This decade has seen some spectacular players come through the local diamonds, with a litany of state champions, future college stars and even a Major League Baseball draft pick among them. Here are the top local baseball players from the 2010s.
First Team
Ryan O’Connor, Newburyport, 1B/P, 2011: Dominating pitcher turned in one of the greatest single-seasons in Newburyport High history as a senior to lead Clippers to 2011 Division 3 state championship. Earned All-Scholastic and Division 3 Player of the Year honors from the Boston Globe and Herald after going 10-2 with 1.11 ERA and school record 122 strikeouts along with .368 average, 33 hits, 24 runs and 26 RBI at the plate. Two-time All-CAL pick. Mass State Division 3 MVP, CAL Division 2 Player of the Year and Harry Agganis All-Star in 2011. Struck out 18 batters in win over Martha’s Vineyard. Finished with 22-6 career record along with six shutouts and 236 career strikeouts. Went on to pitch for Bentley University, where he posted a 3.95 career ERA and threw a no-hitter against St. Anselm as a junior in 2014.
Richie Fecteau, Triton, SS/RF, 2012: Four-year varsity starter. Two-time All-CAL selection. Batted .410 for career with 84 hits, 45 runs, three home runs and 52 RBI. Triton coaches described Fecteau as “electric at the plate” and as someone who “had to be put in the leadoff spot to force opponents to pitch to him.” Went on to star for Salem State, leading the Vikings to back-to-back MASCAC championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Graduated as program’s all-time hits leader. Was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Played in parts of three minor league seasons, hitting .263 with 14 home runs and 99 RBIs in 186 games. Most recently played 25 games in the Canadian-American League for the Rockland Boulders, playing in 78 games hitting 16 homers, 38 RBIs on 84 hits, 32 for extra bases.
Ryan Browner, Georgetown, P, 2012: Four-year starter led Georgetown to Division 4 state championship as a senior in 2012. Three-time All-CAL selection and CAL Division 3 Player of the Year in 2011. Georgetown’s all-time leader in wins (31-14 career record) and strikeouts (285) and ranks in top 10 in most categories offensively, including third all-time in runs scored (79). Won four of Georgetown’s five state tournament games in 2012 state tournament run, including a 122-pitch effort on three days rest to beat Harwich in the state final. Went on to star for Division 3 powerhouse Southern Maine, posting a 3.82 ERA in 113 career innings. His teams made the Division 3 College World Series twice, including the national championship game in 2013. Currently serves as Georgetown High School athletic director.
Brett Fontaine, Newburyport, P/SS, 2012: Two-time All-CAL selection played key role in leading Newburyport baseball to 2011 Division 3 state championship. Went 19-4 on the mound with 70 career hits and 44 RBI in three varsity seasons. Went 6-2 with 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 58.2 innings as a senior in 2012. Went 11-1 with 1.22 ERA as a junior, including a spotless 3-0 postseason record with three complete games, 17 strikeouts and 2.00 ERA. Capped off tournament with 9-4 win over Pioneer Valley in Division 3 state final. Also batted .389 in postseason and had 30 hits, 17 runs and 17 RBI for the 2011 season Was named MVP of Spofford Memorial Tournament and Division 3 North sectional tournament. Also a First-Team All-Decade selection in football. Went on to play Division 3 baseball at Wheaton College.
Ryan Kuchar, Pentucket, P, 2014: Three-year letterman was two-time All-CAL selection. Career .333 hitter at the plate ranks fourth all-time in Pentucket history with 1.43 ERA and eighth in strikeouts (181). Also had 11 career wins and three career shutouts. Earned Daily News MVP honors as a senior in 2014, posting 1.27 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 66 innings. Won two state tournament games to lead Sachems to Division 3 North semifinals. Threw two no-hitters in a span of two months in 2014, shutting down Rockport for Pentucket in early May before dominating the North Andover Post 219 Legion team while playing for Newburyport Post 150 Legion in late June. Went on to pitch for Division 3 Union College (NY), where he posted 103 strikeouts in 117.1 career innings and was recently named to the program’s All-Decade team.
Brandon Lopez, Governor’s, P/INF, 2015: Four-year varsity player was a three-time All-ISL selection and ISL MVP as a junior. Led Governor’s to ISL championship in 2013. Posted 15-3 record with 1.18 ERA while batting approximately .300 for his Governor’s career. Went on to star for Bowdoin College, where he earned First Team All-NESCAC honors as a sophomore in 2017 and batted .284 with 95 hits and 69 runs for his career while pitching 182.0 innings with a 3.46 ERA.
Justin Cashman, Triton, P/INF, 2015: Four-year varsity player was dominant as a senior, going 7-2 with a 0.24 ERA after only giving up four runs the entire season. Threw a no-hitter in 2015 Division 3 North preliminary round against Watertown. Also batted .306 with a home run that year to earn Daily News MVP honors. Two-time All-CAL selection. Finished career with 169.2 innings, 16 wins, 199 strikeouts and 20 complete games along with .311 career average, 36 RBI and 21 extra-base hits. Went on to play Division 1 ball for the University of Hartford, where he made 23 total appearances and struck out 27 in 44 innings.
Scott Webster, Newburyport, P/INF, 2016: Four-year starter was dominant power pitcher throughout high school career, posting 1.74 ERA with 216 strikeouts. Two-time All-CAL selection earned Daily News MVP in 2016 after posting 1.20 ERA and 95 strikeouts. Fastball topped 90 mph by senior year. Batted .427 over final two seasons, amassing 15 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI. Enjoyed two of the greatest single-game performances in area history, throwing no hitter with 17 strikeouts in win over Rockport in 2015 before blasting three home runs in a crucial late-season win over Triton in 2016, including a walk-off home run in bottom of the seventh. Went on to play Division 2 baseball at Southern New Hampshire University.
Jared Dupere, Amesbury/Governor’s, SS/OF, 2018: Amesbury resident played two years at Amesbury High before transferring and playing three years at Governor’s Academy. Earned All-ISL honors as a senior in 2018 and ISL Honorable Mention as a junior in 2017. Outstanding defensively at shortstop. Batted .321 for career. Currently plays Division 1 baseball at Northeastern University. Was enjoying breakout season as a sophomore this spring, batting .359 with a pair of home runs in 15 games before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Casey McLaren, Newburyport, 1B/P, 2019: Four-year starter brought serious power on the mound and at the plate. Batted .353 while amassing 82 career hits, including 13 doubles, eight triples, five home runs and 48 RBI. Threw 186 career innings with 2.82 ERA and 206 strikeouts. Was twice named Daily News MVP and was a two-time All-CAL pick. Enjoyed remarkable second-half run as a junior in 2018, winning his last seven starts to help Newburyport make the tournament after a 3-10 start. Got the win in epic 2018 Spofford Tournament Final against Georgetown and threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Watertown in Division 3 North preliminary game.
Second Team
Tim Cashman, Triton, P/UTIL, 2011: Three-year standout led Triton in batting average (.418), hits (28) and stolen bases (14) while playing nearly every position on the field as a super utility player to earn All-CAL honors in 2011. Batted .406 for his career with 56 hits, 42 runs, 27 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 15 extra base hits. Went on to play a year at Bunker Hill Community College before spending three years at Merrimack College, where he posted a 2.11 career ERA with 64 strikeouts in 60 innings.
Blaise Whitman, Triton, P/3B, 2012: Four-year varsity standout earned All-CAL honors as a senior. Totaled 68 career hits with .348 average, 35 RBI and two home runs. Posted a 2.13 ERA with 149 strikeouts, 14 complete games and 12 wins in 134 career innings. Enjoyed strong senior year in 2012, batting .333 at the plate while posting 74 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched as a senior in 2012. Went on to play Division 1 college baseball at the University of Rhode Island, where he appeared in 59 career games and threw 119.1 innings with 107 strikeouts. Also holds URI program record for most appearances in a single-season (27). Played a season of independent ball for the Evansville Otters in 2017.
Colton Fontaine, Newburyport, OF, 2013: Three-year varsity starter was a crucial part of Newburyport’s 2011 Division 3 state championship run. Earned team Rookie of the Year honors as a sophomore en route to the title before breaking out as a junior, earning CAL All-Star honors in 2012 after batting .384 with 28 hits, 11 RBI and a home run. Served as team captain as senior in 2013 and was named All-CAL and team MVP. Went on to play at Salem State.
Tommy Connors, Amesbury, 2B, 2013: Three-year starter was named All-CAL after batting .330 as a senior, helping lead team on second-half surge to qualify for Division 3 North tournament. Became first athlete in Amesbury High history to be selected as Agganis All-Star for baseball and football in the same year. Went on to play football at Endicott College.
Colby Ingraham, Georgetown, SS, 2014: Four-year starter was two-time All-CAL selection after also earned CAL All-Star honors as a freshman. Helped lead Georgetown to three Division 4 North Finals appearances, two Division 4 EMass championship games and the 2012 Division 4 state title. Batted .339 with 19 hits and 18 RBI as a senior in 2014 and .351 with 26 hits and 15 runs as a junior in 2013. Went on to star for Northern Essex, helping lead the Knights to a 28-4 record en route to the 2015 NJCAA Division 3 World Series.
Richie Gray, Georgetown, P/OF, 2016: Dominant pitcher and power hitter led Georgetown to Division 4 North championship as a junior in 2015. Two-time All-CAL pick earned Division 4 North MVP honors in 2015 and CAL Baker Division MVP honors in 2016. Lefty put up monster numbers as a senior, batting .491 with 27 hits, nine doubles and 13 RBI while posting 2.85 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46.2 innings while holding opponents to .182 average. Went on to play Division 3 baseball at Wheaton College.
Cam Wolbach, Pentucket, OF, 2016: Re-invented swing prior to junior year and quickly reaped the benefits. Two-time CAL All-Star batted .403 for his career with 33 runs, 29 RBI and 11 extra-base hits. Enjoyed breakout junior season, batting .384 with 28 hits, 19 runs and 13 RBI. Followed that up by batting .420 with 14 runs, 16 RBI and a home run. Finished 2016 season on 9 for 10 tear, including 6 for 7 in two state tournament games. Selected to Agganis All-Star Game.
Tommy Lapham, Triton, P/SS, 2018: Four-year varsity starter. Batted .331 with 87 hits, 80 runs, 24 RBI, 51 walks and 47 stolen bases over 87 career games. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior after batting .397 while leading team in runs (30), hits (25), and stolen bases (13). Also a two-time CAL All-Star as a sophomore and junior. Currently plays Division 3 baseball at Babson College, where he earned a starting role as a freshman while batting .292 with 26 runs, 21 RBI and nine multi-hit games.
Blake Bennett, Amesbury, P/1B, 2019: Broke out as one of area’s top power pitchers as a junior after missing entire sophomore season due to injury. Posted 2.58 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 97.2 innings while also batting .318 with 42 RBI, nine doubles and five home runs over last two seasons. Enjoyed brilliant senior year, pitching 53.1 innings with 75 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA while batting .305 with eight extra-base hits and four home runs. Boasts fastball in low 90s and a devastating curveball. Currently plays Division 1 baseball at UMass Lowell.
Logan Burrill, Amesbury, OF, 2019: Four-year starter in centerfield was outstanding defensive player and one of the top all-around players in the league throughout high school career. Two-year captain was twice selected All-CAL. Batted .371 with 23 hits, 18 runs, 15 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a .487 OBP as a senior. Also batted .353 with 24 hits, 14 RBI, 12 runs and a .429 OBP as a junior. Provided key rotation depth as a pitcher for Amesbury. Currently plays for Northern Essex Community College.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
