.
