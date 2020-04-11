When will baseball season begin? Will there be a baseball season at all? Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus threat, we won’t know the answers to these questions for a while. But if and when the season does begin, we do have a reasonable idea of how things might play out based on who is returning from last year’s teams. Let’s take a look at each team’s returning roster, accounting as best we can for known departures and potential new varsity impact players, and see how the spring could play out.
Newburyport: The gang’s all here
Newburyport had a forgettable end to the season last spring, losing five straight to end the year 11-10, including a tight 2-1 showdown with rival Pentucket in the Division 3 North first round. Outside of Casey McLaren, the Clippers occasionally struggled at the plate, but before the rough finish Newburyport still performed well enough to start the season 11-5, which was a more accurate reflection of the team’s talent level.
The good news for the Clippers is that while Casey is gone, most of the team’s other contributors are back, and with another season of development there’s no reason to expect Newburyport shouldn’t be able to contend. Ryan Archie (.311) and Parker McLaren (.301) both batted over .300 last spring, Tyler Koglin was already among the area’s top run producers (14) and Walker Bartkiewicz (three home runs) will remain a potent power bat in the middle of the lineup.
Meanwhile, juniors Ryan Archer, Nick White and Jacob Buontempo have made significant strides over the past year in their other sports and should be ready to make the jump on the diamond as well. Pitching-wise, Parker McLaren gives Newburyport a reliable No. 1 starter, and sophomore Jack Fehlner was the area’s best relief pitcher as a freshman who should be ready to take a bigger role in the rotation as a sophomore.
Pentucket: Building towards sustained success
Pentucket was the story of the season last spring, bouncing back from a dismal 2-18 campaign in 2018 to finish 14-8 and as CAL Kinney champions. Can the Sachems do it again? Pentucket definitely isn’t in danger of slipping back to what it had been before, but the Sachems will face challenges if they hope to contend for a second straight league title.
For one, overcoming the loss of senior Jake Etter to a torn ACL will be a tough blow. Etter batted .324 with 11 runs and nine RBI as a junior while also throwing 43.2 innings with a 3.05 ERA on the mound. That production won’t be easy to replace, but the Sachems have enough depth to help make up the difference elsewhere.
Leading the way will be senior Peter Cleary, the team’s ace and the top returning pitcher in the area. Cleary threw 63.1 innings while posting an incredible 0.99 ERA and 44 strikeouts, so any game he starts this spring Pentucket will have a chance to win. Junior Andrew Melone should take over Etter’s role as the No. 2 pitcher, having posted a 3.63 ERA in 27 innings, and sophomores Chase Dwight and Ethan Hunt were both effective as freshmen relievers last year.
Offensively, junior catcher Joe Lynch is Pentucket’s top returning batter (.302), and senior Jordan Cane (11 RBI and a home run) provides some thunder in the middle of the lineup. Chris Husak, Owen Kamuda, Kyle Stock and Melone all saw plenty of varsity at bats last year too, and freshman Trevor Kamuda is expected to factor into the mix as well.
Amesbury: Brimming with potential
Last year Amesbury finished the season 10-11, sneaking into the Division 3 North tournament as the No. 16 seed before losing in the preliminary round to Arlington Catholic. Based on the roster set to return, the Indians could be in line to do much better this time around.
Amesbury has the top two returning hitters in the area back this spring. Senior outfielder Tucker Molin was among the area’s leaders in batting average (.345), runs (21) and RBI (13) last year, and sophomore Shea Cucinotta made an immediate impact as a freshman (.353) while providing some slick fielding at shortstop.
Those two headline a group of nine returning varsity players, a group that also includes senior first baseman Thomas Flanagan, junior pitcher and utility man Jeremy Lopez and sophomore pitcher Drew MacDonald, who struck out 23 batters in 30.2 innings as a freshman. Amesbury is also expected to add freshman Trevor Kimball, a promising pitcher who led Amesbury Little League to the District 15 finals in 2018.
Triton: Vikings due for bounce back
Triton couldn’t hit the ball last spring. Outside of Jared Berardino and Cael Kohan, the Vikings consistently struggled against opposing pitching all season, which was a weakness that even the team’s impressive pitching depth couldn’t overcome en route to a 8-12 finish.
This spring Triton has three guys who look like solid bets to turn in big offensive seasons. Berardino and Kohan both hit over .300 last year, and starting catcher Tyler Godfrey, who recently committed to MIT, is probably the team’s most valuable all-around player. Beyond that there is plenty of room for new faces to make their mark, but with the lineup still largely a question-mark, the Vikings will likely rely on their pitching once again.
Most of the team’s rotation is back, with Mark Anthony Glickman (40 innings, 40 strikeouts, 3.33 ERA) and Kohan (25 innings, 1.15 ERA) set to lead the way. Andrew Maiuri is also back, and while he had a bit of a down season as a junior last spring, he also posted a 3.04 ERA in 48 innings as a sophomore two years ago. If he gets back to that form, Triton will have a rotation as good as anyone in the CAL.
Georgetown: Ready to contend
This year’s Georgetown team has the potential to be really good. While the Royals generally struggled a year ago, finishing 6-14 on the year, Georgetown has historically been a strong program and this year’s team sees four of its top five batters return. Nick Gaeta (.327), Tim Chianca (.318) and Max Girouard (.304) all batted over .300, and while his impact was limited as a freshman, Jack Lucido has emerged as one of the top athletes at Georgetown High as a sophomore and should step up as a standout player this spring.
In terms of pitching, top pitcher Jacob Adamsky is back after throwing 41.1 innings with a 2.03 ERA and 42 strikeouts. The loss of No. 2 pitcher Cam Martin to transfer (Bishop Fenwick) is tough, but senior Jason Bellefeuille, who recently committed to Gordon College, should see his role increase and give the Royals another reliable arm.
Top Returning Baseball Players
BATTING
Minimum 20 at bats
Name School H AB Avg.
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury Soph. 18 51 .353
Tucker Molin Amesbury Sr. 20 58 .345
Jared Berardino Triton Sr. 23 70 .329
Nick Gaeta Georgetown Jr. 17 52 .327
Tim Chianca Georgetown Sr. 21 66 .318
Cael Kohan Triton Jr. 18 57 .316
Ryan Archie Newburyport Sr. 19 61 .311
Max Girouard Georgetown Sr. 21 69 .304
Joe Lynch Pentucket Jr. 19 63 .302
Parker McLaren Newburyport Sr. 22 73 .301
RUNS
Name School Year Runs
Tucker Molin Amesbury Sr. 21
Max Girouard Georgetown Sr. 19
Tyler Koglin Newburyport Sr. 14
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury Jr. 12
Walker Bartkiewicz Newburyport Sr. 12
RBI
Name School Year RBI
Tucker Molin Amesbury Sr. 13
Nick Gaeta Georgetown Jr. 12
Walker Bartkiewicz Newburyport Sr. 12
Parker McLaren Newburyport Sr. 11
Jordan Cane Pentucket Sr. 11
Jared Berardino Triton Sr. 11
PITCHING
Minimum 20 innings pitched
Name School Year IP ER ERA
Peter Cleary Pentucket Sr. 63.1 9 0.99
Cael Kohan Triton Jr. 25 4 1.12
Jacob Adamsky Georgetown Sr. 41.1 12 2.03
Parker McLaren Newburyport Sr. 46.2 21 3.15
Mark Glickman Triton Sr. 40 19 3.33
STRIKEOUTS
Name School Year K
Peter Cleary Pentucket Sr. 44
Jacob Adamsky Georgetown Sr. 42
Mark Glickman Triton Sr. 40
Parker McLaren Newburyport Sr. 29
Drew MacDonald Amesbury Soph. 23
