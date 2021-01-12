NEWBURYPORT — It seems to keep happening in the blink of an eye.
Newburyport girls basketball starts off by taking an early lead, and seemingly every other possession the Clippers force a turnover and launch right back into their fast break offense. Before you know it the Clippers have a 20-point lead, and suddenly you realize they've only allowed one or two baskets in more than a quarter.
That's been the script for the Clippers in every game so far, and it was certainly the script on Monday night as Newburyport locked down Manchester Essex en route to a 51-24 win.
"We like to say that good defense leads to good offense," said Newburyport senior co-captain Abigail Gillingham, who had a team-high 12 points. "So just pressure out on the wings, down low, making sure they don't get past us inside. I think defense is key in our game."
Coming off a similarly dominant defensive performance against Hamilton-Wenham on Friday night, Newburyport led from wire to wire on Monday, taking a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter before totally shutting the Hornets down in the second and third. Newburyport outscored Manchester Essex 12-2 in the second to take a 27-11 halftime lead and then started the second half out on an 11-0 run, making it 38-13 and putting the game well out of reach.
After that Newburyport went to its bench, but while the offense largely dried up at that point, even the reserves generally kept Manchester Essex from putting the ball in the hoop.
"I tell the kids it all comes from our defense," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. "If we're playing good, aggressive, tough, deny defense, good things comes out of that. Offense comes out of that. So when they do that they kick up the tempo, they get confident on offense and start getting transition points."
Offensively Newburyport continued to get balanced production from across its lineup. Gillingham led the way with 12 points, sophomore Deirdre McElhinney adding 10 points and fellow sophomore Jacqueline Doucette seven points, and sophomore point guard Makenna Ward once again made a big impact as both a facilitator and a defensive force.
"She's really stepped up in that [point guard] role calling plays, making sure everything is run well," Gillingham said.
With the win Newburyport is now a perfect 3-0 and will face Lynnfield on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
