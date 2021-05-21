AMESBURY — Alana Delisle was already one of the area’s best pitchers when she arrived as a freshman two years ago, and during the two-year layoff imposed by the pandemic she spent lots of time in the backyard pitching to her younger sister Ella, herself a talented young catcher. They knew the next time they played they would do so as high school teammates, and if everyone worked hard their Amesbury softball team could be something special.
Now we’re seeing the fruits of that labor, and the Delisle sisters are right at the center of a potentially historic season for Amesbury.
The Indians continued their dominant start with a 12-3 win over Newburyport on Thursday. Alana Delisle was once again unhittable, improving to 3-0 thanks to a 13-strikeout, complete-game performance, and Ella deftly handled the catching, caught a runner stealing and went 1 for 3 with a run at the plate.
Amesbury jumped on Newburyport early with 12 runs in the first three innings, with the Indians batting around to score five in the first, adding three in the second and four more in the fourth. Olivia DeLong (2 for 2, three runs, RBI) and Olivia Levasseur (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs) did the bulk of the damage out of the three and four sports, and Julia Campbell had a two-run single and scored on Nuala Arsenault’s RBI single to cap off the first inning rally.
Delisle held Newburyport hitless through the first three innings, but starting in the fourth Newburyport settled down and began to play a more competitive game. Freshman shortstop Emma Keefe was outstanding in the field, calling her own number for a double play while making numerous great catches and throws to keep Amesbury from doing any more damage.
“Emma has been a steady player for us this year,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. “Plays very well at shortstop, only a freshman and has a nice understanding of the game. Has a nice arm and hits the ball well, she’s a very good player.”
Newburyport wound up scoring twice in the top of the fourth after Cali Caponigro (2 for 3, one run) drove in Nieve Morrissey on an RBI single, and then Madeline McLeod scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman pitcher Emily Meleedy, who has also made a big impact on the Clippers in her first high school season.
The Clippers would get one more on an RBI single by Keefe in the top of the sixth, but Delisle kept Newburyport’s bats in check otherwise and finished strong to improve to 5-0.
Not only that, but Amesbury’s run differential is now up to plus-62, a feat made possible by the team’s potentially historic blend of talent, experience and dedication to the game.
“This is their sport,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters of her players, who have staked Amesbury’s place as the clear top team in the Cape Ann League. “I have like seven kids where they play other sports but this is all they want to do, play softball, and their dream is to go play in college.”
Amesbury will next host Ipswich on Monday while Newburyport (3-3) will look to break its recent skid with a home date against Lynnfield on Monday.
Amesbury 12, Newburyport 3
Newburyport (3): Morrissey cf 3-1-2, McLeod dp 2-1-0, Caponigro 3b 3-1-2, Keefe ss 3-0-1, Meleedy p 3-0-0, Habib c 3-0-0, Duncan lf 3-0-0, Lavellee 2b 3-0-0, Dowell rf 2-0-0. Totals: 25-3-5
Amesbury (12): E. Delisle c 3-1-1, Bezanson cf 4-2-1, DeLong 1b 2-3-2, O. Levasseur ss 4-2-2, A. Delisle p 4-0-2, M. DiPietro cr 0-1-0, I. Levasseur 3b 4-0-1, Campbell lf 2-1-1, Deacon 2-0-1, Arsenault dp 3-1-2, Celia rf 2-1-0. Totals: 30-12-13
RBI: N — Caponigro, Keefe, Meleedy; A — DeLong, O. Levasseur 3, I. Levasseur, Campbell 2, Arsenault
WP: A. Delisle; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (3-3): 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Amesbury (5-0): 5 3 4 0 0 0 0 — 12
