DANVERS — They weren’t supposed to be this good in the first place.
Newburyport girls basketball entered the season with a roster of six underclassmen and just three seniors. Coming off a losing season, it would have been easy to expect the Clippers to rebuild, taking their lumps as they worked towards their long-term goal.
Instead, Newburyport competed with everyone they played, made it all the way to the Division 2 North semifinals and gave a tough, senior-laden North Reading team all it could handle.
Newburyport’s surprising season came to an end Wednesday night, as the Clippers were outplayed down the stretch to fall 53-49 to North Reading at St. John’s Prep. The Clippers at one point led by as many as 11 points, but the Hornets asserted themselves in the second quarter and pulled away late for the win.
“It’s a learning experience, that’s the way they have to look at it,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “They played tough, they played hard, you have to give North Reading credit, down the stretch the played really well in crunch time. I’m proud of my kids and you’ve got to give them credit, they did what they needed to down the stretch.”
In what Newburyport hopes will be a preview of bigger things to come, the brightest stars for the Clippers on Wednesday were the freshmen — and Deirdre McElhinney in particular.
McElhinney was a killer, scoring Newburyport’s first 11 points before finishing with a career-high 24 points. The freshman knocked down six 3-pointers along the way, including a huge triple with under 10 seconds to play, cutting North Reading’s lead to two points and giving the Clippers a fighting chance to tie the game at the end.
“She’s fabulous, she can be as good as she wants to be,” Grutchfield said of McElhinney. “I’m proud of her. She’s tough, she’s smart, she’s skilled, she’s gotten better each game and that’s exactly what we want.”
Her first surge came after North Reading star Ali Grasso staked her team out to an early 5-2 lead. McElhinney responded with three straight 3-pointers, helping the Clippers pull ahead 23-12 midway through the second quarter.
But the Hornets weren’t going to let it slip away that easily. North Reading responded with a surge of its own, finishing the second quarter on a 12-3 run to go into halftime down just 26-24. Kiley McCarthy capped off the run with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to send her team into the break with momentum.
North Reading continued its push in the second half, taking the lead for good midway through the third quarter and eventually pulling ahead by as many as nine. Makenna Ward (4 points, 11 rebounds) hit a runner to help chip into the deficit, and down the stretch Sami Cavanaugh (8 points) made a pair of baskets make it a two possession game, which it remained until the final moments.
While McElhinney’s sixth 3-pointer gave Newburyport life, North Reading senior Lauren Sullivan sealed the deal with two clutch free throws to push North Reading back ahead by four, and Abigail Gillingham had no choice but to toss up a no-hope 3-pointer from half court as time expired.
Newburyport was ultimately undone by its uncharacteristically poor showing on the boards, as the Clippers’s forwards were out rebounded by North Reading’s 27-5. The Hornets surged in the second half thanks in large part to a series of second-chance buckets, as well as a handful of backbreaking 3-pointers by McCarthy (18 points).
Newburyport finishes its season 14-9, while North Reading will go on to face Pentucket in Saturday’s Division 2 North Final at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
