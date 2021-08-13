NEWBURYPORT — For most of the kids on the U12 Newburyport All-Star team, Thursday was the culmination of almost six years of playing summer baseball with each other.
It’s as tight-knit of a group that you will find.
“I love this whole group,” said third basemen Nick Gabarino, who then turned to starting pitcher Jack O’Real with a big smile. “Everyone but Jack!”
The quick joke drew plenty of laughs from the four other Newburyport All-Star teammates who hung back following Thursday’s quarterfinal game of the Pioneer League playoffs against North Andover, and highlighted the strong bond the team has. Even though they just lost a hard-fought, 5-4 game in extra innings to end their summer — and time together as a whole before they age out — the memories they’ve made have left a lasting mark.
“Being here with my friends and playing baseball together,” said catcher Jackson LaCava when asked what his favorite part of the summer was. “We’ve worked really hard.”
And even though it came to an end Thursday night, Newburyport fought tooth and nail until the final strike.
North Andover featured towering righty Trey Martin on the mound, who threw some serious gas and struck out 19 over 7.1 innings. His home run to dead center to lead off the top of the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and four batters later a two-run shot put North Andover up 5-2.
But after Logan Freeman made a diving catch in left field to end the inning, there were still hopeful smiles in the Newburyport dugout.
O’Real, who pitched five tremendous innings to start the game, drew a one-out walk, and two batters later Gabarino jacked his 10th home run of the season over the center field fence to make it a 5-4 game.
“It was awesome,” said Gabarino, who earned a spot to compete in the league’s Home Run Derby this weekend. “That was probably my favorite highlight of the summer.”
But Newburyport couldn’t start another two-out rally, and a strikeout ended the game.
“They all had a good attitude throughout all of our games,” said Newburyport coach Mark Menery, who’s son, Mark Jr., plays on the team. “They played hard the whole way. These guys did an amazing job. We got second place in trophy weekend last weekend, and we made the final six teams in the state.
“So I couldn’t be prouder of these kids. They did awesome.”
Newburyport trailed 1-0 after the top of the first, but tied it up in the second when Braeden Aussante started the inning with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Asked what his favorite memory of the summer was, Aussante’s answer was simple and to the point.
“Hitting homers,” he said.
O’Real scored on a two-out LaCava single to put Newburyport up 2-1 in the bottom of the third, but North Andover tied it right back up at 2-2 in the next half inning. North Andover had two runners on with no out in the top of the sixth, but Shea Cooke came on in relief and got a pop-up and two straight groundouts to Gabarino to end the threat and give Newburyport a chance to walk off.
Before pitching, Cooke was a sure-handed glove at shortstop who made every play that came his way.
Newburyport got a runner on second base in the bottom of the sixth, but after intentionally walking the dangerous bat of Aussante, North Andover was able to escape the inning and send it to extras.
“It was a really good run,” said Menery. “The kids fought hard.”
O’Real added a single and scored two runs, and LaCava went 2-for-4 at the plate will also showcasing his nice arm when he gunned down a runner trying to steal third.
“It was a really fun summer,” said O’Real.
That’s what it’s all about.
And while the summer didn’t end exactly the way they wanted it to, you can bet this will just be the first of many times you’ll be seeing these kids on a Newburyport baseball field in the coming years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.